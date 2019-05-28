17 hours ago Call of Duty / CoD World League /

Regular season results for the 2019 CWL Pro League

Matches will take place Monday through Thursday.

OpTic fans
Photo via MLG

The wait is finally over—the 2019 CWL Pro League has officially begun.

Regular season action in the 2019 CWL Pro League kicked off on Monday, Feb. 4. Sixteen of the best teams in the world qualified for the chance to compete in the league at the MLG Arena in Columbus, Ohio.

The 16 teams have been split into two separate eight-team divisions. The CWL Pro League will run four days per week, with 14 total matches taking place between Monday and Thursday.

Here are the regular season results in the 2019 CWL Pro League, updated with the most recent games on top.

Monday, May 27

Splyce vs. Enigma6

Splyce win 3-0

  • Frequency Hardpoint: 250-180 Splyce
  • Hacienda Search and Destroy: 6-4 Splyce
  • Frequency Control: 3-2 Splyce

Team Envy vs. Denial Esports

Denial win 3-2

  • Frequency Hardpoint: 250-90 Denial
  • Arsenal Search and Destroy: 6-4 Denial
  • Seaside Control: 3-1 nV
  • Hacienda Hardpoint: 250-160 nV
  • Hacienda Search and Destroy: 6-2 Denial

Thursday, May 23

OpTic Gaming vs. Luminosity

OpTic win 3-0

  • Frequency Hardpoint: 250-248 OpTic
  • Payload Search and Destroy: 6-3 OpTic
  • Frequency Control: 3-2 OpTic

Gen.G vs. UYU

UYU win 3-2

  • Seaside Hardpoint: 250-205 Gen.G
  • Hacienda Search and Destroy: 6-0 Gen.G
  • Arsenal Control: 3-2 UYU
  • Gridlock Hardpoint: 250-236 UYU
  • Gridlock Search and Destroy: 6-2 UYU

Evil Geniuses vs. Team Reciprocity

Reciprocity win 3-2

  • Seaside Hardpoint: 250-85 Reciprocity
  • Frequency Search and Destroy: 6-5 EG
  • Arsenal Control: 3-0 EG
  • Frequency Hardpoint: 250-235 Reciprocity
  • Arsenal Search and Destroy: 6-3 Reciprocity

FaZe Clan vs. Midnight Esports

FaZe win 3-1

  • Seaside Hardpoint: 250-93 FaZe
  • Frequency Search and Destroy: 6-1 Midnight
  • Seaside Control: 3-1 FaZe
  • Arsenal Hardpoint: 250-189 FaZe

Wednesday, May 22

Gen.G vs. Luminosity

Gen.G win 3-1

  • Seaside Hardpoint: 250-117 Gen.G
  • Arsenal Search and Destroy: 6-5 Luminosity
  • Arsenal Control: 3-1 Gen.G
  • Frequency Hardpoint: 250-229 Gen.G

OpTic Gaming vs. Midnight Esports

OpTic win 3-0

  • Frequency Hardpoint: 250-215 OpTic
  • Payload Search and Destroy: 6-3 OpTic
  • Frequency Control: 3-0 OpTic

Team Reciprocity vs. UYU

Reciprocity win 3-2

  • Hacienda Hardpoint: 250-225 Reciprocity
  • Gridlock Search and Destroy: 6-4 UYU
  • Gridlock Control: 3-1 UYU
  • Arsenal Hardpoint: 250-248 Reciprocity
  • Arsenal Search and Destroy: 6-4 Reciprocity

FaZe Clan vs. Evil Geniuses

FaZe win 3-2

  • Seaside Hardpoint: 250-212 EG
  • Arsenal Search and Destroy: 6-1 EG
  • Gridlock Control: 3-1 FaZe
  • Gridlock Hardpoint: 250-123 FaZe
  • Frequency Search and Destroy: 6-4 FaZe

Tuesday, May 21

Gen.G vs. FaZe Clan

FaZe win 3-1

  • Frequency Hardpoint: 250-243 FaZe
  • Gridlock Search and Destroy: 6-4 Gen.G
  • Seaside Control: 3-1 FaZe
  • Arsenal Hardpoint: 250-92 FaZe

Luminosity vs. UYU

UYU win 3-1

  • Seaside Hardpoint: 250-237 UYU
  • Arsenal Search and Destroy: 6-4 UYU
  • Seaside Control: 3-1 Luminosity
  • Hacienda Hardpoint: 250-218 UYU

OpTic Gaming vs. Evil Geniuses

OpTic win 3-0

  • Gridlock Hardpoint: 250-202 OpTic
  • Arsenal Search and Destroy: 6-3 OpTic
  • Frequency Control: 3-0 OpTic

