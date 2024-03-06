Warzone players blame “trash” Season 2 Reloaded playlist for ruining Resurgence

Raven Software revealed Warzone’s weekly playlist rotations for the next four weeks, and community members are far from satisfied by the final product.

Every Wednesday, the Warzone devs unveil a new playlist with different modes, maps, and squad sizes. Players have previously criticized the system, as their experience is constantly at the whim of what the devs decide. In response, Raven Software provided insight behind weekly playlist rotation choices and created polls to rely more on community sentiment.

Ashika Island is one of the several Resurgence maps currently in Warzone. Image via Activision

However, players felt like that trust was breached when Warzone added a playlist based on a poll that never happened and released a roadmap for the next four playlists without considering any feedback.

Warzone players question the decision-making behind Season 2 Reloaded playlist

CoD insider CharlieIntel shared four upcoming Warzone playlists during Season Two Reloaded, and community members voiced their concerns accordingly. Most of the criticism comes from how the devs handled Resurgence. There are currently three primary Resurgence maps in the battle royale, including a POI rotation on Urzikstan. In the past, Warzone has used a rotation system for the maps, cycling through every minutes.

Season Two Reloaded goes in a different direction, and each of the four maps will only have one squad size option for the week. For example, Vondel only has trios, and Ashika Island only supports quads—and players are frustrated they will have to wait so long to experience their preferred play style.

“I am extremely concerned about the resurgence playlist,” Warzone content creator TCaptainX responded. “Variety is good with map choices, but so many people will be forced to play maps they dislike depending on their squad size.”

In February, data miners claimed Rebirth Island could be re-introduced in Season Three, which we expect to start in early April. Some community members fear the playlist rotation system will only worsen when another Resurgence map gets added to the fold. “Having 3 Resurgence maps is a shit show, and it’s gonna be worse with Rebirth Island in rotation,” CoD content creator HunterTV argued.

The Warzone devs have backtracked in the past based on complaints from community members, but it remains to be seen how Raven Software will respond to this outrage.