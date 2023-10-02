Warzone players furious as new Gaia skin labeled ‘worse than Roze’

Nothing winds up Warzone players quite like broken skins, and an issue with season six’s Gaia operator has left one disgruntled fan claiming it is worse than the legendarily controversial Roze skin.

Warzone season six, which went live on Sept. 27, introduced Gaia, a big, walking, fighting tree creature with branches for arms and a large, spiky, wooden head. Unsurprisingly, the skin has become known as Groot among the community due to its similarity to the popular Guardians of the Galaxy member.

Unfortunately, while Groot may be popular with members of the Marvel fan base, Warzone players are less than impressed with Gaia and are calling for it to be banned from ranked play entirely.

Warzone players claim Gaia is impossible to see in the shadows. Image via Activision Blizzard

In a Reddit thread titled “The Gaia/Groot skin is a disgrace,” Warzone player bupivacaine explained that the operator is “one of the most intentionally broken features we’ve seen in a long time.”

“The skin is nearly impossible to see in dark environments or in bushes,” the Reddit user said. “This skin is worse than Roze ever was and is nearly as bad as the invisible Operator we had on Caldera. I am thankful to have controller aim assist but I can’t imagine how much more broken it is to play against this Operator on mouse and keyboard.

“Activision: Make this skin brighter, or at the very least ban it from ranked play. This is the antithesis of competitive.”

Unsurprisingly, many players agreed, commenting that it was “hard to see in broad daylight,” and that the first time one fan saw it, they thought it was a “texture glitch.”

While the skin may be infuriating, players can hold out hope that the developers will do something about it. In the past, they have updated skins such as Roze, The Boys’ Black Noir, and the L.A. Thieves CDL operator when players complained about their visibility.

Whether this will happen, and when the change will eventually come, remains to be seen. There’s been no communication about the issue from the devs yet, but we’ll be sure to keep an eye out for a response.

About the author