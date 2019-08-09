The final event of the 2019 Call of Duty World League season is nearly here and $2 million will be on the line for the 32 teams in attendance.

At the 2019 CWL Championship, teams will be competing for the largest prize pool of the year and the glory of becoming world champions. This is the eighth annual edition of the world title tournament, but with franchising looming, it may be the most important yet.

In addition to the 16 CWL Pro League teams, the top 16 teams from last month’s CWL Amateur Finals have a shot at becoming the biggest underdog winners in the event’s history.

Here’s everything you need to know about CWL Champs 2019.

Stream

Fans can watch CWL Champs on the official Call of Duty Twitch channels as well as MLG’s website and the in-game World League Hub in Black Ops 4.

Format

Champs has a distinctly different format from the events that precede it. Unlike the open events where there’s a CWL Pro League pool play tournament and a separate amateur open bracket, Champs has every team start their journey in pool play.

There will be eight groups of four teams. After single round-robin play, the top two teams from each group will advance to a double-elimination bracket, while the bottom two squads will be eliminated from the tournament before the weekend even begins.

Teams

Here are the pool play groups for CWL Champs 2019.

Pool A

eUnited: James “Clayster” Eubanks, Alec “Arcitys” Sanderson, Preston “Prestinni” Sanderson, Tyler “aBeZy” Pharris, and Chris “Simp” Lehr

James “Clayster” Eubanks, Alec “Arcitys” Sanderson, Preston “Prestinni” Sanderson, Tyler “aBeZy” Pharris, and Chris “Simp” Lehr Elevate: Christopher “ProFeeZy” Astudillo, Mike “MRuiz” Ruiz, Wailers Locart, Andres Lacefield, and Austin “Believe” Smith

Christopher “ProFeeZy” Astudillo, Mike “MRuiz” Ruiz, Wailers Locart, Andres Lacefield, and Austin “Believe” Smith The Bhoys: Ben Bance, Sean “Seany” O’Connor, Shea “QwiKeR” Sweeney, Byron “Nastie” Plumridge, and Sam “Chain” Dineley

Ben Bance, Sean “Seany” O’Connor, Shea “QwiKeR” Sweeney, Byron “Nastie” Plumridge, and Sam “Chain” Dineley RBL Esports: Seth “Glory” Donskey, Jesus “HumanJesus” Hernandez, Brett “KlinK” Kovach, Brendan “2ReaL” Stockdale, and Sebastian “Gunsiii” Martinez

Pool B

Gen.G: Chance “Maux” Moncivaez, Michael “MajorManiak” Szymaniak, Colt “Havok” McLendon, Dylan “Envoy” Hannon, and Jared “Nagafen” Harrell

Chance “Maux” Moncivaez, Michael “MajorManiak” Szymaniak, Colt “Havok” McLendon, Dylan “Envoy” Hannon, and Jared “Nagafen” Harrell Enigma6: Jordon General, Matthew “KiSMET” Tinsley, Adam “GodRx” Brown, Mehran “Mayhem” Anjomshoa, and Paul “Breszy” Breszynski

Jordon General, Matthew “KiSMET” Tinsley, Adam “GodRx” Brown, Mehran “Mayhem” Anjomshoa, and Paul “Breszy” Breszynski Team WaR: Joshua-Lee “Joshh” Sheppard, David “Dqvee” Davies, Stephen “Vortex” Allen, Adam “Defrag” Mathews, and Adam “Peatie” Peate

Joshua-Lee “Joshh” Sheppard, David “Dqvee” Davies, Stephen “Vortex” Allen, Adam “Defrag” Mathews, and Adam “Peatie” Peate Fuego Gaming: Dylan “MadCat” Daly, Billy “Hawqeh” Harris, Callum “Chaaxter” Glamville, Conor “BBConor” Beale, and Harry Payne

Pool C

FaZe Clan: Thomas “ZooMaa” Paparatto, McArthur “Cellium” Jovel, Matthew “Skrapz” Marshall, Trei “Zer0” Morris, and Obaid Asim

