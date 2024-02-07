Warzone season 2 subtly adds new one-shot kill sniper

Buried in the Warzone season two patch notes, Raven Software quietly changed a sniper rifle so it can now one-shot kill enemies.

Recommended Videos

Modern Warfare 3’s iteration of Warzone only launched with one sniper rifle capable of killing an enemy in one shot. With one headshot, the KATT-AMR instantly downs an enemy from any range, but the weapon suffers from slow mobility and aim-down sight times which can make it difficult to use.

The XRK Stalker will be a new go-to weapon in Warzone. Image via Activison

That learning curve only got steeper in season one reloaded, as nerfs to the KATT-AMR’s most popular barrel and ammunition type reduced bullet velocity and damage range value values. Severe bullet drop-off made the lumbering sniper rifle less approachable for new users, but Raven Software indirectly addressed the issue in season two.

XRK Stalker now one-shot downs enemies in Warzone season 2

As part of the season two update, The XRK Stalker now one-shot downs with a shot to the head within its maximum damage range, which is 50.8 meters with no attachments. However, that damage range can be extended a little further by equipping a muzzle, barrel, and/or an ammunition type that improves the sniper rifle’s damage range.

For comparison, the XRK Stalker has a base sprint-to-fire speed of 283 and ADS speed of 610 milliseconds, while the KATT-AMR’s sprint to fire speed is 351 and ADS speed is 760ms. Players will immediately notice the stark difference between both weapons when using the XRK Stalker in a match. The KATT-AMR still has the advantage of being able to one-shot kill from any range, but the new option provides a much more mobile and accessible option for players and will be perfect for Urzikstan or Resurgence.

It’s important to note that snipers will not down players in one shot in Resurgence Ranked Play. Players can still use the class, but the weapon’s maximum damage will be 299.