Warzone nuke quest set to return today after buggy midseason update forced removal

The dust is beginning to settle after yesterday’s buggy Call of Duty: Warzone update, which broke the game and forced the removal of the Champion’s Quest.

The final step of the Champion’s Quest involves detonating a nuke, the ultimate endgame challenge in the battle royale. But the game was in such a broken state after yesterday’s Season One Reloaded update that Raven Software decided to disable it.

“Upon deliberation with our teams, we have decided to temporarily disable the new Champion’s Quest feature,” Raven Software said on Jan. 17 on Twitter/X. “At the moment, the current state of the update does not meet our standards for quality and gameplay, and we are committed to addressing the issues promptly to ensure that all players can enjoy Warzone to the fullest extent possible.”

Overnight, however, multiple updates were deployed to fix several bugs in CoD, including loadout drops locking players in an endless flashing animation and many being unable to even play after getting stuck in a “Fetching Online Profile” loop.

The game is in a much better state now after developers worked hard throughout the night to fix the update, which many called “the worst” in CoD history due to how many issues it caused. The game is feeling better now, and Champion’s Quest is coming back soon, at 12pm CT on Jan. 18.

“Progress made during the initial hours following the Season One Reloaded will remain saved – so players may pick up where they left off,” Raven said today. “As a reminder, we disabled this feature earlier today to protect the integrity of the experience while chasing those Ws. Good luck and have fun!”

The quest is a difficult one, involving multiple steps and the player team being marked on the map for all players in the lobby. Streamer squads are lining up in anticipation of the nukes as it always makes for great content, so be sure to tune in to your favorites if you’re not planning on chasing a nuke with a squad of your own.