Thomas “ZooMaa” Paparatto, McArthur “Cellium” Jovel, Matthew “Skrapz” Marshall, Trei “Zer0” Morris, and Obaid Asim Units: Joseph “Joee” Pinnington, Rhys “Rated” Price, Nick Nolson, Connor “Weeman” Chilton, and Cameron “Cammy” McKilligan

Joseph “Joee” Pinnington, Rhys “Rated” Price, Nick Nolson, Connor “Weeman” Chilton, and Cameron “Cammy” McKilligan Mazer Gaming: Michael “SpaceLy” Schmale, Saul “Parzelion” Masse-Siguenza, Eric “JetLi” Phan, Tanner “Mosh” Clark, and Michael “Apox” Williams

Michael “SpaceLy” Schmale, Saul “Parzelion” Masse-Siguenza, Eric “JetLi” Phan, Tanner “Mosh” Clark, and Michael “Apox” Williams Animosity Esports: Sebastian “Cookie” Schubert, Maik “Phantom” Schmitz, Piero Fazio, Tom “Sharko” Serdarusic, and Enrique “Pazy” Lange

Pool D

Team Reciprocity: Bradley “Wuskin” Marshall, Zach “Zed” Denyer, Dylan Henderson, Denholm “Denz” Taylor, and Alex “Alexx” Carpenter

Bradley “Wuskin” Marshall, Zach “Zed” Denyer, Dylan Henderson, Denholm “Denz” Taylor, and Alex “Alexx” Carpenter Team Envy: Patrick “ACHES” Price, Justin “SiLLY” Fargo-Palmer, Jacob “Decemate” Cato, Peirce “Gunless” Hillman, and Adam “Assault” Garcia

Patrick “ACHES” Price, Justin “SiLLY” Fargo-Palmer, Jacob “Decemate” Cato, Peirce “Gunless” Hillman, and Adam “Assault” Garcia Sage Esports: Thomas “GRVTY” Malin, Dylan “Cells” Mock, Reece “Vivid” Drost, Dillon “Wrecks” Slotter, and Darien “Hollow” Chverchko

Thomas “GRVTY” Malin, Dylan “Cells” Mock, Reece “Vivid” Drost, Dillon “Wrecks” Slotter, and Darien “Hollow” Chverchko LGND Status: Phil “Phenom” Contini, Carlos “Foncho” Maradiaga, Ethan “EFatal” Davis, Devon “Pure” Mills, and Tyler “Ryza” Smith

Pool E

Luminosity: Josiah “Slacked” Berry, Johnathan “John” Perez, Matthew “FormaL” Piper, Cesar “Skyz” Bueno, and Carson “Brack” Newberry

Josiah “Slacked” Berry, Johnathan “John” Perez, Matthew “FormaL” Piper, Cesar “Skyz” Bueno, and Carson “Brack” Newberry UYU: Anthony “Methodz” Zinni, Nicholas “Classic” DiCostanzo, Renato “Saints” Forza, Rasim “Blazt” Ogresevic, and Timothy “Phantomz” Landis

Anthony “Methodz” Zinni, Nicholas “Classic” DiCostanzo, Renato “Saints” Forza, Rasim “Blazt” Ogresevic, and Timothy “Phantomz” Landis Team Singularity: Kian “Keza” Bonsor, Luke “Bidz” Biddle, Jed “Detain” Mulcahy, Jamie “Insight” Craven, and Tobias “CleanX” Juul Jønsson

Kian “Keza” Bonsor, Luke “Bidz” Biddle, Jed “Detain” Mulcahy, Jamie “Insight” Craven, and Tobias “CleanX” Juul Jønsson Vanity: Joseph “Owakening” Conley, Landon “Landxnn” Hensarling, Dylan “Deelo” Lowry, Vincent “Reaper” LiCausi, and Phillip “Willett” Willet

Pool F

100 Thieves: Kenny Williams, Preston “Priestahh” Greiner, Sam “Octane” Larew, Austin “SlasheR” Liddicoat, and Ian “Enable” Wyatt