Team Reciprocity vs. Midnight Esports

Reciprocity win 3-0

  • Seaside Hardpoint: 250-242 Reciprocity
  • Arsenal Search and Destroy: 6-0 Reciprocity
  • Frequency Control: 3-2 Reciprocity

Monday, May 20

Team Reciprocity vs. Luminosity

Reciprocity win 3-1

  • Arsenal Hardpoint: 250-132 Reciprocity
  • Gridlock Search and Destroy: 6-3 Reciprocity
  • Frequency Control: 3-1 Luminosity
  • Frequency Hardpoint: 250-125 Reciprocity

Midnight Esports vs. Evil Geniuses

Evil Geniuses win 3-1

  • Hacienda Hardpoint: 250-224 EG
  • Frequency Search and Destroy: 6-5 Midnight
  • Arsenal Control: 3-0 EG
  • Seaside Hardpoint: 250-232 EG

Thursday, May 16

OpTic Gaming vs. UYU

OpTic win 3-1

  • Hacienda Hardpoint: 250-189 OpTic
  • Hacienda Search and Destroy: 6-2 OpTic
  • Frequency Control: 3-2 UYU
  • Frequency Hardpoint: 250-33 OpTic

Luminosity vs. Midnight Esports

Midnight win 3-0

  • Frequency Hardpoint: 250-225 Midnight
  • Hacienda Search and Destroy: 6-2 Midnight
  • Arsenal Control: 3-1 Midnight

Gen.G vs. Evil Geniuses

Evil Geniuses win 3-0

  • Arsenal Hardpoint: 250-246 EG
  • Arsenal Search and Destroy: 6-4 EG
  • Arsenal Control: 3-0 EG

FaZe Clan vs. Team Reciprocity

FaZe win 3-0

  • Hacienda Hardpoint: 250-171 FaZe
  • Arsenal Search and Destroy: 6-5 FaZe
  • Gridlock Control: 3-0 FaZe

Wednesday, May 15

Luminosity vs. Evil Geniuses

Evil Geniuses win 3-1

  • Hacienda Hardpoint: 250-63 EG
  • Gridlock Search and Destroy: 6-4 EG
  • Gridlock Control: 3-2 Luminosity
  • Arsenal Hardpoint: 250-128 EG

Gen.G vs. Team Reciprocity

Reciprocity win 3-2

  • Frequency Hardpoint: 250-138 Gen.G
  • Gridlock Search and Destroy: 6-5 Reciprocity
  • Gridlock Control: 3-0 Gen.G
  • Arsenal Hardpoint: 250-230 Reciprocity
  • Frequency Search and Destroy: 6-3 Reciprocity

OpTic Gaming vs. FaZe Clan

OpTic win 3-2

  • Seaside Hardpoint: 250-247 FaZe
  • Frequency Search and Destroy: 6-0 OpTic
  • Arsenal Control: 3-1 FaZe
  • Arsenal Hardpoint: 250-167 OpTic
  • Hacienda Search and Destroy: 6-4 OpTic

Midnight Esports vs. UYU

Midnight win 3-2

  • Frequency Hardpoint: 250-164 Midnight
  • Frequency Search and Destroy: 6-1 Midnight
  • Seaside Control: 3-1 UYU
  • Seaside Hardpoint: 250-179 UYU
  • Arsenal Search and Destroy: 6-3 Midnight

Tuesday, May 14

Luminosity vs. FaZe Clan

FaZe win 3-0

  • Frequency Hardpoint: 250-195 FaZe
  • Hacienda Search and Destroy: 6-3 FaZe
  • Arsenal Control: 3-0 FaZe

OpTic Gaming vs. Team Reciprocity

OpTic win 3-1

  • Hacienda Hardpoint: 250-106 OpTic
  • Payload Search and Destroy: 6-4 OpTic
  • Arsenal Control: 3-1 Reciprocity
  • Frequency Hardpoint: 250-227 OpTic

Gen.G vs. Midnight Esports

Gen.G win 3-0

  • Seaside Hardpoint: 250-172 Gen.G
  • Frequency Search and Destroy: 6-5 Gen.G
  • Frequency Control: 3-0 Gen.G

Evil Geniuses vs. UYU

Evil Geniuses win 3-1

  • Frequency Hardpoint: 250-245 EG
  • Arsenal Search and Destroy: 6-5 UYU
  • Arsenal Control: 3-0 EG
  • Arsenal Hardpoint: 250-127 EG

