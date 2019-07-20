The most highly-anticipated Call of Duty tournament of the year is just a few weeks away.
The 2019 Call of Duty World League Championship will take place from Aug. 14 to 18. Thirty-two of the best teams in the world will fight for their share of the $2 million prize pool in the Pauley Pavilion on UCLA’s campus.
The 16 CWL Pro League teams secured their spots in CoD Champs 2019 when they qualified for the league earlier this year. The remaining 16 spots in the biggest tournament of the year will be determined this weekend at the CWL Amateur Finals in Miami.
Here are all of the teams and rosters competing in this year’s $2 million Call of Duty World League Championship. The list below is categorized based on how these teams qualified for the tournament.
CWL Pro League
100 Thieves
Roster: Kenny Williams, Preston “Priestahh” Greiner, Sam “Octane” Larew, Austin “SlasheR” Liddicoat, and Ian “Enable” Wyatt
OpTic Gaming
Roster: Seth “Scump” Abner, Ian “Crimsix” Porter, Damon “Karma” Barlow, Tommy “TJHaLy” Haly, and Brandon “Dashy” Otell
eUnited
Roster: James “Clayster” Eubanks, Alec “Arcitys” Sanderson, Preston “Prestinni” Sanderson, Tyler “aBeZy” Pharris, and Chris “Simp” Lehr
Gen.G
Roster: Chance “Maux” Moncivaez, Michael “MajorManiak” Szymaniak, Colt “Havok” McLendon, Dylan “Envoy” Hannon, and Jared “Nagafen” Harrell
Luminosity
Roster: Josiah “Slacked” Berry, Johnathan “John” Perez, Matthew “FormaL” Piper, Cesar “Skyz” Bueno, and Carson “Brack” Newberry
FaZe Clan
Roster: Thomas “ZooMaa” Paparatto, McArthur “Cellium” Jovel, Matthew “Skrapz” Marshall, Trei “Zer0” Morris, and Obey Asim
Splyce
Roster: Jordan “Jurd” Crowley, Donovan “Temp” Laroda, Ulysses “Aqua” Silva, Daniel “Loony” Loza, and Cuyler “Huke” Garland
Midnight Esports
Roster: Devin “LlamaGod” Tran, Christopher “Parasite” Duarte, Bradley “Frosty” Bergstrom, Matthew “Royalty” Faithfull, and Alex “Zaptius” Bonilla
Evil Geniuses
Roster: John “Xotic” Bruno, Dillon “Attach” Price, Bryan “Apathy” Zhelyazkov, Jordan “JKap” Kaplan, and Lamar “Accuracy” Abedi
UYU
Roster: Anthony “Methodz” Zinni, Nicholas “Classic” DiCostanzo, Renato “Saints” Forza, Rasim “Blazt” Ogresevic, and Timothy “Phantomz” Landis
Team Reciprocity
Roster: Bradley “Wuskin” Marshall, Zach “Zed” Denyer, Dylan Henderson, Denholm “Denz” Taylor, and Alex “Alexx” Carpenter
Team Envy
Roster: Patrick “ACHES” Price, Justin “SiLLY” Fargo-Palmer, Jacob “Decemate” Cato, Peirce “Gunless” Hillman, and Adam “Assault” Garcia
Enigma6
Roster: Jordon General, Matthew “KiSMET” Tinsley, Adam “GodRx” Brown, Mehran “Mayhem” Anjomshoa, and Paul “Breszy” Breszynski
Heretics
Roster: Alejandro “Lucky” López, Juan “JurNii” Antonio González, Jorge “MethodZ” Bancells, Adrian “MeTTalZz” Serrano, and Ronaldo “Wartex” Lavado
Elevate
Roster: Christopher “ProFeeZy” Astudillo, Mike “MRuiz” Ruiz, Wailers Locart, Andres Lacefield, and Austin “Believe” Smith
Units
Joseph “Joee” Pinnington, Rhys “Rated” Price, Nick Nolson, Connor “Weeman” Chilton, and Cameron “Cammy” McKilligan
CWL Amateur Finals
Aspire Esports
Roster: Ethan “FA5TBALLA” Wedgeworth, Robert “RobbieB3319” Brugnoli, Joseph “TurnUp2eZ” Sicre, Paul “Tisch” Tischler, and Tanner “Super” Bowen
The Bhoys
Roster: Ben Bance, Sean “Seany” O’Connor, Shea “QwiKeR” Sweeney, Byron “Nastie” Plumridge, and Sam “Chain” Dineley
eXcalibur
Roster: “Owakening,” “Reaper,” “DDeelo,” “Landxnn,” and “Willett”
FURY Gaming
Roster: Ted “TeddyRecKs” Kim, Vlad “Ramby” Sanchez, Anthony “DraMa” Padilla, Hamza “GloFrosty” Shaikh, and Devin “Demise” Faircloth
Mazer Gaming
Roster: Michael “SpaceLy” Schmale, Saul “Parzelion” Masse-Siguenza, Eric “JetLi” Phan, Tanner “Mosh” Clark, and Michael “Apox” Williams
Sicario Gaming
Roster: Thomas “Tommey” Trewren, Martin Chino, Nicholas “Proto” Maldonado, Kaden “Exceed” Stockdale, and Byron Linney
Team WaR
Roster: Joshua-Lee “Joshh” Sheppard, David “Dqvee” Davies, Stephen “Vortex” Allen, Adam “Defrag” Mathews, and Adam “Peatie” Peate
TrainHard
Roster: Josh “Creza” Burman, Nathan “Natshay” Dupuis, Lucas “rizK” Derambure, Iván “YaKo” Rodriguez, and Ryan “ZeeK” Lapierre
All of these teams will fight for their share of the $2 million prize pool at CoD Champs 2019, which begins on Aug. 14.