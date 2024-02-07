Warzone leak reveals potential Rebirth Island return date

Data miners revealed Rebirth Island’s long-awaited return to Warzone might be right around the corner.

Warzone season two brought back Fortune’s Keep after the Resurgence map received heaps of praise for a memorable but short run at the end of Call of Duty: Vanguard‘s life cycle. The seasonal update also introduced Resurgence Ranked Play, which combines elements from previous competitive game modes to create a chaotic and challenging experience.

It’s a fan-favorite. Image via Activision

Treyarch revealed Fortune’s Keep as “our first destination” for Resurgence Ranked Play, implying different maps in the future, one of which is potentially Rebirth Island.

When is Rebirth Island coming to Warzone?

Rebirth Island does not have an official release date in Warzone, but Activision has said it will be coming sometime in early 2024. “Data miners have found numerous references to se_rebirth in the game files,” CoD insider CharlieIntel reported today, pointing toward a season three release date.

Based on the season two battle pass, we expect season three to start around April 3. It’s unclear if Rebirth Island will receive the same remastered treatment that Fortune’s Keep saw. Instead of a one-for-one replica, Raven Software transformed the map with environmental changes after a catastrophic event ripped the island apart and altered POIs. The devs also added a valve that allows players to flood the winery POI and multiple extendable bridges which can be manipulated to prevent operator and vehicle access. Given those extensive changes, Rebirth Island could look very different when it makes its return.

55 days is still a long way to wait for players eager to jump back into their favorite Resurgence map, but Fortune’s Keep, Vondel, and Ashika Island should at least help fill the void until then.