Monday, May 13

OpTic Gaming vs. Gen.G

OpTic win 3-2

  • Seaside Hardpoint: 250-197 Gen.G
  • Gridlock Search and Destroy: 6-2 Gen.G
  • Arsenal Control: 3-2 OpTic
  • Frequency Hardpoint: 250-126 OpTic
  • Frequency Search and Destroy: 6-4 OpTic

UYU vs. FaZe Clan

FaZe Clan win 3-0

  • Hacienda Hardpoint: 250-145 FaZe
  • Hacienda Search and Destroy: 6-1 FaZe
  • Gridlock Control: 3-1 FaZe

Thursday, April 4

OpTic Gaming vs. 100 Thieves

100 Thieves win 3-0

  • Frequency Hardpoint: 250-235 100T
  • Hacienda Search and Destroy: 6-2 100T
  • Arsenal Control: 3-2 100T

Splyce vs. Team Reciprocity

Splyce win 3-1

  • Frequency Hardpoint: 250-213 Reciprocity
  • Payload Search and Destroy: 6-2 Splyce
  • Gridlock Control: 3-2 Splyce
  • Gridlock Hardpoint: 250-224 Splyce

Midnight Esports vs. Denial Esports

Denial win 3-2

  • Arsenal Hardpoint: 250-235 Midnight
  • Payload Search and Destroy: 6-0 Denial
  • Seaside Control: 3-0 Midnight
  • Seaside Hardpoint: 250-153 Denial
  • Arsenal Search and Destroy: 6-1 Denial

Gen.G vs. Enigma6

Gen.G win 3-1

  • Gridlock Hardpoint: 250-189 Gen.G
  • Arsenal Search and Destroy: 6-2 E6
  • Frequency Control: 3-0 Gen.G
  • Seaside Hardpoint: 250-138 Gen.G

Wednesday, April 3

OpTic Gaming vs. Splyce

OpTic win 3-2

  • Hacienda Hardpoint: 250-158 OpTic
  • Hacienda Search and Destroy: 6-0 OpTic
  • Seaside Control: 3-2 Splyce
  • Frequency Hardpoint: 250-197 Splyce
  • Arsenal Search and Destroy: 6-3 OpTic

Gen.G vs. 100 Thieves

100 Thieves win 3-1

  • Frequency Hardpoint: 250-192 100T
  • Payload Search and Destroy: 6-5 Gen.G
  • Gridlock Control: 3-0 100T
  • Hacienda Hardpoint: 250-240 100T

Denial Esports vs. Team Reciprocity

Reciprocity win 3-1

  • Arsenal Hardpoint: 250-117 Reciprocity
  • Payload Search and Destroy: 6-2 Denial
  • Arsenal Control: 3-2 Reciprocity
  • Gridlock Hardpoint: 250-49 Reciprocity

Enigma6 vs. Midnight Esports

Midnight win 3-1

  • Arsenal Hardpoint: 250-99 Midnight
  • Hacienda Search and Destroy: 6-5 Midnight
  • Arsenal Control: 3-1 E6
  • Frequency Hardpoint: 250-169 Midnight

Tuesday, April 2

Splyce vs. Gen.G

Gen.G win 3-1

  • Hacienda Hardpoint: 250-220 Gen.G
  • Payload Search and Destroy: 6-5 Gen.G
  • Frequency Control: 3-1 Splyce
  • Frequency Hardpoint: 250-196 Gen.G

100 Thieves vs. Midnight Esports

Midnight win 3-2

  • Arsenal Hardpoint: 250-225 Midnight
  • Arsenal Search and Destroy: 6-1 Midnight
  • Frequency Control: 3-0 100T
  • Seaside Hardpoint: 250-124 100T
  • Payload Search and Destroy: 6-2 Midnight

Team Reciprocity vs. Enigma6

Reciprocity win 3-2

  • Gridlock Hardpoint: 250-179 Reciprocity
  • Arsenal Search and Destroy: 6-3 E6
  • Arsenal Control: 3-2 E6
  • Arsenal Hardpoint: 250-135 Reciprocity
  • Gridlock Search and Destroy: 6-4 Reciprocity

OpTic Gaming vs. Denial Esports

OpTic win 3-2

  • Frequency Hardpoint: 250-239 Denial
  • Frequency Search and Destroy: 6-4 OpTic
  • Frequency Control: 3-1 Denial
  • Seaside Hardpoint: 250-93 OpTic
  • Payload Search and Destroy: 6-5 OpTic

Monday, April 1

Team Reciprocity vs. 100 Thieves

100 Thieves win 3-0

  • Gridlock Harpdoint: 250-249 100T
  • Arsenal Search and Destroy: 6-5 100T
  • Seaside Control: 3-0 100T

