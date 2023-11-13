Modern Warfare 3 players already begging devs to remove new Armory System

Modern Warfare 3‘s new Armory System has seen a big shift away from the old method of unlocking them by levelling up and the move has sparked widespread criticism from players who are already begging the developers to ditch it.

One player is really pushing for the new system—which forces players to complete daily challenges to unlock weapons and equipment—to be taken out. They think it’s not needed in MW3 whatsoever and was only really put in to make players play longer. Others agreed, mentioning that before, the daily challenges were tough, but you didn’t have to do them. Now, if you want to unlock everything, you have to finish these challenges.

Fans say they now feel like they “have to do the dailies.” This leaves them playing the way the devs want, not the way they want, and many believe it’s a terrible change.

The Armory Unlocks involve Daily Challenges. Screenshot by Dot Esports

What makes it even harder is the last step to unlock something is to win a game. This makes playing stressful, which isn’t fun, they say. Because of this, players feel like it stops them from wanting to stay in games that aren’t going well, and ultimately does more harm than good.

Others were less harsh but equally frustrated. They think the new system is an interesting idea, but wasn’t set up right. In their view, it should only be for certain things, cost less, and let players finish the final challenge of a daily by completing an objective. That way, they can still get the job done even if they lose due to bad teammates.

The system has also drawn comparisons to mobile mechanics, where unlocking things often depends on completing tasks or challenges. Popular Call of Duty streamer TeeP was one of the first to make the comparison when the game was first in its opening days, but the sentiment was quickly picked up by many others who felt the same way.

It seems half want Modern Warfare 3‘s new Armory System gone, while the other half think it just needs changes—but right now, no one is loving the system.