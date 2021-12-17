The best Bren loadout in Call of Duty: Warzone

World War II weapons have invaded Call of Duty: Warzone in a big way thanks to its integration with Vanguard, the WWII-era game. One of them, a potential big hit for LMG fans, is the Bren.

The Bren is a light machine gun that was used by British forces during the war. It was produced by Britain in the 1930s and used in different roles all the way up until the 1990s, believe it or not. That should tell you all you need to know about its reliability.

In Warzone, the meta is all about high damage at a decent range and the quickest DPS to chunk down an enemy’s armor and finish them off before they have a chance to scurry away. The Bren performs well at all of these things.

Here’s the best way to load up the Bren in Warzone.

Best Bren loadout in Warzone

Screengrab via Activision

Muzzle: Mercury Silencer

Mercury Silencer Barrel: Queen’s 775m Scepter

Queen’s 775m Scepter Optic: G16 2.5x

G16 2.5x Stock: Oak & Shield Padded

Oak & Shield Padded Underbarrel: Carver Foregrip

Carver Foregrip Magazine: .50 BMG 50 Round Mags

.50 BMG 50 Round Mags Ammunition: Lengthened

Lengthened Rear Grip: Stippled Grip

Stippled Grip Perk: Tight Grip

Tight Grip Perk 2: Fully Loaded

This is a great set of 10 attachments to help ascend the Bren into a solid light machine gun to use on Caldera in Warzone.

The Bren struggles when it comes to accuracy and recoil, but it’s beyond saving when it comes to mobility, so these attachments help focus on reining in its kick while also buffing its damage and range in big ways.

The optic, as always, is swappable depending on player preference. But the G16 2.5x is widely considered by many to be the best overall mid-range scope that’s available on most of the weapons added into Warzone from Vanguard.