The best XM4 loadouts in Call of Duty: Black Ops Cold War

A truly versatile assault rifle, the XM4 is the base AR in Call of Duty: Black Ops Cold War. It’s reminiscent of the Commando from 2010’s CoD: Black Ops, only it feels stronger and a bit more consistent.

The XM4 excels at medium range, and it tends to struggle just a bit at longer ranges, but its high rate of fire makes it formidable up close too. It’s a solid option on most of the game’s maps.

Using Black Ops Cold War’s Gunsmith, the XM4 can be equipped with up to eight attachments to help maximize its statistics. The game lets you know what each attachment does to the four main stats of each gun: Firepower, Speed, Accuracy, and Ammo.

Here’s a few of the best loadouts in CoD: Black Ops Cold War.

All-around XM4

Screengrab via Activision

Optic: Millstop Reflex

Barrel: 13.5″ Paratrooper

Underbarrel: Foregrip

Magazine: Fast Mag

Handle: Quickdraw Handle

Gunfighter

Screengrab via Activision

Optic: Millstop Reflex

Muzzle: Agency Suppressor

Barrel: 13.5″ Paratrooper

Underbarrel: Foregrip

Body: Steady Aim Laser

Stock: Tactical Stock

Magazine: Fast Mag

Handle: Quickdraw Handle

Speed

Barrel: 13.7″ Extended

Underbarrel: Marshal Foregrip

Stock: Sprint Pad

Magazine: 40 Rd Speed Mag

Handle: Quickdraw Handle