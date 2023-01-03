Let’s face it, Warzone 2 is not the simplest installment in the Call of Duty franchise to pick up and master, and even the good players have a long way to go. We’re all learning, and we have a feeling you’re here for the very same reason.

Even though Warzone 2 has a ton of similarities to its predecessor, it has some key changes that need to be addressed and explained to the newer player base, along with elaborating on the game’s basics to kickstart your journey as a beginner.

Continue reading below to enlighten yourself with our beginner’s guide to Warzone 2.

Best Warzone 2 tips and tricks: a beginner’s guide

Image via Activision

Adjust your game settings

Since you’ve just begun your journey with Warzone 2 on either a console or computer, there are a couple of essential settings you can adjust that would be beneficial for you. Letting your controller or joystick work smoothly and effectively will give you a significant head start.

This means that you will need to turn on your ADS modifier to make sure that the game adjusts your responsiveness while looking through your firearm’s sights to make it easier to pinpoint faraway targets.

Another neat setting change you can make is switching to the “Apply All” setting which lets you equip all armor plates instead of equipping them one plate at a time, which in the long run, saves you a lot more time than you’d expect.

The foreboding and tense music that plays throughout the end sequences can also prove to be an issue, as it can easily muffle many critical sound effects such as footfall. The best option would be to shut off the in-game soundtrack completely to focus your attention on the game. If you want to go one step further and maximize your potential to optimally perform in the game, you can also switch off all in-game media.

Familiarize yourself with the map

The map of Al Mazrah in Warzone 2 contains very essential locations such as supplies, keys, and loot that you need to familiarize yourself with to gain an edge over your opponents.

Buy Station

Here, you are allowed to buy weapons, armor, self-revive, and more, such as resurrecting your deceased teammates. You can spot Buy Stations on the map by looking for the shopping cart icons.

Vehicles

Ranging from cars to trains and helicopters, vehicle symbols appear in several places all over the map.

Gas Station

The Gas Stations are not just for filling fuel into your vehicle, but also for repairing it. When you are in a vehicle at a Gas Station, it will start replenishing its fuel and health.

Ammo Cache

Ammo Caches let you recover ammo for any weapon available in your inventory, in addition to restoring the maximum amount of grenades or additional items. An Ammo Cache is denoted with the icon containing three bullets, and it is worth visiting when you have issues replenishing your ammo.

Black Site

After several minutes of beginning a match, a Black Site will appear, and will only appear once per match. A Black Site Key is required to get in, and getting one will need your team to be the first on the map to liberate a Stronghold.

The Black Site is a space taken over by AI bots. You need to defeat several of them before the main enemy, Juggernaut, appears. Completing the Black Site objective rewards you with amazing items, the most notable being permanent weapon blueprints.

Keys

All locked locations on the map are represented by Keys, You will gain access to these locked locations when you acquire a key in DMZ mode, with Keys dropping as random loot from enemies.

Secret Stash

Secret Stashes are denoted by dollar icons. These are places where you can find a ton of cash and useful weapons during any given match.

Team communication is key

Warzone 2 has a ton of modes for you to engage in, and communicating with your teammates clearly is essential, especially with more than 100 opposing players. Fortunately, there are a couple of ways you can do that.

Ping system

If you have taken note of an intriguing object, item, or even an imminent threat like an enemy, tag it through the ping system, quickly informing your teammates about the matter at hand. The ping system is especially useful if language barriers make voice chat an issue.

Voice chat

The voice chat within the game is the most optimal option, however, if the possibility of communicating with your teammates in a foreign language is not a problem for you. In the thick of battle, pings can sometimes go unnoticed, whereas someone blasting your ear off through voice chat is something that definitely won’t go past you

Weapons, stats, and attachments

Of course, you can’t have a shooter game without shooting. The weapons you use—majorly composed of guns—will heavily influence whether gunfights in the game will go your way or not.

There are two types of weapons in the game: primary and secondary.

Primary weapons

Assault Rifle: Dependable primary weapon excelling in medium-range combat.

Battle Rifle: Shows off stronger damage and range than other rifles in exchange for less ammo and more drastic spray.

Submachine Gun (SMG): Fully automatic and compact, ideal for quick firing in close-range settings.

Shotgun: The perfect weapon for close-quarter combat, tearing through opponents with wide-angle pellet damage.

Light Machine Gun (LMG): Heavy-hitting but slow automatic weapon that boasts a high-capacity magazine.

Marksman Rifle: A heavy-hitting, slow firing gun that is a convenient mix of an Assault and Sniper Rifle.

Sniper Rifle: A very powerful, very long-ranged weapon with heavy recoil and a relatively small magazine capacity.

Secondary weapons

Handgun: A nifty close-ranged backup option in case your primary weapon runs out of ammo.

Launcher: A more niche, heavy-hitting armament ideal for dealing with vehicles and dishing out splash damage.

Melee: A hand-based weapon class that is suited for finishing up enemies in close quarters before they get the chance to reload.

Your gun can also be finetuned further, Simply head to the Gunsmith tab within a specific loadout where you can add up to five attachments to your gun to alter its weapon stats. Every gun possesses six different stats:

Damage: The damage an enemy receives when shot with the weapon.

Range: How far a weapon can shoot before turning inaccurate.

Accuracy: How accurate a weapon is when fired from the hip.

Control: The recoil and sway of a weapon.

Mobility: The swiftness in which you can move and aim with a weapon.

Fire rate: How quickly a weapon can shoot.

Loadouts and loadout drops

To provide players with some assurance when it comes to loot, loadouts exist in the game, which are pre-determined sets of equipment, perks, and guns that can be set in the pre-game lobby itself.

Once you have the required amount of cash, call in a Loadout Drop to deliver your preset goodies, with the price of the drop varying according to the size of your team:

Solos – $8,000

Duos – $16,000

Trios – $24,000

Quads – $32,000

If you are short of cash and can’t afford to access your full custom loadout, you can always buy your primary loadout weapon for $5,000.

For $2,500, you can also purchase default loadouts with five attachments, being the perfect choice for beginners who haven’t configured their own custom loadouts that turn accessible only at military rank four.

To earn you your custom loadout in an alternative way, you can simply clear out a Stronghold of its AI defenders.

Utilize vehicles for quick movement

The human body is only capable of so much, and this stands true in a video game such as Warzone 2 as well, which is why you should use the various vehicles scattered across the map for a faster way of getting around.

All vehicles need fuel to be usable, and you can easily fill them up using the fas cans located around the map or at gas stations. Keep in mind that vehicles can also be damaged, at which point you will need to make your way on foot, or toward the next vehicle.

What is the Gulag?

A never-before-seen feature added in Warzone 2 is the Gulag, a place where eliminated players are sent for a chance at redemption.

If you are taken out of the game, you will be given a chance to reenter the game by winning a two-vs-two gunfight against another eliminated duo in the Gulag where you, your teammate, and your opponents possess the same items and weapons, making it a true test of skill.

To spice things up, an NPC called the Jailer will jump down onto the circular platform to speed up the fight. Strategically take down the jailer while temporarily teaming up with your opponents or go for the elimination victory, the choice is yours.

Keep in mind that even if you lose in the Gulag, your teammates can get you back through the Buy Station.