The best M4 loadout and class setup in MW3

Some guns just withstand the test of time no matter what. The M4 in Call of Duty is one of these guns.
Since CoD jumped to modern times, the M4 has reigned. And it’s back again in Modern Warfare 3 in its Modern Warfare 2 variation, brought to life once more with an Aftermarket Part, yet always reliable simply as is.
Here’s our pick for the best M4 loadout and class to use in MW3 multiplayer.
Best M4 loadout and class setup in MW3
The M4 honestly might be even better than it was in MW2 now, but it’s outshined by other ARs. Still, with some new MW3 attachments, the M4 can be used in a variety of situations for a good time either way.
Best M4 build in MW3 multiplayer
- Muzzle: ZEHMN35 Compensated Flash Hider
- Barrel: Hightower 20″ Barrel
- Optic: Slate Reflector
- Underbarrel: Bruen Pivot Vertical Grip
- Magazine: 45 Round Mag
The M4 gets big help with its recoil and accuracy with this loadout, which is built for anything from mid to long-range. If you feel the need to fire at more of a distance, then swap out the Slate Reflector for something like the Corio Eagleseye 2.5x.
I prefer the Bruen Pivot Vertical Grip because it’s less of a hit on mobility, which is more important in MW3 than in MW2.
Best JAK Harbinger M4 build in MW3
- Aftermarket Parts: JAK Harbinger Kit
- Barrel: Mortar 50 Short Barrel or Beast Fifty LLong Barrel
- Optic: Corio Eagleseye 2.5x or Slate Reflector
- Stock: JAK Cutthroat
- Underbarrel: VX Pineapple
The JAK Harbinger Kit introduced in season four is an interesting one. It adds big power to the M4 by replacing its magazine with .50 caliber rounds, but also shortens it to just 15 shots. It’s a fun gun, though a bit sluggish and wild. These attachments help make it usable in normal situations in multiplayer.
For the optic slot, use a sight depending on whether you wish to fire the gun in single-fire or automatic-fire mode. A long-range scope is best for single fire, making the gun feel like a bit of a marksman rifle (use the Beast Fifty Long Barrel attachment too). But if you want to run and gun, switch to something more simple.
Best M4 class setup in MW3
- Vest: Infantry Vest
- Handgun: Renetti
- Tactical: Stun Grenade
- Lethal: Semtex
- Field Equipment: Trophy System
- Gloves: Marksman Gloves
- Boots: Lightweight Boots or Stalker Boots
- Gear: Tac Mask
I like using this setup across my classes that are used with assault rifles. It’s solid and will keep you safe and in the fight in a variety of situations, game modes, and map types, and doesn’t really go wrong in any of them.