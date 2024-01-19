Category:
CoD

Warzone devs share statement detailing rocky midseason update launch, tease future content

There is a silver lining.
Image of Ryan Galloway
Ryan Galloway
|
Published: Jan 18, 2024 08:10 pm
A player running with a rifle in the Gulag in Warzone.
Image via Activision

It’s no secret that Warzone has been dealing with some major issues in the last 24 hours, but Call of Duty devs have finally shared some insight into what exactly went wrong with yesterday’s season one Reloaded launch.

Recommended Videos

Warzone’s biggest season one Reloaded issues stem from the patch laying the groundwork for future content coming to the game, devs shared in a post to social media on Jan. 19. Raven Software explained this content patch required “a degree of preemptive setup in [the] live environment” which is why it was included with the season launch.

Content Continues After Ad
Content Continues After Ad
Castle from Verdansk in Warzone.
It didn’t take long for devs to notice. Image via Activision.

Like the player base, CoD devs were instantly aware the patch had caused major problems which included conflict between live player data and the servers, and immediately rallied to work on solutions. This resulted in the team working through the night to ensure stability heading into day two of Reloaded.

Alongside an apology for the problems, Raven did leave Warzone fans with a gift teasing new content headed to the game this update was seemingly prepping for. A single image of a familiar case sitting on a tower doesn’t give much away initially, but longtime fans think they know exactly what this means.

Content Continues After Ad
Content Continues After Ad

Players believe this image suggests that Specialist Perk Packages are headed back to Warzone. Also, the location where the case is located seems to suggest Rebirth Island may well be on its way back after all, so it seems that players may have a lot to look forward to.

Fortunately, it seems Warzone’s tragic season launch issues are in the rearview now, and everything is headed toward a normal state. As part of this, Warzone’s Champion’s Quest is also back active after being disabled yesterday, so now you can head back into the game and complete it whenever you please.

Content Continues After Ad
Content Continues After Ad

Hopefully, this is the last time that Warzone and CoD face any major update issues in the near future, and that all remains stable as the road to season two begins to conclude this month.

related content
Read Article MW3 Zombies: Where to find the Hamza Bazaar Essence Sample in MWZ
A player holds a Jugger-Nog Perk Can in their hands while a swam of Zombies approach.
Category:
CoD
CoD
MW3 Zombies: Where to find the Hamza Bazaar Essence Sample in MWZ
Scott Robertson Scott Robertson Jan 18, 2024
Read Article All dead drop locations in DMZ
Three operators sweep through an enemy area in full tactical gear and wielding rifles in DMZ.
Category:
CoD
CoD
All dead drop locations in DMZ
Nicholas Taifalos Nicholas Taifalos and others Jan 18, 2024
Read Article How to get special zombie Kills fast in MW3 Zombies
Zombies in MW3
Category:
CoD
CoD
How to get special zombie Kills fast in MW3 Zombies
Pedro Peres Pedro Peres Jan 18, 2024
Read Article All MW3 Hardpoint rotations
A squad of players fires their guns in Call of Duty.
Category:
CoD
CoD
All MW3 Hardpoint rotations
Nicholas Taifalos Nicholas Taifalos Jan 18, 2024
Read Article MW3 Zombies: Where to find the Quadri Shopping Center Essence Sample in MWZ
A Disciple, a special zombie type, in MW3 Zombies
Category:
CoD
CoD
MW3 Zombies: Where to find the Quadri Shopping Center Essence Sample in MWZ
Scott Robertson Scott Robertson Jan 18, 2024
Related Content
Read Article MW3 Zombies: Where to find the Hamza Bazaar Essence Sample in MWZ
A player holds a Jugger-Nog Perk Can in their hands while a swam of Zombies approach.
Category:
CoD
CoD
MW3 Zombies: Where to find the Hamza Bazaar Essence Sample in MWZ
Scott Robertson Scott Robertson Jan 18, 2024
Read Article All dead drop locations in DMZ
Three operators sweep through an enemy area in full tactical gear and wielding rifles in DMZ.
Category:
CoD
CoD
All dead drop locations in DMZ
Nicholas Taifalos Nicholas Taifalos and others Jan 18, 2024
Read Article How to get special zombie Kills fast in MW3 Zombies
Zombies in MW3
Category:
CoD
CoD
How to get special zombie Kills fast in MW3 Zombies
Pedro Peres Pedro Peres Jan 18, 2024
Read Article All MW3 Hardpoint rotations
A squad of players fires their guns in Call of Duty.
Category:
CoD
CoD
All MW3 Hardpoint rotations
Nicholas Taifalos Nicholas Taifalos Jan 18, 2024
Read Article MW3 Zombies: Where to find the Quadri Shopping Center Essence Sample in MWZ
A Disciple, a special zombie type, in MW3 Zombies
Category:
CoD
CoD
MW3 Zombies: Where to find the Quadri Shopping Center Essence Sample in MWZ
Scott Robertson Scott Robertson Jan 18, 2024

Author

Ryan Galloway
Ryan is a Senior Staff Writer for Dot Esports who has been working at GAMURS since 2020. He covers a wide variety of titles from across the gaming space, with a focus on Pokémon. He boasts a degree in Journalism from Murdoch University. Email: ryan@dotesports.com