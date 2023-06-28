Call of Duty: Warzone‘s season four introduced a new map and a fun and interactive seasonal event for players to take part in while exploring the new location of Vondel.

Season four’s Assault on Vondel event tasked players with collecting medals to unlock new features and items on the game’s new European-based Resurgence map. While the final unlock, the Tonfa melee weapon, is what players are most interested in, there’s another item that has some gamers confused.

The second unlock as part of Assault on Vondel was the Reinforcement Flare. The game does not explain what it is, where to get it, or how to use it, so that’s why we at Dot Esports are here to help make sense of things.

Here’s all you need to know about the Reinforcement Flare item in Modern Warfare 2 and Warzone.

What is a Reinforcement Flare in Warzone?

Respawn your friends with haste. Image via Activision

Introduced into the Resurgence mode in Warzone as part of the Assault on Vondel event in season four, the Reinforcement Flare is a new field upgrade, which means it can be used like any other in the game, like a Munitions Box.

Related: Warzone’s latest game update adds requested quality-of-life changes to Vondel

Using a Reinforcement Flare will immediately respawn a dead teammate, which is crucial in a mode like Resurgence, where you’re eliminated from the match when your whole squad is wiped.

If you use the Reinforcement Flare when you have multiple dead teammates, it will pick to respawn one of them at random, so you can’t be held responsible for reviving your potato of a squadmate over the better player.

The one drawback to Reinforcement Flares is that they have to be used outdoors, so once you use them, they will become visible to enemy players in the surrounding area.

How to get Reinforcement Flares in Warzone

Reinforcement Flares are found in Resurgence modes in Warzone, and they are a random loot drop from crates. They seem to have a relatively low drop rate, so you’ll need to get a bit lucky to find them.

Related: The best ISO Hemlock loadout in Warzone

However, Reinforcement Flares also seem to be a guaranteed drop from the XP Crates that drop around Vondel. They look similar to Loadout Drops, but they’re marked with a big “XP” on the side of them instead. These crates include items like double XP, weapons, and loot, and are a good way of grabbing the new flares as well.

About the author