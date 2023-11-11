Many fan-favorites have returned in Modern Warfare 3, like Captain Price and Ghost. But one character that no one wanted to see come back is the Travis-Rilea error.

The annoying error that pops up seemingly whenever it’s time to grind some Call of Duty with the squad is back with a vengeance in MW3, and it is likely here to stay, unfortunately. But just what is Travis-Rilea, and how can we fix it?

Here’s everything we know about the Travis-Rilea error in MW3.

What is Travis-Rilea in MW3 and Warzone?

We meet again. Screenshot by Dot Esports

Travis-Rilea is the name of a connection-based error in Call of Duty games, meaning that there’s something wrong with the connection to the game servers. The problem could be on your end, but it’s likely an issue with the MW3 or Warzone servers.

This error happens quite frequently, especially to players on the PC version of MW3 and Warzone, and frequently for those who play on Steam. It seems to pop up around the same time every day, too, usually around the timing of Steam server maintenance and at other times throughout each week as well.

Steam’s server maintenance usually happens on Tuesdays between 3pm and 6pm CT, so if you’re seeing the Travis-Rilea error during this time period, that’s likely why.

Travis-Rilea was a common error in MW2, so MW3 will likely suffer from the same fate.

How to fix the Travis-Rilea error in MW3 and Warzone

This is annoying. Image via Activision

Although the Travis-Rilea error usually is something wrong with CoD’s servers, there are a few things you can try to do to fix it on your end.

Restart your game

The first step you should always take when having problems in any game is to restart your game. This surprisingly fixes many issues that pop up. But since this is a connection-based error, there’s likely more going on that needs to be tinkered with.

Check and reset your internet connection

How’s your internet connection? If your connection is otherwise okay and CoD is the only thing giving you issues, it’s most likely out of your hands. But since Travis-Rilea is a connection error, it could have something to do with your internet.

Reset your modem, and also consider checking and seeing if your ISP is having issues.

Check if the error is widespread

If an error is causing many players problems, it’s probably not an issue on your end. Check the @CODUpdates social media page or search “Travis-Rilea” on sites like Twitter/X to see if others are having the same problem as you.

You can also look up servers on your platform of choice (PC, PlayStation, Xbox) to see if there may be a problem with those online services.

Wait it out

Odds are the Travis-Rilea error is a short-lived hiccup and will soon be resolved. Sit tight, grab a drink or maybe touch some grass for a little bit, and come back in a short time to see if the error is fixed, and you can game again.