Kenny Williams, Preston “Priestahh” Greiner, Sam “Octane” Larew, Austin “SlasheR” Liddicoat, and Ian “Enable” Wyatt Midnight Esports: Devin “LlamaGod” Tran, Christopher “Parasite” Duarte, Bradley “Frosty” Bergstrom, Matthew “Royalty” Faithfull, and Alex “Zaptius” Bonilla

Devin “LlamaGod” Tran, Christopher “Parasite” Duarte, Bradley “Frosty” Bergstrom, Matthew “Royalty” Faithfull, and Alex “Zaptius” Bonilla Sicario Gaming: Thomas “Tommey” Trewren, Martin Chino, Nicholas “Proto” Maldonado, Kaden “Exceed” Stockdale, and Byron Linney

Thomas “Tommey” Trewren, Martin Chino, Nicholas “Proto” Maldonado, Kaden “Exceed” Stockdale, and Byron Linney FURY Gaming: Ted “TeddyRecKs” Kim, Vlad “Ramby” Sanchez, Anthony “DraMa” Padilla, Hamza “GloFrosty” Shaikh, and Devin “Demise” Faircloth

Pool G

OpTic Gaming: Seth “Scump” Abner, Ian “Crimsix” Porter, Damon “Karma” Barlow, Tommy “TJHaLy” Haly, and Brandon “Dashy” Otell

Seth “Scump” Abner, Ian “Crimsix” Porter, Damon “Karma” Barlow, Tommy “TJHaLy” Haly, and Brandon “Dashy” Otell Evil Geniuses: John “Xotic” Bruno, Dillon “Attach” Price, Bryan “Apathy” Zhelyazkov, Jordan “JKap” Kaplan, and Lamar “Accuracy” Abedi

John “Xotic” Bruno, Dillon “Attach” Price, Bryan “Apathy” Zhelyazkov, Jordan “JKap” Kaplan, and Lamar “Accuracy” Abedi Carnage Gaming: Joesph “Destiny” DeLillo, Chase “Charullz” Brown, Nathaniel “Pentagrxm” Thomas, Michael “Vicious” Santos, and Edy “Newbz” Juan

Joesph “Destiny” DeLillo, Chase “Charullz” Brown, Nathaniel “Pentagrxm” Thomas, Michael “Vicious” Santos, and Edy “Newbz” Juan TrainHard: Josh “Creza” Burman, Nathan “Natshay” Dupuis, Lucas “rizK” Derambure, Iván “YaKo” Rodriguez, and Ryan “ZeeK” Lapierre

Pool H

Splyce: Jordan “Jurd” Crowley, Donovan “Temp” Laroda, Ulysses “Aqua” Silva, Daniel “Loony” Loza, and Cuyler “Huke” Garland

Jordan “Jurd” Crowley, Donovan “Temp” Laroda, Ulysses “Aqua” Silva, Daniel “Loony” Loza, and Cuyler “Huke” Garland Heretics: Alejandro “Lucky” López, Juan “JurNii” Antonio González, Jorge “MethodZ” Bancells, Adrian “MeTTalZz” Serrano, and Ronaldo “Wartex” Lavado

Alejandro “Lucky” López, Juan “JurNii” Antonio González, Jorge “MethodZ” Bancells, Adrian “MeTTalZz” Serrano, and Ronaldo “Wartex” Lavado Aspire Esports: Ethan “FA5TBALLA” Wedgeworth, Robert “RobbieB3319” Brugnoli, Joseph “TurnUp2eZ” Sicre, Paul “Tisch” Tischler, and Tanner “Super” Bowen

Ethan “FA5TBALLA” Wedgeworth, Robert “RobbieB3319” Brugnoli, Joseph “TurnUp2eZ” Sicre, Paul “Tisch” Tischler, and Tanner “Super” Bowen Hybrid Gaming: Tristan “Spoof” Green, Michael “Beehzy” Said, Casey “Pandur” Romano, Steven “Stamino” Damiano, and Jaylen “Jintroid” Maye

Schedule

CWL Champs 2019 will begin at 12pm CT on Wednesday, Aug. 14 in Los Angeles. The second day of the tournament will also start at 12pm CT.

This article will be updated as more information about the event’s schedule is released.