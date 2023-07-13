Nicki Minaj is getting her own Warzone 2 Operator skin, apparently

In a surprising twist that’s sure to have Call of Duty players doing a double-take, it appears hip-hop superstar Nicki Minaj is set to become an Operator in Warzone 2, based on several CoD leaks earlier today. Yes, you read that right: the iconic singer is reportedly trading her microphone for a virtual assault rifle.

Strings of code hidden in the files appear to have references to both Nicki Minaj and 21 Savage becoming Operators in Modern Warfare 2 and Warzone, according to a reputable CoD dataminer who shared the details on July 12.

21 Savage & Nicki Minaj are supposedly coming to MWII/WZ2 — Alaix (@HeyImAlaix) July 12, 2023

The two crossover Operators will be available as early as season five, the same leaks from today also suggested. So, eager CoD players might not have to wait too long to see the Queen of Rap in action on digital battlefields.

The two Operators will reportedly be available in Season 05, per the data miners. — CharlieIntel (@charlieINTEL) July 12, 2023

This isn’t the first time Minaj has been linked to the CoD franchise, with the rapper featuring in a trailer last year. This time though, it seems she’ll become a playable character, and it’ll almost certainly be as much of a hit as her smash single “Super Bass” back in 2010.

This wouldn’t be the first time a celebrity has lent their likeness to the popular shooter. Two months ago, former NBA MVP Kevin Durant got an Operator skin in CoD and he even recorded lines using his own voice.

But having Nicki Minaj as an Operator? It’s not something anyone expected.

If you are someone who has dreamt of storming Al Mazrah as Nicki Minaj, it sounds like your dream is about to come true. If it does end up happening, there’s a good chance it’ll be the most popular skin for a while. It’ll be one of the most bizarre but epic crossovers. And who knows? Maybe we’ll get a 21 Savage Operator at the same time too.

