What is a Non-Drill Charge underbarrel in MW3?

Unlocking Camos in Modern Warfare 3 is a journey that can sometimes take longer than expected due to unclear explanations. While unlocking the Forged Camo for Holger 556, for example, you’ll need to get 25 kills with a Non-Drill Charge underbarrel, and it’s an attachment puzzle.

The reason why it’s a puzzle is because there are multiple attachments in the game that fit this description, but there don’t seem to be any progress updates as you rack up kills with Holger 556. I had to test all the attachments in my arsenal to see what works and finally unlocked the Forged Camo for Holger 556.

What does Non-Drill Charge underbarrel mean in MW3?

Players who unlocked this camo during season one might not even remember how they did it because it wasn’t bugged back then. Screenshot by Dot Esports

A Non-Drill Charge refers to non-explosive attachments in MW3. However, if you’re trying to unlock the Forged Camo for Holger 556, its 25 kills requirement with a Non-Drill Charge underbarrel seems to be bugged, and you’ll need to use specific attachments to complete it.

How to unlock the Forged Camo for Holger 556 in MW3

To get over the hurdle and unlock the Forged Camo for the Holger 556, you must use the SPW 40MM HE grenade launcher or the Corvus Masterkey shotgun underbarrel attachment.

I started progressing through the quest with the grenade launcher but later switched to the Corvus Masterkey shotgun since the “noob tube’s” ammo problem was slowing down my progress. When I read the Camo challenge text, I thought I would need to use attachments that weren’t explosives. While that might be the case on a grammatical level, there seems to be a bug that prevents players from progression unless they use the two attachments above.

There have been players reporting the shotgun attachment wasn’t working for them, and if that’s also the case for you, I’d recommend sticking with the grenade launcher.