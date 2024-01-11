Warzone players call out devs for creating a playlist based on a poll that never happened

Raven Software dropped a new playlist update for Warzone, but community members have no idea where one of the playlists came from despite being told they voted on it.

The Warzone devs rotate through different game modes, maps, and squad sizes every Thursday. Community members have criticized the practice, as they might go a week or longer without having their preferred mode or squad size available.

Ashika Island is one of the several Resurgence maps currently in Warzone.

For example, the Jan. 4 playlist update removed Plunder, forcing fans of the game mode to find something else to play in the meantime. As a compromise, Raven Software created a poll so players could vote on what map they wanted to play on, but that peace offering has already turned sour.

Warzone players feel cheated by poll that never happened

After the Jan. 4 playlist update, community members complained that the devs removed Vondel Quads from Warzone’s map rotation. Raven Software responded with a simple statement: “You wanted Vondel Resurgence Quads, so it’s back for the weekend! If you want it again next week, you’ll have to participate in the community vote!”

The devs included a poll in the post, so players could vote on which dedicated Quads map would be in the next playlist, and out of over 33,000 votes, 70 percent voted for Vondel to return again.

Raven Software followed through and included Vondel Quads in the Jan. 11 playlist update, but also included Orlov Military Base Trios as a Resurgence option and labeled it as something the community voted on. However, if you look at Raven Software’s X account, there was only a Quads poll and no poll for Trios. The announcement confused community members.

CoD content creator HunterTV responded, “yall did NOT have a community vote for a trios playlist.”

Other community members shared a similar sentiment and criticized the devs for adding a playlist that nobody voted on.

“There was no ‘community vote’ for Military Base to be in trios lmao. This is by far the worst playlist update yet. Just replace Military Base with Ashika,” a second player added.

Community members want their voices heard, and demand answers from the devs on how this happened.