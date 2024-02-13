Warzone Feb. 13 patch notes: Striker 9 buff, TAQ Evolvere nerf, Ranked Resurgence fixes, more

Just under one week after the initial MW3 season two update, Raven Software released a small Warzone patch today that deals with weapon balancing, quality-of-life changes, and bug fixes.

Warzone’s season two update came loaded with wide-sweeping changes across the board. Fortune’s Keep made a long-awaited return to the map pool alongside Ranked Play Resurgence, and the CoD battle royale’s meta received a significant shake-up. Several popular weapons, such as the HRM-9, MTZ-762, RAM-7, BAS-B, and Pulemyot 762, saw nerfs. Meanwhile, several shotguns had their damage ranges or values decreased.

The Striker 9 could be a new contender for the best SMG in Warzone. Image via Activision

Season two also introduced new quality-of-life changes, like faster health regeneration, new danger zone icons to indicate the area a Precision Airstrike or UAV will cover, and improved ground loot weapons so they can stand more of a chance in a gunfight against a loadout gun. The Feb. 13 update expands on that initial patch by addressing any loose ends.

Warzone’s latest update didn’t reinvent the wheel but did make a few changes that will immediately be noticed by players. Ranked Play Resurgence launched with several glitches that impacted ranking up, so the devs addressed those concerns, and a few weapons saw changes to get them more aligned with the season two power curve.

Weapon adjustments

Season two’s short-range meta doesn’t have a clear favorite. The AMR9, RAM-9, HRM-9, and WSP-9 are all viable options and each offer their own benefits that differentiate them from other choices. The devs possibly added a new contender to the mix by reducing the Striker 9’s gun kick, hipfire spread, and increasing its bullet velocity.

The TAQ Evolvere had its movement speed increased and its rate of fire significantly decreased from 706 RPM to 500 RPM. Both changes hurt the LMG, but the 556 Belts magazine received a buff that bumps that rate of fire all the way up to 857 RPM, increases movement speed by 16 percent, and speeds up ADS times across the board.

Most Warzone players gravitate toward using the XRK Stalker after it became a one-shot sniper rifle in the most recent update, but the JAK Tyrant 762 conversion kit for the Longbow enters the conversation after its ADS time and movement speeds were improved. Lastly, the WSP Stinger will be harder to use after its gun kick got much worse.

Quality-of-life changes and bug fixes

The Warzone devs added a label to different modes indicating how long a match takes and introduced a new feature that makes it possible to stow or swap armor and ammunition when a backpack is full.

Additionally, an issue was resolved in Ranked Play Resurgence that showed an incorrect amount of SR awarded for some challenges and fixed an issue that prevented SR challenges from showing a notification when completed.

Other key changes include a fix to the issue that allowed players to duplicate items while interacting with the backpack and a patch to the exploit that allowed players to remain in the gas indefinitely by combining the perk effects of the Irradiated and Quick Fix.

You can find the full patch notes for today’s update on the official CoD website.