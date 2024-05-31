The best M4 loadout and class setup in MW3

Some guns just withstand the test of time no matter what. The M4 in Call of Duty is one of these guns.

Since CoD jumped to modern times, the M4 has reigned. And it’s back again in Modern Warfare 3 in its Modern Warfare 2 variation, brought to life once more with an Aftermarket Part, yet always reliable simply as is.

Here’s our pick for the best M4 loadout and class to use in MW3 multiplayer.

Best M4 loadout and class setup in MW3

It’s still good. Screenshot by Dot Esports

The M4 honestly might be even better than it was in MW2 now, but it’s outshined by other ARs. Still, with some new MW3 attachments, the M4 can be used in a variety of situations for a good time either way.

Best M4 build in MW3 multiplayer

Muzzle: ZEHMN35 Compensated Flash Hider

ZEHMN35 Compensated Flash Hider Barrel: Hightower 20″ Barrel

Hightower 20″ Barrel Optic: Slate Reflector

Slate Reflector Underbarrel: Bruen Pivot Vertical Grip

Bruen Pivot Vertical Grip Magazine: 45 Round Mag

The M4 gets big help with its recoil and accuracy with this loadout, which is built for anything from mid to long-range. If you feel the need to fire at more of a distance, then swap out the Slate Reflector for something like the Corio Eagleseye 2.5x.

I prefer the Bruen Pivot Vertical Grip because it’s less of a hit on mobility, which is more important in MW3 than in MW2.

Best JAK Harbinger M4 build in MW3

A new kind of warfare. Screenshot by Dot Esports

Aftermarket Parts: JAK Harbinger Kit

JAK Harbinger Kit Barrel: Mortar 50 Short Barrel or Beast Fifty LLong Barrel

Mortar 50 Short Barrel or Beast Fifty LLong Barrel Optic: Corio Eagleseye 2.5x or Slate Reflector

Corio Eagleseye 2.5x or Slate Reflector Stock: JAK Cutthroat

JAK Cutthroat Underbarrel: VX Pineapple

The JAK Harbinger Kit introduced in season four is an interesting one. It adds big power to the M4 by replacing its magazine with .50 caliber rounds, but also shortens it to just 15 shots. It’s a fun gun, though a bit sluggish and wild. These attachments help make it usable in normal situations in multiplayer.

For the optic slot, use a sight depending on whether you wish to fire the gun in single-fire or automatic-fire mode. A long-range scope is best for single fire, making the gun feel like a bit of a marksman rifle (use the Beast Fifty Long Barrel attachment too). But if you want to run and gun, switch to something more simple.

Best M4 class setup in MW3

Vest: Infantry Vest

Infantry Vest Handgun: Renetti

Renetti Tactical: Stun Grenade

Stun Grenade Lethal: Semtex

Semtex Field Equipment: Trophy System

Trophy System Gloves: Marksman Gloves

Marksman Gloves Boots: Lightweight Boots or Stalker Boots

Lightweight Boots or Stalker Boots Gear: Tac Mask

I like using this setup across my classes that are used with assault rifles. It’s solid and will keep you safe and in the fight in a variety of situations, game modes, and map types, and doesn’t really go wrong in any of them.

