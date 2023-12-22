The best Riveter loadout in Warzone season one

Sometimes the allure of an auto-shotgun is too hard to pass off, and the best Riveter loadout in Warzone will make it even tougher.

Balancing shotguns in Warzone is a challenging task. Community members either claim the class is too overpowered, or irrelevant when going up against SMGs and other close-range meta options. Everyone will remember the annoying KV Broadside Shotgun from WZ2 that dominated the battle royale with Dragon’s Breath ammunition equipped. Players wanted the weapon nerfed, and the devs eventually answered their prayers.

Then, Modern Warfare 3’s iteration of Warzone featured a similar monster in the form of the Lockwood 300. Raven Software was forced to remove the Maelstrom Dual Trigger, as the attachment made it possible for the shotgun to one-shot kill enemies from unrealistic ranges.

So once again, the often-forgotten shotgun class has taken a backseat to SMGs, but the Riveter shotgun has something to say about that.

Best Riveter loadout in Warzone

The Riveter. Screenshot by Dot Esports

The Riveter shotgun is a fully automatic shotgun that excels in close-range engagements. You can also find success trying to extend the shotgun’s range a little further than other options, but our build puts an emphasis on gunfights within 10 meters.

Community members have been impressed with how the Lockwood 680 performs, but using pump-action shotguns always comes with a high-risk, high-reward gamble if you miss any shots. You don’t have to worry about that with Riveter, as the fully-automatic shotgun does all the heavy lifting.

Best Riveter build in Warzone

Muzzle: Bryson Choke

Bryson Choke Barrel: SA Draven-20 Long Barrel

SA Draven-20 Long Barrel Underbarrel: Bruen Bastion Angled Grip

Bruen Bastion Angled Grip Ammunition: .410 Gauge Incendiary

.410 Gauge Incendiary Magazine: 30 Round Mag

Don’t expect to use this loadout for medium-range engagements because the .410 Gauge Incendiary ammunition makes it hard to see where you are shooting with all the fire, and the ammunition type downgrades minimum damage range by 35 percent. The SA Draven-20 Long Barrel gets back some of that range, but not enough to make this weapon viable in any gunfight past 10 meters away.

The Riveter is the definition of a shoot-and-forget weapon. All you need to do to get kills is hold down the trigger and pull down on the right stick for immediate results. We recommend using the Bryson Choke to improve pellet spread and the Bruen Bastion Angled Grip to help with aiming idle sway, firing aim stability, and aim walking steadiness.

Finally, it wouldn’t be a spray-and-pray loadout without lots of ammunition, so we used a 30 Round Mag.

Best Riveter perks and equipment in MW3 Warzone

Perk Package Perk One: Double Time Perk Two: Sleight of Hand Perk Three: Resupply Perk Four: High Alert

Secondary weapon: MTZ-Interceptor or Pulemyot 762

MTZ-Interceptor or Pulemyot 762 Lethal: Frag Grenade

Frag Grenade Tactical: Smoke Grenade

We start our perk setup with Double Time, as the useful perk increases Tac Sprint duration and decreases the refresh time. Next on deck, Sleight of Hand is useful for any loadout, as the perk improves reload times.

Then, Resupply will be your saving grace in the final few circles because the Perk refreshes equipment items every 50 seconds. This means players will always have smoke or frag grenades at their disposal to flush an enemy out from behind an object or rotate safely.

Additionally, High Alert does just about everything, alerting your operator when an enemy looks in your direction.

As for a secondary weapon, we recommend pairing the shotgun with a meta long-range weapon such as the MTZ Interceptor or Pulemyot 762.