OpTic Gaming vs. Enigma6

OpTic win 3-2

  • Seaside Hardpoint: 250-189 OpTic
  • Hacienda Search and Destroy: 6-2 E6
  • Frequency Control: 3-0 E6
  • Frequency Hardpoint: 250-84 OpTic
  • Payload Search and Destroy: 6-1 OpTic

Splyce vs. Midnight Esports

Splyce win 3-1

  • Hacienda Hardpoint: 250-243 Splyce
  • Frequency Search and Destroy: 6-3 Splyce
  • Arsenal Control: 3-2 Midnight
  • Arsenal Hardpoint: 250-171 Splyce

Denial Esports vs. Gen.G

Gen.G win 3-1

  • Seaside Hardpoint: 250-178 Denial
  • Arsenal Search and Destroy: 6-0 Gen.G
  • Frequency Control: 3-1 Gen.G
  • Hacienda Hardpoint: 250-178 Gen.G

Thursday, March 28

Luminosity vs. Heretics

Heretics win 3-2

  • Hacienda Hardpoint: 250-144 Heretics
  • Gridlock Search and Destroy: 6-1 Luminosity
  • Gridlock Control: 3-0 Heretics
  • Frequency Hardpoint: 250-144 Luminosity
  • Hacienda Search and Destroy: 6-4 Heretics

Red Reserve vs. eUnited

eUnited win 3-2

  • Frequency Hardpoint: 250-145 eUnited
  • Payload Search and Destroy: 6-2 Red Reserve
  • Frequency Control: 3-2 Red Reserve
  • Gridlock Hardpoint: 250-228 eUnited
  • Arsenal Search and Destroy: 6-1 eUnited

Excelerate Gaming vs. Evil Geniuses

Excelerate win 3-0

  • Gridlock Hardpoint: 250-71 Excelerate
  • Gridlock Search and Destroy: 6-3 Excelerate
  • Gridlock Control: 3-1 Excelerate

Team Envy vs. UYU

Envy win 3-0

  • Seaside Hardpoint: 250-231 nV
  • Gridlock Search and Destroy: 6-4 nV
  • Arsenal Control: 3-1 nV

Wednesday, March 27

Luminosity vs. eUnited

Luminosity win 3-2

  • Frequency Hardpoint: 250-214 Luminosity
  • Arsenal Search and Destroy: 6-5 eUnited
  • Gridlock Control: 3-0 eUnited
  • Arsenal Hardpoint: 250-208 Luminosity
  • Hacienda Search and Destroy: 6-2 Luminosity

Team Envy vs. Evil Geniuses

Evil Geniuses win 3-1

  • Frequency Hardpoint: 250-204 nV
  • Frequency Search and Destroy: 6-5 EG
  • Gridlock Control: 3-0 EG
  • Hacienda Hardpoint: 250-226 EG

UYU vs. Excelerate Gaming

Excelerate win 3-0

  • Arsenal Hardpoint: 250-98 Excelerate
  • Payload Search and Destroy: 6-3 Excelerate
  • Gridlock Control: 3-1 Excelerate

Red Reserve vs. Heretics

Heretics win 3-0

  • Hacienda Hardpoint: 250-204 Heretics
  • Gridlock Search and Destroy: 6-4 Heretics
  • Gridlock Control: 3-2 Heretics

Tuesday, March 26

Team Envy vs. Red Reserve

Envy win 3-2

  • Hacienda Hardpoint: 250-222 Red Reserve
  • Gridlock Search and Destroy: 6-3 nV
  • Gridlock Control: 3-2 nV
  • Frequency Hardpoint: 250-204 Red Reserve
  • Hacienda Search and Destroy: 6-2 nV

Luminosity vs. Excelerate Gaming

Luminosity win 3-2

  • Frequency Hardpoint: 250-159 Luminosity
  • Payload Search and Destroy: 6-3 Excelerate
  • Gridlock Control: 3-0 Luminosity
  • Arsenal Hardpoint: 250-180 Excelerate
  • Gridlock Search and Destroy: 6-2 Luminosity

UYU vs. eUnited

eUnited win 3-0

  • Arsenal Hardpoint: 250-239 eUnited
  • Payload Search and Destroy: 6-5 eUnited
  • Gridlock Control: 3-0 eUnited

Heretics vs. Evil Geniuses

Heretics win 3-2

  • Frequency Hardpoint: 250-198 EG
  • Gridlock Search and Destroy: 6-5 EG
  • Frequency Control: 3-0 Heretics
  • Seaside Hardpoint: 250-143 Heretics
  • Frequency Search and Destroy: 6-4 Heretics

