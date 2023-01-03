Warzone 2 has won Dr Disrespect back in 2023, and these updates could even keep him hooked

Dr Disrespect’s attitude towards Warzone 2 has been fairly turbulent even before it was released in Nov. 2022. The two-time was pessimistic about it but gave it a whirl. It even grew on him for a while, but that didn’t last. It wasn’t long before he said its demise was set in stone, unless the devs fixed seven things.

But things have been a lot peachier in 2023. The new year has given him a different perspective—one that has made him want to play it again and again, regardless of its imperfections.

“That means they got something,” the star YouTuber said during his stream on Jan. 3. “That’s what that ultimately means. They got something!”

Image via Activision

To keep him hooked, however, Doc said the devs need to keep building towards what that something is—which, in his view, means tightening and refining things to make the gameplay more fluid.

“Tighten everything,” he said. “Make the reloads a little bit faster, while I’m sprinting I can heal. Make that. Make all the short interactions tighter to match what that damage model is, what that TTK is. That’s all you’ve got to do, man. Make the game just more fluid in that sense.”

If the devs manage to pull it off, he said Warzone 2 wouldn’t just be a good game—it would be “fucking sick” and make for a “nice experience,” which is high praise coming from the two-time.

It’ll be interesting to see whether the sentiment lasts, but the fact Doc seems to be enjoying it at all speaks volumes as to how much his opinion has changed. It might even become his number one most streamed game throughout the year—unless DEADROP releases sometime in the next calender yar.

Update 7.34pm, Jan. 2: Well, that didn’t last long. After playing more throughout his stream, Doc flipped his stance again, claiming he’d “rather get strangled in a jacuzzi than play Warzone 2.” His requests for the updates still hold true, however. But whether the devs take his advice on board is a different story.