The best BAL-27 loadout and class setup in MW3

It’s time to party like it’s 2014. The BAL-27 from Call of Duty: Advanced Warfare is set to invade Modern Warfare 3 multiplayer as part of the Season Three Reloaded update.

Once unlocked, the BAL-27 can be added to your arsenal to use in multiplayer matches, Zombies runs, or even Warzone, with a pure hit of nostalgia every time you pull the trigger. If you missed out on the BAL-27’s heyday in CoD: AW, you missed out on some fun—especially when playing Blitz on Detroit. Good times.

Now, the top-loaded assault rifle is in the hands of a new generation, adding a fun, high-mobility AR for players to use to their heart’s content. It’s a solid addition to MW3’s cavalcade of weaponry, and you should take the time to unlock it.

Here’s our pick for the best BAL-27 build for MW3 multiplayer.

Best BAL-27 loadout and class setup in MW3

A fun and fast build. Screenshot by Dot Esports

Fortunately (or unfortunately, depending on your perspective) for MW3 players, the BAL-27 is not an absolute monster like it was back in Advanced Warfare thanks to the Obsidian Steed. It’s got the gunsmith to customize it multiple ways now, though, so it’s a fun gun to use while stomping MW3 multiplayer.

I prefer to maintain high mobility with the BAL-27, so my build is focused on that while also reining in its recoil.

Best BAL-27 build in MW3 multiplayer

Muzzle: T51R Billeted Brake

T51R Billeted Brake Barrel: Crown-H3 Barrel

Crown-H3 Barrel Stock: Clarent Light Stock

Clarent Light Stock Underbarrel: Kimura RYN-03 Vertical Grip

Kimura RYN-03 Vertical Grip Rear Grip: Hammer Grip

This is the build I’ve settled on in MW3 multiplayer, where mobility is so crucial. The BAL-27 is already pretty accurate, so I use the Clarent Light Stock and Hammer Grip for buffs in Mobility and Handling to outmaneuver foes while mitigating Recoil Control with attachments like the T51R Billeted Brake and Kimura RYN-03 Vertical Grip.

One of the best features of the BAL-27 is back in MW3: its iron sights. This gun has some of the cleanest irons in the game, so you don’t need to waste an attachment on the optic slot. Use all of your slots on upping the gun’s Recoil Control and Mobility to stay in every fight.

Best BAL-27 class setup in MW3

Vest: Infantry Vest

Infantry Vest Handgun: Renetti

Renetti Tactical: Stun Grenade

Stun Grenade Lethal: Semtex

Semtex Field Equipment: Trophy System

Trophy System Gloves: Marksman Gloves

Marksman Gloves Boots: Stalker Boots

Stalker Boots Gear: Tac Mask or EOD Padding

This has become my go-to class loadout for just about every game mode and situation in MW3. Feel free to switch it up to your own liking, but I find that this is great for using an AR and allowing me to stay alive in even the most dire circumstances.

