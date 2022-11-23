‘There is no skill gap in this game’: Dr Disrespect rescinds Warzone 2 praise

"Yeah, the game's not going to last very long in my opinion."

Warzone 2 is the follow-up to Call of Duty’s popular entry into the battle royale genre. The recently released game has earned both the admiration and ire of countless Call of Duty and FPS content creators—and one of its harshest critics is Dr Disrespect.

Surprisingly, the Two-Time’s first reactions to Warzone 2 were not entirely negative. Though Dr Disrespect never hid his disdain for Warzone, he admitted that Warzone 2 had potential, primarily in terms of the new map’s design.

It seems that Dr Disrespect’s praise for the new battle royale may have started and ended there, however. The YouTuber recently claimed that Warzone 2 would be cut short if the developers did not address a glaring issue to the creator. After a succession of quick deaths, Dr Disrespect complained about the game’s relatively low time-to-kill rate.

“There is literally no skill gap in this game huh,” Dr Disrespect said to his duo, CouRage. “Yeah, the game’s not going to last very long in my opinion.” Not long after making this claim, Dr Disrespect referred to Warzone 2 as being “built for fourth graders at this point.”

Dr Disrespect has had a long and mixed history with the Call of Duty franchise. Though he was once a map designer for titles such as Advanced Warfare, Doc has since feuded with publishers for blacklisting him from events and even accused Warzone of stealing a skin design from his own in-progress game.

Dr Disrespect is far from the first FPS and battle royale creator to take shots at Warzone 2 since its launch. The game’s various different exploits and imperfections have been ruthlessly pointed out. While Dr Disrespect predicts that the FPS will not last long, fans will have to wait to see if the Doc’s prediction comes true.