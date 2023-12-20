‘Lame AF’: CoD players unimpressed by free rewards from MW3 holiday event

Call of Duty’s holiday event, CODMAS, hasn’t been that big of a hit for some players in Modern Warfare 3 and Warzone.

The event began Dec. 19 and features seasonal remakes of maps like Shipment and Highrise, a special Zombie Santa boss fight in Warzone, and eight free rewards players can chase down by completing some challenges. The juice is not worth the squeeze for some, however.

These freebies aren’t cutting it, according to some. Screenshot by Dot Esports

The Santa’s Slayground event, lasting just over two weeks, features several cosmetic rewards for players to unlock by completing certain tasks. The tasks can be completed in either MW3 multiplayer, Modern Warfare Zombies, or Warzone.

As CoD players are wont to do, some voiced their displeasure on social medias like Reddit about the rewards on offer, however. The rewards include a finishing move, an XP token, and other cosmetics like emblems, a player card, and a weapon charm. The final reward is a rather lackluster LMG blueprint.

In a thread where one player called the rewards “lame AF and not even worth getting,” many agreed, although most felt the hilarious “Santa’s Right Hand” finishing move was the best of the bunch. In the finisher, the player summons an elf to punch their foe in the groin to kill them.

CoD has offered several free events coupled with free rewards since it launched last month, and the trend looks to continue into 2024. But for some, it’s not bringing the excitement.

“Think it’s more to do with the pointless emblems, stickers, charms, calling cards and shitty camo,” one player said. “Nobody is using them. God forbid they actually give us an operator skin to earn instead of selling them for $30 a go. All of these events are just there to advertise overpriced bundles.”

Others were quick to point out that the event is indeed free, and some joined them in recognizing that fact.

“I have plenty of complaints about this game but I really like how they have a bunch of events and give you little side challenges to keep it interesting,” another gamer said. “It’ll probably lose its charm after a while but for now it’s a welcomed way of handling content.”

Luckily, the event is completely optional, so if players can’t be bothered to finish the simple challenges, they do not have to. But in the end, they are free as well, and many can be earned by simply playing the game as normal. And there’s nothing wrong with that.

CODMAS ends on Jan. 3, and a new free event will take its place.