Monday, March 25

Evil Geniuses vs. eUnited

eUnited win 3-2

  • Hacienda Hardpoint: 250-220 eUnited
  • Gridlock Search and Destroy: 6-5 EG
  • Seaside Control: 3-1 eUnited
  • Gridlock Hardpoint: 250-101 EG
  • Hacienda Search and Destroy: 6-3 eUnited

Luminosity vs. Team Envy

Envy win 3-2

  • Seaside Hardpoint: 250-117 Luminosity
  • Payload Search and Destroy: 6-2 Luminosity
  • Gridlock Control: 3-1 nV
  • Frequency Hardpoint: 250-174 nV
  • Gridlock Search and Destroy: 6-5 nV

Excelerate Gaming vs. Red Reserve

Red Reserve win 3-2

  • Frequency Hardpoint: 250-166 Excelerate
  • Gridlock Search and Destroy: 6-3 Excelerate
  • Gridlock Control: 3-1 Red Reserve
  • Arsenal Hardpoint: 250-180 Red Reserve
  • Arsenal Search and Destroy: 6-3 Red Reserve

UYU vs. Heretics

UYU win 3-0

  • Seaside Hardpoint: 250-220 UYU
  • Hacienda Search and Destroy: 6-5 UYU
  • Seaside Control: 3-0 UYU

Thursday, Feb. 28

Splyce vs. eUnited

eUnited win 3-1

  • Frequency Hardpoint: 250-141 eUnited
  • Payload Search and Destroy: 6-5 eUnited
  • Frequency Control: 3-2 Splyce
  • Seaside Hardpoint: 250-248 eUnited

100 Thieves vs. Enigma6

100 Thieves win 3-0

  • Hacienda Hardpoint: 250-174 100T
  • Hacienda Search and Destroy: 6-3 100T
  • Gridlock Control: 3-0 100T

Team Heretics vs. Team Envy

Envy win 3-1

  • Frequency Hardpoint: 250-143 Heretics
  • Hacienda Search and Destroy: 6-1 Envy
  • Gridlock Control: 3-1 Envy
  • Gridlock Hardpoint: 250-236 Envy

Denial Esports vs. Excelerate Gaming

Denial win 3-1

  • Gridlock Hardpoint: 250-213 Denial
  • Payload Search and Destroy: 6-3 Denial
  • Frequency Control: 3-0 Excelerate
  • Frequency Hardpoint: 250-53 Denial

Wednesday, Feb. 27

Team Envy vs. eUnited

Envy win 3-0

  • Frequency Hardpoint: 250-200 Envy
  • Frequency Search and Destroy: 6-3 Envy
  • Seaside Control: 3-2 Envy

100 Thieves vs. Team Heretics

100 Thieves win 3-0

  • Hacienda Hardpoint: 250-226 100T
  • Arsenal Search and Destroy: 6-4 100T
  • Frequency Control: 3-2 100T

Splyce vs. Denial Esports

Denial win 3-2

  • Hacienda Hardpoint: 250-207 Splyce
  • Arsenal Search and Destroy: 6-3 Splyce
  • Arsenal Control: 3-0 Denial
  • Frequency Hardpoint: 250-147 Denial
  • Payload Search and Destroy: 6-3 Denial

Enigma6 vs. Excelerate Gaming

Enigma6 win 3-1

  • Gridlock Hardpoint: 250-163 E6
  • Hacienda Search and Destroy: 6-4 Excelerate
  • Arsenal Control: 3-1 E6
  • Seaside Hardpoint: 250-61 E6

Tuesday, Feb. 26

Enigma6 vs. Team Envy

Enigma6 win 3-2

  • Hacienda Hardpoint: 250-148 E6
  • Frequency Search and Destroy: 6-5 Envy
  • Seaside Control: 3-0 E6
  • Frequency Hardpoint: 250-102 Envy
  • Payload Search and Destroy: 6-4 E6

Splyce vs. Team Heretics

Heretics win 3-1

  • Hacienda Hardpoint: 250-243 Heretics
  • Hacienda Search and Destroy: 6-2 Splyce
  • Seaside Control: 3-0 Heretics
  • Frequency Hardpoint: 250-219 Heretics

100 Thieves vs. Excelerate Gaming

100 Thieves win 3-1

  • Gridlock Hardpoint: 250-179 100T
  • Frequency Search and Destroy: 6-2 Excelerate
  • Arsenal Control: 3-0 100T
  • Arsenal Hardpoint: 250-148 100T

eUnited vs. Denial Esports

eUnited win 3-1

  • Seaside Hardpoint: 250-242 Denial
  • Frequency Search and Destroy: 6-2 eUnited
  • Gridlock Control: 3-0 eUnited
  • Gridlock Hardpoint: 250-60 eUnited

