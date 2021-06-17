The Call of Duty League is officially back on LAN.

The last CDL LAN event wrapped up on March 8, 2020. And now, 466 days later, the league is transitioning from online play to LAN for the 2021 Stage Four Major.

The Stage Four Major will be held at the Esports Stadium in Arlington, Texas from June 17 to 20. All 12 Call of Duty League teams will battle it out in this $500,000 double-elimination tournament. The champion will take home $200,000 and 75 CDL Points to try to solidify their place in the top eight of the league’s standings to qualify for the end-of-season playoffs, CoD Champs.

Schedule for the Stage Four Major. | Image via Call of Duty League

The 12 CDL franchises played online group play matches for the last three weeks to determine their seeding for the Stage Four Major. The top three teams in each group will begin the first LAN event of the year in the winners bracket, while the bottom three squads will immediately have to fight for their tournament life in the losers bracket.

The Atlanta FaZe, who won the Stage Three Major, went undefeated in Stage Four group play to finish atop Group A. OpTic Chicago and the Minnesota RØKKR, who both ended with a 3-2 record, finished in second and third place, respectively.

The Toronto Ultra won a big showdown against the New York Subliners to go 4-1 in Stage Four group play and earn the top spot in Group B. New York also went 4-1 but came in second in the group, followed by the Dallas Empire. The rest of the teams in the CDL, including the Los Angeles Thieves and Florida Mutineers, are already one series loss away from being eliminated from the first professional LAN event in over a year.

Bracket for the Stage Four Major. | Image via Call of Duty League

Here are the results from the 2021 Call of Duty League Stage Four Major, updated with the most recent games on top.

Thursday, June 17

London Royal Ravens vs. Seattle Surge (Losers bracket round one)

Seattle win 3-1

Apocalypse Hardpoint: 250-142 Seattle

Raid Search and Destroy: 6-4 London

Checkmate Control: 3-1 Seattle

Checkmate Hardpoint: 250-89 Seattle

This article will be updated until the Stage Four Major ends on Sunday, June 20.