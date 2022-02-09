Sources: New York Subliners looking to replace Neptune in starting lineup

Just two matches into the 2022 Call of Duty League season, the New York Subliners are already looking to make a roster change. The franchise is close to signing a replacement for sophomore player Neptune, according to multiple sources.

Neptune made his CDL debut last season for the Florida Mutineers and went on to join New York ahead of the 2022 season. He was acquired via buyout from the Mutineers.

The Subliners are sitting in a tie for 12th place in the official CDL standings right now after losing their first two matches to the Seattle Surge and Los Angeles Guerrillas. New York only secured a single map victory between both series.

During the preseason Kickoff Classic, the Subliners finished top four after beating both the Boston Breach and Minnesota RØKKR. They then came up short in the semifinals, losing 3-1 to Seattle.

Despite the season only just beginning and the top-four placement at a preseason LAN event, the New York franchise is expected to make a roster change before week two begins on Friday, Feb. 11. The team will look to sign an SMG player from Challengers in the upcoming days, sources say. Exactly who the franchise is targeting is unknown at this time.

The majority of the team has struggled so far, with Crimsix, Clayster, and Neptune all sitting at the bottom of most statistical leaderboards on Breaking Point. But these stats are only based on two matches.

New York’s next match is on Friday, Feb. 11 against the Los Angeles Thieves at 6:30pm CT. They’ll then play in a rematch from the Kickoff Classic against the Boston Breach on Saturday, Feb. 12.