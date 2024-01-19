Warzone devs share statement detailing rocky midseason update launch, tease future content

It’s no secret that Warzone has been dealing with some major issues in the last 24 hours, but Call of Duty devs have finally shared some insight into what exactly went wrong with yesterday’s season one Reloaded launch.

Warzone’s biggest season one Reloaded issues stem from the patch laying the groundwork for future content coming to the game, devs shared in a post to social media on Jan. 19. Raven Software explained this content patch required “a degree of preemptive setup in [the] live environment” which is why it was included with the season launch.

Like the player base, CoD devs were instantly aware the patch had caused major problems which included conflict between live player data and the servers, and immediately rallied to work on solutions. This resulted in the team working through the night to ensure stability heading into day two of Reloaded.

Alongside an apology for the problems, Raven did leave Warzone fans with a gift teasing new content headed to the game this update was seemingly prepping for. A single image of a familiar case sitting on a tower doesn’t give much away initially, but longtime fans think they know exactly what this means.

So anyway, what are some of the features we're preparing for well ahead of time – you ask? 👀 pic.twitter.com/WhFYyCUE6P — Raven Software (@RavenSoftware) January 19, 2024

Players believe this image suggests that Specialist Perk Packages are headed back to Warzone. Also, the location where the case is located seems to suggest Rebirth Island may well be on its way back after all, so it seems that players may have a lot to look forward to.

Fortunately, it seems Warzone’s tragic season launch issues are in the rearview now, and everything is headed toward a normal state. As part of this, Warzone’s Champion’s Quest is also back active after being disabled yesterday, so now you can head back into the game and complete it whenever you please.

Hopefully, this is the last time that Warzone and CoD face any major update issues in the near future, and that all remains stable as the road to season two begins to conclude this month.