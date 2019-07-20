The most highly-anticipated Call of Duty tournament of the year is just a few weeks away.

The 2019 Call of Duty World League Championship will take place from Aug. 14 to 18. Thirty-two of the best teams in the world will fight for their share of the $2 million prize pool in the Pauley Pavilion on UCLA’s campus.

The 16 CWL Pro League teams secured their spots in CoD Champs 2019 when they qualified for the league earlier this year. The remaining 16 spots in the biggest tournament of the year will be determined this weekend at the CWL Amateur Finals in Miami.

Here are all of the teams and rosters competing in this year’s $2 million Call of Duty World League Championship. The list below is categorized based on how these teams qualified for the tournament.

CWL Pro League

100 Thieves

Roster: Kenny Williams, Preston “Priestahh” Greiner, Sam “Octane” Larew, Austin “SlasheR” Liddicoat, and Ian “Enable” Wyatt

OpTic Gaming

Roster: Seth “Scump” Abner, Ian “Crimsix” Porter, Damon “Karma” Barlow, Tommy “TJHaLy” Haly, and Brandon “Dashy” Otell

eUnited

Roster: James “Clayster” Eubanks, Alec “Arcitys” Sanderson, Preston “Prestinni” Sanderson, Tyler “aBeZy” Pharris, and Chris “Simp” Lehr

Gen.G

Roster: Chance “Maux” Moncivaez, Michael “MajorManiak” Szymaniak, Colt “Havok” McLendon, Dylan “Envoy” Hannon, and Jared “Nagafen” Harrell

Luminosity

Roster: Josiah “Slacked” Berry, Johnathan “John” Perez, Matthew “FormaL” Piper, Cesar “Skyz” Bueno, and Carson “Brack” Newberry

FaZe Clan

Roster: Thomas “ZooMaa” Paparatto, McArthur “Cellium” Jovel, Matthew “Skrapz” Marshall, Trei “Zer0” Morris, and Obey Asim

Splyce

Roster: Jordan “Jurd” Crowley, Donovan “Temp” Laroda, Ulysses “Aqua” Silva, Daniel “Loony” Loza, and Cuyler “Huke” Garland

Midnight Esports

Roster: Devin “LlamaGod” Tran, Christopher “Parasite” Duarte, Bradley “Frosty” Bergstrom, Matthew “Royalty” Faithfull, and Alex “Zaptius” Bonilla

Evil Geniuses

Roster: John “Xotic” Bruno, Dillon “Attach” Price, Bryan “Apathy” Zhelyazkov, Jordan “JKap” Kaplan, and Lamar “Accuracy” Abedi

UYU

Roster: Anthony “Methodz” Zinni, Nicholas “Classic” DiCostanzo, Renato “Saints” Forza, Rasim “Blazt” Ogresevic, and Timothy “Phantomz” Landis

Team Reciprocity

Roster: Bradley “Wuskin” Marshall, Zach “Zed” Denyer, Dylan Henderson, Denholm “Denz” Taylor, and Alex “Alexx” Carpenter

Team Envy

Roster: Patrick “ACHES” Price, Justin “SiLLY” Fargo-Palmer, Jacob “Decemate” Cato, Peirce “Gunless” Hillman, and Adam “Assault” Garcia

Enigma6

Roster: Jordon General, Matthew “KiSMET” Tinsley, Adam “GodRx” Brown, Mehran “Mayhem” Anjomshoa, and Paul “Breszy” Breszynski

Heretics

Roster: Alejandro “Lucky” López, Juan “JurNii” Antonio González, Jorge “MethodZ” Bancells, Adrian “MeTTalZz” Serrano, and Ronaldo “Wartex” Lavado

Elevate

Roster: Christopher “ProFeeZy” Astudillo, Mike “MRuiz” Ruiz, Wailers Locart, Andres Lacefield, and Austin “Believe” Smith

Units

Joseph “Joee” Pinnington, Rhys “Rated” Price, Nick Nolson, Connor “Weeman” Chilton, and Cameron “Cammy” McKilligan

CWL Amateur Finals

Aspire Esports

Roster: Ethan “FA5TBALLA” Wedgeworth, Robert “RobbieB3319” Brugnoli, Joseph “TurnUp2eZ” Sicre, Paul “Tisch” Tischler, and Tanner “Super” Bowen

The Bhoys

Roster: Ben Bance, Sean “Seany” O’Connor, Shea “QwiKeR” Sweeney, Byron “Nastie” Plumridge, and Sam “Chain” Dineley

eXcalibur

Roster: “Owakening,” “Reaper,” “DDeelo,” “Landxnn,” and “Willett”

FURY Gaming

Roster: Ted “TeddyRecKs” Kim, Vlad “Ramby” Sanchez, Anthony “DraMa” Padilla, Hamza “GloFrosty” Shaikh, and Devin “Demise” Faircloth

Mazer Gaming

Roster: Michael “SpaceLy” Schmale, Saul “Parzelion” Masse-Siguenza, Eric “JetLi” Phan, Tanner “Mosh” Clark, and Michael “Apox” Williams

Sicario Gaming

Roster: Thomas “Tommey” Trewren, Martin Chino, Nicholas “Proto” Maldonado, Kaden “Exceed” Stockdale, and Byron Linney

Team WaR

Roster: Joshua-Lee “Joshh” Sheppard, David “Dqvee” Davies, Stephen “Vortex” Allen, Adam “Defrag” Mathews, and Adam “Peatie” Peate

TrainHard

Roster: Josh “Creza” Burman, Nathan “Natshay” Dupuis, Lucas “rizK” Derambure, Iván “YaKo” Rodriguez, and Ryan “ZeeK” Lapierre

All of these teams will fight for their share of the $2 million prize pool at CoD Champs 2019, which begins on Aug. 14.