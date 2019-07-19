The biggest Call of Duty event so far in 2019 is finally here.

The 2019 Call of Duty World League Playoffs (also called CWL Finals 2019) began today in Miami. The 16 CWL Pro League teams will battle this weekend in the Sunshine State for their share of the $1.25 million prize pool.

The CWL Pro League regular season wrapped up earlier this month and teams have been seeded based on their record after 22 series. The top four teams in each division were automatically placed in the double-elimination championship bracket. But the bottom four teams in each division will have to play through a grueling single-elimination bracket to try to earn one of two spots in the main event.

Here are all of the results so far at CWL Finals 2019. The most recent games will appear at the top of this list.

Play-in bracket round one

Luminosity vs. Units

Luminosity win 3-1

Seaside Hardpoint: 250-183 Luminosity

Arsenal Search and Destroy: 6-3 Units

Seaside Control: 3-1 Luminosity

Frequency Hardpoint: 250-204 Luminosity

Midnight Esports vs. Elevate

Midnight win 3-2

Gridlock Hardpoint: 250-242 Elevate

Arsenal Search and Destroy: 6-2 Elevate

Gridlock Control: 3-0 Midnight

Frequency Hardpoint: 250-132 Midnight

Frequency Search and Destroy: 6-3 Midnight

This article will be updated until the tournament concludes on Sunday, July 21.