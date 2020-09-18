The best XM4 loadouts in Call of Duty: Black Ops Cold War

A truly versatile assault rifle, the XM4 is the base AR in Call of Duty: Black Ops Cold War. It’s reminiscent of the Commando from 2010’s CoD: Black Ops, only it feels stronger and a bit more consistent.
The XM4 excels at medium range, and it tends to struggle just a bit at longer ranges, but its high rate of fire makes it formidable up close too. It’s a solid option on most of the game’s maps.
Using Black Ops Cold War’s Gunsmith, the XM4 can be equipped with up to eight attachments to help maximize its statistics. The game lets you know what each attachment does to the four main stats of each gun: Firepower, Speed, Accuracy, and Ammo.
Here’s a few of the best loadouts in CoD: Black Ops Cold War.
All-around XM4
Optic: Millstop Reflex
Barrel: 13.5″ Paratrooper
Underbarrel: Foregrip
Magazine: Fast Mag
Handle: Quickdraw Handle
Gunfighter
Optic: Millstop Reflex
Muzzle: Agency Suppressor
Barrel: 13.5″ Paratrooper
Underbarrel: Foregrip
Body: Steady Aim Laser
Stock: Tactical Stock
Magazine: Fast Mag
Handle: Quickdraw Handle
Speed
Barrel: 13.7″ Extended
Underbarrel: Marshal Foregrip
Stock: Sprint Pad
Magazine: 40 Rd Speed Mag
Handle: Quickdraw Handle