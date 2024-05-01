A blast from the past (and future) has arrived in Warzone in season three. The BAL-27 is here, and it’s a fun trip down memory lane.

Way back in 2014’s Call of Duty: Advanced Warfare, an assault rifle dominated the meta. The BAL-27’s Obsidian Steed variant had a chokehold on gamers everywhere, and now it’s arrived in Modern Warfare 3 as well.

The BAL-27 is nowhere near as prevalent as it was in AW, but it’s still a fun addition to use in Warzone and even MW3 multiplayer, so it’s worth unlocking by finishing some simple challenges.

Here’s our pick for the best BAL-27 loadout in Warzone.

Best BAL-27 loadout in Warzone

It feels great in Resurgence, too. Screenshot by Dot Esports

The BAL-27 translates pretty well to Warzone but fails at long range when compared to some other assault rifles, battle rifles, and sniper rifles in the game. That’s why I think it’s best used as a sniper support weapon or as a primary weapon in Resurgence, where it can shine at medium range.

Best BAL-27 build in Warzone

Muzzle: ZEHMN35 Compensated Flash Hider

ZEHMN35 Compensated Flash Hider Barrel: Crown-H3 Barrel

Crown-H3 Barrel Stock: Sandbar Heavy Stock

Sandbar Heavy Stock Underbarrel: Kimura RYN-03 Vertical Grip

Kimura RYN-03 Vertical Grip Magazine: 60 Round Mag

This is an excellent mid-range option for Warzone, whether it be battle royale or Resurgence mode. This combo of attachments brings the BAL-27’s recoil to a minimum, allowing you to sustain its 60 Round Mag while dealing damage.

But when it comes to long range, there’s just better options in Warzone. Even with the Crown-H3 Barrel that adds a huge buff to Bullet Velocity and Range, you’re better off using the BAL-27 at mid-range where it can really flourish against other similar ARs.

Best BAL-27 perks and equipment in Warzone

Perk Package Perk one: Double Time Perk two: Sleight of Hand Perk three: Tempered Perk four: High Alert

Secondary weapon: MORS or other long-range option

MORS or other long-range option Lethal: Frag Grenade

Frag Grenade Tactical: Smoke Grenade

My preferred loadout for the BAL-27 is using it as a sniper support or with another long-range option, such as the MORS sniper. In general, though, you’re likely better suited with an AR that’s better while firing further away like the SVA 545 or MCW, and using the BAL-27 for mid-range on Resurgence.

The rest of the class is a standard kind of setup for BR or Resurgence, allowing you to stay in the fight whether you’re surviving a countdown or running away from the enemy team on Urzikstan.

