The best Oden loadouts in Call of Duty: Warzone and Modern Warfare

The Oden is one of the most eccentric weapons in Call of Duty: Warzone and Modern Warfare.
The fully automatic bullpup rifle is slow-firing and clumsy, but it packs a punch. With the right loadout, it can be kitted out to be a fun weapon in a variety of situations.
While there are better options out there, many players seem to love the Oden for its uniqueness and loadout flexibility.
Here are a few of the best loadouts for the Oden in CoD: Warzone and Modern Warfare.
Warzone
Muzzle: Colossus Suppressor
Barrel: Oden Factory 810mm
Laser: Tac Laser
Underbarrel: Commando Foregrip
Perk: Sleight of Hand
If battle royale is your thing, this Oden loadout can be fun to use in the streets and hills of Verdansk. It emphasizes accuracy, range, and control.
Long-range
Muzzle: Colossus Suppressor
Barrel: Oden Factory 810mm
Optic: Variable Zoom Scope
Underbarrel: Operator Foregrip
Rear Grip: Granulated Grip Tape
For those among us who like to sit back and strike from afar, this Oden loadout lets you hit the enemy from a distance with its variable zoom scope and an insane boost to the range stat.
As quick as it gets
Barrel: Oden Factory 420mm
Stock: FTAC XL Elite Comb
Underbarrel: Tactical Foregrip
Rear Grip: Stippled Grip Tape
Perk: Sleight of Hand
The Oden has one of the slowest aim down sight times of all assault rifles in the game. It will always be slow and limit your mobility, but this loadout does everything it can to mitigate those problems for those who like to run and gun.