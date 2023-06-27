Warzone’s latest game update adds requested quality-of-life changes to Vondel

Download it now and get back into Resurgence mode.

A minor update is now live in Call of Duty: Warzone. And while it’s light on content, it’s big on bug fixes and offers a couple of changes to the game’s newest map.

Vondel released at the beginning of season four earlier this month, and it already saw tweaks to how often the European location’s “dynamic fog” would appear, obscuring vision for players on the respawn mode, Resurgence.

The bulk of the update pertains to bug fixes in Warzone, along with Modern Warfare 2, since both games run off of the same application. But players of Warzone will be most interested in gameplay adjustments to the game’s newest map, Vondel.

The update included three changes for ground loot on Vondel, including the addition of Perk Packages as ground loot and drops from loot caches, an increase in the number of armor plates found as ground loot, and the addition of the Tempered Plate Carrier as ground loot.

Players looking to grind out cash on Vondel will also be happy to know the update increased the number of contracts across the map, giving Resurgence grinders even more to do in their matches as they attempt to stay alive to resurrect their less-skilled teammates.

Here’s everything that changed in today’s minor update for Warzone.

Warzone June 27 update patch notes

Bug fixes

Fixed an issue where the cursor defaults to the XP Token menu instead of Loadouts when pausing while in-match

Fixed an issue with Perk Packages being reset that prevented some Players from logging in

Fixed an issue where War Tracks preview audio would overlap when previewed in another vehicle

Fixed an issue where Players were unable to back out of Private Match Matchmaking before servers are available

Fixed an issue where Profile Account Level could display incorrectly on a fresh launch

Adjustments

Vondel | Resurgence

Ground Loot Perk Packages added to ground loot and loot caches. Increased number of Armor Plates found in ground loot. Tempered Plate Carrier added to ground loot.

Contracts Increased number of Contracts across the map



Bug fixes

Fixed an issue where the scoreboard was displaying an inaccurate summary of a Player’s eliminations

Fixed an issue where the Nova “Champion’s Quest” Titan 239 Operator Skin was displaying incorrectly in the front end

Fixed an issue where Players would receive XP when dying while the Most Wanted Contract was active

Fixed an issue where the Quick Fix Perk would remain permanently active in a match after the pre-match lobby ends

Fixed an issue preventing Players from leaving a match when their squad was eliminated

Fixed an issue where a broken animation is present in the exfil cutscene if a Throwing Knife was equipped when a match was won

Fixed an issue where the monetary value of items disappears after completing the Signals Intelligence contract in DMZ

Fixed an issue where the game could crash when trying to add a Weapon to an insured slot in DMZ

