These are the best guns in Call of Duty: Black Ops Cold War

Call of Duty: Black Ops Cold War‘s year in the spotlight for the CoD franchise has come and gone. Vanguard is here, and soon Black Ops Cold War’s playerbase will shed, but many will still stick around in 1984.

Unsurprisingly, many of the newer guns added to the game during content seasons ended up being some of the best in the game. That’s not a coincidence—it keeps the game fresh while simultaneously inspiring players to buy season passes to get quick access to them.

But some original mainstays are also there, like the AK-47, XM4, and AK-74u. But much has changed throughout Black Ops Cold War’s lifespan, and the list of best weapons looks way different now than it did when the game first launched.

These are the best guns to use in CoD: Black Ops Cold War.

Krig 6

It’s still the king. The best AR in the game from nearly start to finish, the Krig 6 was the go-to for CDL professionals, pub-stompers, and League Play superstars alike.

LC10

One of the weapons added during season two, the LC10 quickly ascended the meta to become a powerful option in the hands of run-and-gun players. Months later, it’s still probably the best SMG in the game, and dominant in Warzone, too.

EM2

Offering a slower fire rate combined with lots of firepower, the EM2 is one of the newer guns in the game, but it’s about as good as any of the other assault rifles on offer in 1984.

TEC-9

The TEC-9 is a slow burn considering it starts out as a semi-automatic SMG. But once you unlock the full-auto attachment needed to turn this thing into a bullet-hose spray machine, it becomes one of the best guns in the game.

AK-47

The perennial powerhouse and action movie classic AK-47 dumpsters the opposition in Black Ops Cold War thanks to its incredibly high firepower. Once fully kitted with eight attachments, it is an absolute beast in any AR player’s hands.

AK-74u

The primary weapon of choice for many CDL stars, the AK-74u has been surpassed by some other SMG options but it’s still easily useable in almost any situation.

XM4

From day one, the XM4 was something of a Swiss army knife in Black Ops Cold War. It’s reliable, steady, and able to perform well on just about any map and any situation. That rings true to this day.