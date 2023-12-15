Fortnite, Overwatch top list of X-rated searches, proving which communities most need to touch grass

Some other games on the list are deeply concerning.

Another year, another dominant performance by Fortnite and Overwatch—when it comes to searching for gaming-related porn.

The two live-service titles once again led the way in the list of most searched for video games on Pornhub in 2023, the adult website revealed today. It’s the third year in a row that Fortnite and Overwatch have finished one and two, but we’d be remiss to forget Minecraft, which Overwatch narrowly defeated in this battle of debauchery.

This is frightening. Image via Pornhub

What’s most concerning and troubling, however, is some other games on the list. Pokémon ranked fourth, while other questionable titles on the list included Splatoon, Among Us, and Cuphead.

Pornhub said games like The Legend of Zelda, Super Mario, God of War, The Witcher, and Red Dead Redemption all saw substantial boosts in 2023 compared to last year, while Final Fantasy plummeted eight spots despite the excellent Final Fantasy XVI releasing earlier this year.

The list of top character searches related to the games revealed even more information. Fortnite was buffed by searches for Chun Li in her skin from the battle royale game (also the most-searched individual character in 2023), Ruby, and Aura, while Overwatch fans were looking for D.Va, Widowmaker, Mercy, Kiriko, Tracer, and Mei.

Other favorites were Tifa from Final Fantasy, Lara Croft from Tomb Raider, Lady Dimitrescu, Ashley Graham, and Ada Wong from Resident Evil… and Sonic the Hedgehog. Yep.

Also, apparently, Gardevoir is the top popular Pokémon that lit up the search bar on the naughty website. I’m not here to judge kinks. I’m here to present the news. But… what?

Luckily, or unfortunately (depending on how you look at it), 2024 is right around the corner with a whole bunch of new games and characters for gamers and Pornhub viewers to get “excited” about. Heaven help us.