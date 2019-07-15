With the 2018-19 Call of Duty World League season coming to an end, players and fans alike will naturally look ahead to the $2 million CWL Championship next month. But before we can get to that, teams will be competing for hundreds of thousands of dollars at CWL Finals in Miami.

CWL Finals is undoubtedly the most important event so far this season. For the 16 CWL Pro League teams, they can not only grab a large chunk of the $1.25 million prize pool, but they can also build up some much-needed momentum before the CWL Championship.

And for the teams dueling in the open bracket, they will be competing for $150,000 and the final 16 spots at the CWL Championship.

Here’s everything you need to know about CWL Finals 2019.

Stream

Fans can watch CWL Finals on the official Call of Duty Twitch channels as well as MLG’s website and the in-game World League Hub in Black Ops 4.

Format

Unlike the previous events this year, the CWL Finals will not feature any pool play stage. Instead, the 10 qualified teams will begin in a double-elimination bracket.

Team Heretics and Reciprocity, as the fourth-place teams in their respective divisions, will face the teams that qualify from the play-in tournament. This play-in tournament pits the eight teams that didn’t not automatically qualify for the playoffs against each other.

The winners of these first round matches will advance to the second round, where they will have the displeasure of playing OpTic Gaming (on Heretics’ side of the bracket) and eUnited (on Reciprocity’s side of the bracket).

From there, things will proceed as all CWL bracket stages do: teams will play until every team except one has two series losses. The winner of this event will receive $500,000, a large increase in money compared to previous events this season.

Teams

Here are the eight teams that automatically qualified for the CWL Finals 2019.

Division A

1) OpTic Gaming: Seth “Scump” Abner, Ian “Crimsix” Porter, Damon “Karma” Barlow, Tommy “TJHaLy” Haly, and Brandon “Dashy” Otell



2) Gen.G: Chance “Maux” Moncivaez, Michael “MajorManiak” Szymaniak, Jared “Nagafen” Harrell, Colt “Havok” McLendon, and Dylan “Envoy” Hannon



3) FaZe Clan: Thomas “ZooMaa” Paparatto, McArthur “Cellium” Jovel, Matthew “Skrapz” Marshall, Trei “Zer0” Morris, and Obey Asim



4) Team Reciprocity: Bradley “Wuskin” Marshall, Alex “Alexx” Carpenter, Zach “Zed” Denyer, Dylan Henderson, and Denholm “Denz” Taylor

Division B

1) eUnited: James “Clayster” Eubanks, Alec “Arcitys” Sanderson, Preston “Prestinni” Sanderson, Tyler “aBeZy” Pharris, and Chris “Simp” Lehr



2) 100 Thieves: Kenny Williams, Preston “Priestahh” Greiner, Sam “Octane” Larew, Austin “SlasheR” Liddicoat, and Ian “Enable” Wyatt



3) Splyce: Jordan “Jurd” Crowley, Donovan “Temp” Laroda, Ulysses “Aqua” Silva, Daniel “Loony” Loza, and Cuyler “Huke” Garland



4) Heretics: Alejandro “Lucky” López, Juan “JurNii” Antonio González, Jorge “MethodZ” Bancells, Ronaldo “Wartex” Lavado, and Adrian “MeTTalZz” Serrano

Schedule

CWL Finals will begin at 1pm CT on Friday. Saturday’s action starts at 1pm CT as well, while Championship Sunday kicks off at 9am CT.

Friday, July 19

1pm CT: Units vs. Luminosity

Units vs. Luminosity 1pm CT: Midnight Esports vs. Elevate

Midnight Esports vs. Elevate 2:30pm CT: Evil Geniuses vs. Enigma6

Evil Geniuses vs. Enigma6 2:30pm CT: Team Envy vs. UYU

Team Envy vs. UYU 4pm CT: TBD vs. TBD

TBD vs. TBD 4pm CT: TBD vs. TBD

TBD vs. TBD 5:30pm CT: Team Heretics vs. Play-In Team

Team Heretics vs. Play-In Team 5:30pm CT: Team Reciprocity vs. Play-In Team

Team Reciprocity vs. Play-In Team 7pm CT: All-Star Game

This article will continue to be updated as more information about the event’s schedule is released.