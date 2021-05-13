Stay up to date with all the scores from this event.

The third Major of the 2021 Call of Duty League season has started—and it could be the last online tournament of the year with a return to LAN scheduled for the Stage Four Major.

The Stage Three Major will feature all 12 Call of Duty League franchises fighting for money, bragging rights, and those all-important CDL Points. This double-elimination tournament has a $500,000 prize pool and the winner will earn $200,000 as well as 75 CDL Points to help them move up in the standings.

Schedule for the Stage Three Major. | Image via Call of Duty League

Over the past three weeks, the CDL teams were competing in Stage Three group play matches to determine their seeding for this Major. The Toronto Ultra, the Stage Two Major champions, came out on top of Group A with a 5-0 record. The Florida Mutineers and Dallas Empire finished in second and third place, respectively, to take the group's two other winners bracket spots.

In Group B, New York's revamped lineup with the French phenom HyDra came in first place at 4-1, while the Atlanta FaZe and Los Angeles Thieves ended up behind them. The other six CDL teams, including OpTic Chicago and the Minnesota RØKKR, will immediately start the Stage Three Major in the losers bracket, meaning they're only one series loss away from being eliminated.

Bracket for the Stage Three Major. | Image via Call of Duty League

Here are the results from the 2021 Call of Duty League Stage Three Major, updated with the most recent games on top.

Thursday, May 13

London Royal Ravens vs. Paris Legion (Losers bracket round one)

Series tied 1-1

Moscow Hardpoint: 250-106 London

Moscow Search and Destroy: 6-4 Paris

This article will be updated until the Stage Three Major ends on Sunday, May 16.