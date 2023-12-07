Warzone season one introduces simple method to complete armory unlocks really fast

Whether it was intentional or not, Warzone’s season one update has introduced a simple trick to breeze through the Armory Unlock process.

Armory Unlocks, a new progression system in MW3, gives players reward items that can’t be unlocked by progressing levels. Instead, players either complete challenges or win multiplayer matches to add new weapons, perks, equipment, field upgrades, and killstreaks to their arsenal. For example, unlocking a Semtex Grenade requires three Armory Unlock points. One point is rewarded for winning a match, and it’s one point per challenge completed. A segment of the player base argues the system is too convoluted and unnecessarily bogs down the game. Warzone season one, however, expedites the slog for users who haven’t enjoyed the grind.

Warzone has an extra added incentive to play.

Warzone season one adds Armory Unlocks challenge

As part of the Nov. 21 MW3 update, Infinity Ward removed the requirement that forced players to complete every Daily Challenge before earning Armory Unlock points for winning battle royale matches. Warzone season one adds a new bonus challenge that calls for “playing and surviving” to earn points.

It looks like the devs didn’t account for how easy the challenge is, with one reliable CoD leaker, TheGhostofHope, sharing: “No clue how they work but I got 23 points in just one game from a top 15….” Players haven’t quite been able to crack the code just yet for how long they need to survive to earn points, but whatever the case is, community members should take advantage of this challenge while they still can, before the devs decide to decrease the rate at which you earn points.

https://x.com/TheGhostOfHope/status/1732517445548564676?s=20

This is also the perfect opportunity to catch up on any Armory Unlocks you have yet to complete as season one added a few new Aftermarket Parts to progress toward.