Monday, Feb. 25

Splyce vs. Excelerate Gaming

Splyce win 3-1

  • Frequency Hardpoint: 250-149 Splyce
  • Hacienda Search and Destroy: 6-4 Excelerate
  • Seaside Control: 3-0 Splyce
  • Arsenal Hardpoint: 250-194 Splyce

Team Envy vs. 100 Thieves

100 Thieves win 3-1

  • Gridlock Hardpoint: 250-236 100T
  • Arsenal Search and Destroy: 6-2 100T
  • Seaside Control: 3-0 Envy
  • Arsenal Hardpoint: 250-206 100T

Thursday, Feb. 21

100 Thieves vs. eUnited

eUnited win 3-2

  • Seaside Hardpoint: 250-242 eUnited
  • Arsenal Search and Destroy: 6-5 eUnited
  • Frequency Control: 3-0 100T
  • Gridlock Hardpoint: 250-225 100T
  • Frequency Search and Destroy: 6-4 eUnited

Splyce vs. Enigma6

Splyce win 3-1

  • Hacienda Hardpoint: 250-202 Splyce
  • Hacienda Search and Destroy: 6-5 Splyce
  • Seaside Control: 3-2 E6
  • Frequency Hardpoint: 250-230 Splyce

Team Envy vs. Denial Esports

Envy win 3-1

  • Gridlock Hardpoint: 250-246 Envy
  • Arsenal Search and Destroy: 6-5 Denial
  • Gridlock Control: 3-2 Envy
  • Arsenal Hardpoint: 250-58 Envy

Team Heretics vs. Excelerate Gaming

Heretics win 3-0

  • Gridlock Hardpoint: 250-219 Heretics
  • Frequency Search and Destroy: 6-3 Heretics
  • Frequency Control: 3-2 Heretics

Wednesday, Feb. 20

Splyce vs. Team Envy

Splyce win 3-2

  • Frequency Hardpoint: 250-217 Envy
  • Payload Search and Destroy: 6-5 Envy
  • Gridlock Control: 3-2 Splyce
  • Hacienda Hardpoint: 250-235 Splyce
  • Hacienda Search and Destroy: 6-5 Splyce

Excelerate Gaming vs. eUnited

eUnited win 3-2

  • Frequency Hardpoint: 250-111 eUnited
  • Payload Search and Destroy: 6-2 Excelerate
  • Seaside Control: 3-1 Excelerate
  • Seaside Hardpoint: 250-93 eUnited
  • Frequency Search and Destroy: 6-5 eUnited

Team Heretics vs. Enigma6

Heretics win 3-2

  • Gridlock Hardpoint: 250-159 E6
  • Frequency Search and Destroy: 6-1 Heretics
  • Arsenal Control: 3-0 E6
  • Frequency Hardpoint: 250-171 Heretics
  • Hacienda Search and Destroy: 6-2 Heretics

100 Thieves vs. Denial Esports

100 Thieves win 3-0

  • Hacienda Hardpoint: 250-74 100T
  • Gridlock Search and Destroy: 6-4 100T
  • Gridlock Control: 3-0 100T

Tuesday, Feb. 19

Splyce vs. 100 Thieves

Splyce win 3-0

  • Frequency Hardpoint: 250-208 Splyce
  • Arsenal Search and Destroy: 6-4 Splyce
  • Gridlock Control: 3-1 Splyce

Enigma6 vs. eUnited

eUnited win 3-0

  • Arsenal Hardpoint: 250-163 eUnited
  • Payload Search and Destroy: 6-1 eUnited
  • Seaside Control: 3-1 eUnited

Team Envy vs. Excelerate Gaming

Excelerate win 3-2

  • Seaside Hardpoint: 250-118 Excelerate
  • Hacienda Search and Destroy: 6-3 Envy
  • Seaside Control: 3-2 Excelerate
  • Arsenal Hardpoint: 250-94 Envy
  • Gridlock Search and Destroy: 6-4 Excelerate

Team Heretics vs. Denial Esports

Heretics win 3-1

  • Frequency Hardpoint: 250-115 Denial
  • Frequency Search and Destroy: 6-3 Heretics
  • Gridlock Control: 3-2 Heretics
  • Hacienda Hardpoint: 250-181 Heretics

Monday, Feb. 18

Denial Esports vs. Enigma6

Enigma6 win 3-1

  • Frequency Hardpoint: 250-113 E6
  • Frequency Search and Destroy: 6-4 E6
  • Frequency Control: 3-2 Denial
  • Seaside Hardpoint: 250-236 E6

