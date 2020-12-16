Treyarch has temporarily disabled crossplay for Call of Duty: Black Ops Cold War PC players

Call of Duty: Black Ops Cold War season one is now live across all platforms, but PC players are experiencing significant issues when loading into multiplayer matches. To temporarily fix this issue, Treyarch has disabled crossplay on PC while it works on the problem.

Early this morning, dozens of PC players reported the same error screen when attempting to load into multiplayer matches: “An error occurred zed 398 swift clover.” This would send them back to the multiplayer main menu and prevented PC players from playing Cold War multiplayer.

We are aware of the current “Zed 398 Swift Clover” error when attempting to play Season One content on PC, and our partners at @BeenoxTeam are actively investigating.



To keep lobbies healthy and full, crossplay has been temporarily disabled on PC while a fix is investigated. — Treyarch Studios (@Treyarch) December 16, 2020

Treyarch confirmed it was investigating soon after the issue was reported, but players were unhappy that their season one experience was delayed. To help PC players get back into games faster, Treyarch has temporarily disabled crossplay for them. This will limit their player pool but should allow them to find matches.

Season one is one of the biggest free updates in Call of Duty history and introduces new content throughout every game mode. The synchronized progression system across Cold War, Call of Duty: Warzone, and Call of Duty: Modern Warfare allows players to enjoy any game and still level up their account.

The new Warzone map Rebirth Island is also now available and a new Gulag experience has been added to Verdansk. Players can expect new content throughout the remainder of the season—and hopefully fewer bugs.

Treyarch hasn’t released an ETA on when crossplay for PC will return, but PC players should be able to find games now.