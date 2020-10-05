The best RAM-7 loadouts in Call of Duty: Modern Warfare and Warzone

Call of Duty: Warzone’s ever-growing roster of assault rifles is full of awesome guns that can help you dominate in Verdansk.
One of the first guns released in Modern Warfare’s post-launch lifetime is one of them and it shouldn’t be overlooked. The RAM-7 is a fun, solid option anywhere in the game.
While it’s described as “a fully-automatic bullpup rifle with a compact design that lends itself to close-quarter engagements,” it can be strong at longer ranges, too, with the right attachments.
Let’s cut right to the chase: Here are some of the best loadouts for the RAM-7 in Modern Warfare and Warzone.
Warzone
Muzzle: Monolithic Suppressor
Barrel: FSS Ranger
Optic: Corp Combat Holo Scope
Underbarrel: Commando Foregrip
Ammunition: 50 Round Mags
CQC
Barrel: FTAC 13.5″ Compact
Laser: Tac Laser
Stock: XRK Close Quarters Stock
Underbarrel: Commando Foregrip
Rear Grip: Stippled Grip Tape
Long-range
Muzzle: Monolithic Suppressor
Barrel: FSS Ranger
Optic: VLK 3.0x Optic
Stock: FTAC Equilibrium
Underbarrel: Ranger Foregrip