The best Oden loadouts in Call of Duty: Warzone and Modern Warfare

The Oden is one of the most eccentric weapons in Call of Duty: Warzone and Modern Warfare.

The fully automatic bullpup rifle is slow-firing and clumsy, but it packs a punch. With the right loadout, it can be kitted out to be a fun weapon in a variety of situations.

While there are better options out there, many players seem to love the Oden for its uniqueness and loadout flexibility.

Here are a few of the best loadouts for the Oden in CoD: Warzone and Modern Warfare.

Warzone

Screengrab via Activision

Muzzle: Colossus Suppressor

Barrel: Oden Factory 810mm

Laser: Tac Laser

Underbarrel: Commando Foregrip

Perk: Sleight of Hand

If battle royale is your thing, this Oden loadout can be fun to use in the streets and hills of Verdansk. It emphasizes accuracy, range, and control.

Long-range

Screengrab via Activision

Muzzle: Colossus Suppressor

Barrel: Oden Factory 810mm

Optic: Variable Zoom Scope

Underbarrel: Operator Foregrip

Rear Grip: Granulated Grip Tape

For those among us who like to sit back and strike from afar, this Oden loadout lets you hit the enemy from a distance with its variable zoom scope and an insane boost to the range stat.

As quick as it gets

Screengrab via Activision

Barrel: Oden Factory 420mm

Stock: FTAC XL Elite Comb

Underbarrel: Tactical Foregrip

Rear Grip: Stippled Grip Tape

Perk: Sleight of Hand

The Oden has one of the slowest aim down sight times of all assault rifles in the game. It will always be slow and limit your mobility, but this loadout does everything it can to mitigate those problems for those who like to run and gun.