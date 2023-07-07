Warzone expert claims forgotten AR is now one of the best weapons in the game

Other guns have been released, but this one still wrecks.

Call of Duty: Warzone’s meta is known to shift depending on the time of year, the map, and recent weapon balancing patches. But some weapons withstand the test of time.

The M4 is one of these guns, consistent and powerful since launch. But it’s been surpassed in usage by other weapons since release, such as the Lachmann-556, M13B, and Tempus Razorback.

One Warzone expert, streamer and YouTuber Metaphor, claims that the M4 was “indirectly buffed” by recent changes, and it’s still as strong as ever. His evidence is a banger of a game on Vondel.

Metaphor does warn, though, that the M4 struggles at range as it always has. This is why other weapons like LMGs and sniper rifles reign on Al Mazrah. But for Resurgence maps like Vondel and Ashika Island, Metaphor says the M4 still slaps.

The M4 hasn’t been altered nearly as much as some of the other guns in Warzone since launch, but it’s always a solid option, especially considering it was banned from competitive play in the CDL for being so good.

Here’s the loadout used by Metaphor in the video:

Muzzle: SAKIN Tread-40 Recoil Stabilization: +0.41 oz Recoil Control: +0.20 in

SAKIN Tread-40 Barrel: Hightower 20″ Barrel Recoil Steadiness: +0.44 lb Damage Range: +0.40 in

Hightower 20″ Barrel Optic: Cronen Mini Pro Aim Down Sight Speed: Maximum Far: Maximum

Cronen Mini Pro Underbarrel: FTAC Ripper 56 Recoil Stabilization: +0.52 oz Aiming Idle Stability: +0.26 in

FTAC Ripper 56 Magazine: 45 Round Mag

“It feels really, really good right now,” Metaphor says about the M4 in the video. “If you guys are looking for another AR, definitely add it to your pool.”

Metaphor says the M4’s fast fire rate specifically “feels amazing” on keyboard and mouse, but controller players should find the weapon easy enough to dominate with as well with this specific set of attachments and tuning.

