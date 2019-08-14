The biggest competitive Call of Duty event of the year is officially underway.

Pool play at the 2019 CWL Championship kicked off today at 12pm CT. Thirty-two of the best Call of Duty teams in the world will battle it out in Los Angeles this week to compete for their share of the $2 million prize pool.

The group stage for CWL Champs features eight groups of four teams. Each team will play the other squads in their group once. The top two teams in each group will advance to the double-elimination championship bracket, while the other squads will be eliminated from the tournament.

Here are the pool play results for the 2019 CWL Championship. This article will be updated with the most recent games at the top of the list.

Wednesday, Aug. 14

Elevate vs. Celtic FC Esports

Series tied 1-1

Hacienda Hardpoint: 250-160 Celtic FC

Hacienda Search and Destroy: 6-0 Elevate

Gen.G vs. Fuego Gaming

Series tied 1-1

Seaside Hardpoint: 250-223 Fuego

Hacienda Search and Destroy: 6-4 Gen.G

eUnited vs. RBL Esports

eUnited lead 1-0

Gridlock Hardpoint: 250-64 eUnited

Enigma6 vs. Team WaR

Enigma6 lead 1-0

Seaside Hardpoint: 250-156 E6

Pool play at CoD Champs 2019 will conclude on Thursday, Aug. 15.