Team Heretics vs. eUnited

Heretics win 3-2

  • Gridlock Hardpoint: 250-158 Heretics
  • Frequency Search and Destroy: 6-4 eUnited
  • Gridlock Control: 3-2 Heretics
  • Arsenal Hardpoint: 250-149 eUnited
  • Hacienda Search and Destroy: 6-4 Heretics

Thursday, Feb. 14

OpTic Gaming vs. Luminosity

Luminosity win 3-2

  • Hacienda Hardpoint: 250-181 OpTic
  • Gridlock Search and Destroy: 6-3 OpTic
  • Gridlock Control: 3-1 Luminosity
  • Frequency Hardpoint: 250-121 Luminosity
  • Arsenal Search and Destroy: 6-5 Luminosity

Team Reciprocity vs. Evil Geniuses

Evil Geniuses win 3-1

  • Seaside Hardpoint: 250-224 EG
  • Gridlock Search and Destroy: 6-0 Reciprocity
  • Arsenal Control: 3-0 EG
  • Frequency Hardpoint: 250-126 EG

Midnight Esports vs. Gen.G

Midnight win 3-1

  • Arsenal Hardpoint: 250-123 Midnight
  • Gridlock Search and Destroy: 6-1 Gen.G
  • Seaside Control: 3-2 Midnight
  • Gridlock Hardpoint: 250-167 Midnight

Red Reserve vs. UYU

Red Reserve win 3-0

  • Arsenal Hardpoint: 250-205 Red Reserve
  • Hacienda Search and Destroy: 6-5 Red Reserve
  • Gridlock Control: 3-2 Red Reserve

Wednesday, Feb. 13

OpTic Gaming vs. Gen.G

Gen.G win 3-2

  • Gridlock Hardpoint: 250-232 Gen.G
  • Payload Search and Destroy: 6-4 Gen.G
  • Gridlock Control: 3-1 OpTic
  • Hacienda Hardpoint: 250-139 OpTic
  • Frequency Search and Destroy: 6-2 Gen.G

Midnight Esports vs. Luminosity

Luminosity win 3-0

  • Frequency Hardpoint: 250-116 Luminosity
  • Hacienda Search and Destroy: 6-2 Luminosity
  • Frequency Control: 3-0 Luminosity

Red Reserve vs. Evil Geniuses

Red Reserve win 3-0

  • Gridlock Hardpoint: 250-185 Red Reserve
  • Hacienda Search and Destroy: 6-2 Red Reserve
  • Gridlock Control: 3-2 Red Reserve

Team Reciprocity vs. UYU

UYU win 3-2

  • Seaside Hardpoint: 250-216 UYU
  • Gridlock Search and Destroy: 6-5 Reciprocity
  • Seaside Control: 3-0 UYU
  • Arsenal Hardpoint: 250-198 Reciprocity
  • Hacienda Search and Destroy: 6-2 UYU

Tuesday, Feb. 12

Luminosity vs. Evil Geniuses

Luminosity win 3-2

  • Seaside Hardpoint: 250-233 EG
  • Hacienda Search and Destroy: 6-3 Luminosity
  • Gridlock Control: 3-2 Luminosity
  • Arsenal Hardpoint: 250-99 EG
  • Gridlock Search and Destroy: 6-4 Luminosity

OpTic Gaming vs. Red Reserve

OpTic win 3-1

  • Gridlock Hardpoint: 250-186 OpTic
  • Payload Search and Destroy: 6-4 OpTic
  • Gridlock Control: 3-1 Red Reserve
  • Arsenal Hardpoint: 250-248 OpTic

Gen.G vs. UYU

Gen.G win 3-1

  • Arsenal Hardpoint: 250-208 UYU
  • Payload Search and Destroy: 6-0 Gen.G
  • Gridlock Control: 3-2 Gen.G
  • Gridlock Hardpoint: 250-213 Gen.G

Midnight Esports vs. Team Reciprocity

Reciprocity win 3-2

  • Arsenal Hardpoint: 250-184 Midnight
  • Arsenal Search and Destroy: 6-5 Reciprocity
  • Seaside Control: 3-2 Reciprocity
  • Hacienda Hardpoint: 250-144 Midnight
  • Frequency Search and Destroy: 6-5 Reciprocity

Monday, Feb. 11

Gen.G vs. Luminosity

Gen.G win 3-2

  • Frequency Hardpoint: 250-147 Luminosity
  • Gridlock Search and Destroy: 6-3 Gen.G
  • Frequency Control: 3-2 Luminosity
  • Gridlock Hardpoint: 250-168 Gen.G
  • Frequency Search and Destroy: 6-3 Gen.G

