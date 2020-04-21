Shroud’s Call of Duty: Modern Warfare settings and keybinds

Since his retirement from competitive CS:GO in April 2018, shroud hasn’t lost a single ounce of talent. The former Cloud9 player still dominates every game he touches—and Call of Duty: Modern Warfare is just one of them.

The talented FPS player stopped streaming on Twitch and moved to Mixer at the end of 2019. Though he saw a decrease in his viewership after the move, his numbers have started to recover. He averages around 9,000 viewers every time he turns on his stream.

If your goal is to play like shroud, emulating his settings can be a great first step—and we’ve got you covered for that. But remember that settings are only the first step of that ladder. Pros have years of experience under their belts and use top-of-the-line peripherals to ensure efficiency.

Here are shroud’s settings for Call of Duty: Modern Warfare.

Shroud’s video settings

Display mode: Fullscreen

Fullscreen Display resolution: 1920×1090

1920×1090 Refresh rate: 240

240 Render resolution: 100

100 Aspect ratio: Automatic

Automatic Custom frame limit: Unlimited

Unlimited Display gamma: 2.2 (sRGB)

2.2 (sRGB) V-Sync: Disabled

Disabled Texture resolution: High

High Particle quality: High

High Texture filter Anisotropic: High

High Tessellation: Near

Near Bullet Impact and Sprays: Enabled

Enabled Shadow Map Resolution: Normal

Normal Cache Spot Shadows: Disabled

Disabled Cache Sun Shadows: Disabled

Disabled Particle Lighting: High

High DirectX Raytracing: Disabled

Disabled Ambient Occlusion: Disabled

Disabled Screen Space Reflection: High

High Anti-Aliasing: SMAA T2X

SMAA T2X Depth of Field: Disabled

Disabled Filmic Strength: 1.00

1.00 World Motion Blur: Disabled

Disabled Weapon Motion Blur: Enabled

Enabled Film Grain: 0.00

Shroud’s mouse settings

DPI: 450

450 Polling rate: 1000 Hz

1000 Hz Sensitivity: 7.5

7.5 Vertical sensitivity mouse: 1.00

1.00 ADS sensitivity: Relative

Relative ADS sensitivity (Low zoom): 1.00

1.00 ADS sensitivity (High zoom): 1.00

1.00 ADS sensitivity T. timing: Gradual

Gradual Monitor distance coefficient: 1.33

1.33 Mouse acceleration: 0.00

0.00 Mouse filtering: 0.00

0.00 Mouse smoothing: Disabled

Shroud’s general in-game settings

Field of View: 100

100 ADS Field of View: Independent

Independent Brightness: 50.00

50.00 H. / V. HUD Bounds: 100

100 Color Blind Type: Disabled

Disabled Colorblind Target: Off

Off Mini Map Shape: Square

Square Mini Map Rotation: Enabled

Enabled Slide Behavior: Tap

Tap Crouch Behavior: Hold

Hold Prone Behavior: Toggle

Toggle Automatic Airborne Mantle: Disabled

Disabled Sprint/Tactical Sprint Behavior: Toggle

Toggle Automatic Sprint: Automatic Tactical Sprint

Sprint Depleted Weapon Ammo Switch: Enabled

Enabled Switch Weapon Minimum Delay: 0.00

0.00 Weapon Switch Wrap-Around: Enabled

Enabled Weapon Mount Activation: Toggle

Toggle Weapon Mount Movement Exit: Enabled

Enabled Weapon Mount Exit Delay: 100.0

100.0 Aim Down Sight Behavior: Hold

Hold Change Zoom/ Toggle Hybrid Behavior: Tap

Tap Equipment Behavior: Hold

Hold Vehicle Camera Recenter: Disabled

Shroud’s keybinds