Warzone disables snowballs in Gulag because of ‘hilarious’ pre-match glitch

Over the years, Warzone has had plenty of odd glitches, but it’s tough to top the most recent hiccup that allowed players to rain down deadly snowballs from above onto unsuspecting Gulag participants.

Modern Warfare 3 and Warzone got into the holiday spirit this week with the CODMAS event. Festive maps and limited-time game modes highlight the multiplayer offerings, while Zombies fans can fight new seasonal enemy models. Meanwhile, the battle royale community gets the chance to fight a zombified version of Santa Claus and decorate Christmas trees in a limited-time game mode.

They turned snowballs into rocks. Image via Activision

Present across all game modes for the CODMAS event is the introduction of snowballs that damage enemies. Snowfight is a new Gunfight variant that replaces weapons with snowballs, and there is even a golden snowball that spawns in the center of the map that guarantees a one-hit kill.

Snowballs provide a fun alternative to shooting a weapon, but nobody accounted for how powerful the projectile would be in the Gulag.

Snowballs eviscerate players in Warzone gulag

FPS streamer Dr Disrespect recently returned to CoD to try out Warzone, and his first few days back haven’t gone as planned. On Dec. 18, the streamer posted a clip where he disconnected in the middle of the match, and Doc pulled out an all-time improv skit where he pretended that he was still alive.

Then, just a few days later, on Dec. 20, the Two-Time found himself on the wrong end of a funny video once again as an enemy killed him with snowballs in the Gulag before the streamer’s one-vs-one started.

Dr Disrespect looked around in disbelief as all he could do was stand there and take direct hits by snowballs while the pre-match timer ticked.

Raven Software responded today by disabling snowballs in the Gulag.

“Those of you who threw stone-filled snowballs at Gulag contestants are now on the naughty list. Santa’s watching,” the devs said.

Players can still use snowballs in every other game mode, but you no longer have to worry about getting pelted by the hard-hitting projectile in the Gulag.