Evil Geniuses vs. UYU

UYU win 3-1

  • Gridlock Hardpoint: 250-38 EG
  • Hacienda Search and Destroy: 6-3 UYU
  • Seaside Control: 3-1 UYU
  • Seaside Hardpoint: 250-180 UYU

Thursday, Feb. 7

Gen.G vs. Evil Geniuses

Gen.G win 3-1

  • Seaside Hardpoint: 250-203 EG
  • Gridlock Search and Destroy: 6-3 Gen.G
  • Seaside Control: 3-2 Gen.G
  • Frequency Hardpoint: 250-75 Gen.G

Red Reserve vs. Luminosity

Red Reserve win 3-1

  • Hacienda Hardpoint: 250-150 Red Reserve
  • Hacienda Search and Destroy: 6-1 Red Reserve
  • Gridlock Control: 3-0 Luminosity
  • Seaside Hardpoint: 250-236 Red Reserve

OpTic Gaming vs. Team Reciprocity

OpTic win 3-1

  • Frequency Hardpoint: 250-231 OpTic
  • Frequency Search and Destroy: 6-4 Reciprocity
  • Frequency Control: 3-1 OpTic
  • Hacienda Hardpoint: 250-88 OpTic

Midnight Esports vs. UYU

Midnight win 3-0

  • Frequency Hardpoint: 250-185 Midnight
  • Gridlock Search and Destroy: 6-2 Midnight
  • Arsenal Control: 3-0 Midnight

Wednesday, Feb. 6

OpTic Gaming vs. Evil Geniuses

OpTic win 3-0

  • Gridlock Hardpoint: 250-212 OpTic
  • Arsenal Search and Destroy: 6-1 OpTic
  • Gridlock Control: 3-2 OpTic

Midnight Esports vs. Red Reserve

Midnight win 3-2

  • Gridlock Hardpoint: 250-234 Midnight
  • Payload Search and Destroy: 6-2 Red Reserve
  • Arsenal Control: 3-2 Red Reserve
  • Hacienda Hardpoint: 250-130 Midnight
  • Hacienda Search and Destroy: 6-4 Midnight

Luminosity vs. UYU

UYU win 3-1

  • Seaside Hardpoint: 250-147 UYU
  • Hacienda Search and Destroy: 6-4 Luminosity
  • Gridlock Control: 3-0 UYU
  • Gridlock Hardpoint: 250-229 UYU

Gen.G vs. Team Reciprocity

Gen.G win 3-1

  • Seaside Hardpoint: 250-243 Reciprocity
  • Gridlock Search and Destroy: 6-4 Gen.G
  • Arsenal Control: 3-2 Gen.G
  • Arsenal Hardpoint: 250-240 Gen.G

Tuesday, Feb. 5

Luminosity vs. Team Reciprocity

Reciprocity win 3-2

  • Hacienda Hardpoint: 250-236 Reciprocity
  • Gridlock Search and Destroy: 6-3 Reciprocity
  • Gridlock Control: 3-2 Luminosity
  • Arsenal Hardpoint: 250-242 Luminosity
  • Hacienda Search and Destroy: 6-4 Reciprocity

OpTic Gaming vs. UYU

OpTic win 3-2

  • Arsenal Hardpoint: 250-212 OpTic
  • Payload Search and Destroy: 6-5 OpTic
  • Gridlock Control: 3-1 UYU
  • Gridlock Hardpoint: 250-208 UYU
  • Arsenal Search and Destroy: 6-0 OpTic

Evil Geniuses vs. Midnight Esports

Midnight win 3-0

  • Frequency Hardpoint: 250-222 Midnight
  • Frequency Search and Destroy: 6-3 Midnight
  • Arsenal Control: 3-0 Midnight

Gen.G vs. Red Reserve

Gen.G win 3-1

  • Hacienda Hardpoint: 250-167 Red Reserve
  • Payload Search and Destroy: 6-2 Gen.G
  • Gridlock Control: 3-2 Gen.G
  • Seaside Hardpoint: 250-140 Gen.G

Monday, Feb. 4

OpTic Gaming vs. Midnight Esports

Midnight win 3-0

  • Hacienda Hardpoint: 250-215 Midnight
  • Hacienda Search and Destroy: 6-2 Midnight
  • Arsenal Control: 3-0 Midnight

Red Reserve vs. Team Reciprocity

Red Reserve win 3-0

  • Arsenal Hardpoint: 250-93 Red Reserve
  • Frequency Search and Destroy: 6-4 Red Reserve
  • Gridlock Control: 3-2 Red Reserve

This article will be updated until the 2019 CWL Pro League ends later this year.