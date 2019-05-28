Regular season results for the 2019 CWL Pro League

The wait is finally over—the 2019 CWL Pro League has officially begun.
Regular season action in the 2019 CWL Pro League kicked off on Monday, Feb. 4. Sixteen of the best teams in the world qualified for the chance to compete in the league at the MLG Arena in Columbus, Ohio.
The 16 teams have been split into two separate eight-team divisions. The CWL Pro League will run four days per week, with 14 total matches taking place between Monday and Thursday.
Here are the regular season results in the 2019 CWL Pro League, updated with the most recent games on top.
Monday, May 27
Splyce vs. Enigma6
Splyce win 3-0
- Frequency Hardpoint: 250-180 Splyce
- Hacienda Search and Destroy: 6-4 Splyce
- Frequency Control: 3-2 Splyce
Team Envy vs. Denial Esports
Denial win 3-2
- Frequency Hardpoint: 250-90 Denial
- Arsenal Search and Destroy: 6-4 Denial
- Seaside Control: 3-1 nV
- Hacienda Hardpoint: 250-160 nV
- Hacienda Search and Destroy: 6-2 Denial
Thursday, May 23
OpTic Gaming vs. Luminosity
OpTic win 3-0
Gen.G vs. UYU
UYU win 3-2
- Seaside Hardpoint: 250-205 Gen.G
- Hacienda Search and Destroy: 6-0 Gen.G
- Arsenal Control: 3-2 UYU
- Gridlock Hardpoint: 250-236 UYU
- Gridlock Search and Destroy: 6-2 UYU
Evil Geniuses vs. Team Reciprocity
Reciprocity win 3-2
- Seaside Hardpoint: 250-85 Reciprocity
- Frequency Search and Destroy: 6-5 EG
- Arsenal Control: 3-0 EG
- Frequency Hardpoint: 250-235 Reciprocity
- Arsenal Search and Destroy: 6-3 Reciprocity
FaZe Clan vs. Midnight Esports
FaZe win 3-1
- Seaside Hardpoint: 250-93 FaZe
- Frequency Search and Destroy: 6-1 Midnight
- Seaside Control: 3-1 FaZe
- Arsenal Hardpoint: 250-189 FaZe
Wednesday, May 22
Gen.G vs. Luminosity
Gen.G win 3-1
- Seaside Hardpoint: 250-117 Gen.G
- Arsenal Search and Destroy: 6-5 Luminosity
- Arsenal Control: 3-1 Gen.G
- Frequency Hardpoint: 250-229 Gen.G
OpTic Gaming vs. Midnight Esports
OpTic win 3-0
Team Reciprocity vs. UYU
Reciprocity win 3-2
- Hacienda Hardpoint: 250-225 Reciprocity
- Gridlock Search and Destroy: 6-4 UYU
- Gridlock Control: 3-1 UYU
- Arsenal Hardpoint: 250-248 Reciprocity
- Arsenal Search and Destroy: 6-4 Reciprocity
FaZe Clan vs. Evil Geniuses
FaZe win 3-2
- Seaside Hardpoint: 250-212 EG
- Arsenal Search and Destroy: 6-1 EG
- Gridlock Control: 3-1 FaZe
- Gridlock Hardpoint: 250-123 FaZe
- Frequency Search and Destroy: 6-4 FaZe
Tuesday, May 21
Gen.G vs. FaZe Clan
FaZe win 3-1
- Frequency Hardpoint: 250-243 FaZe
- Gridlock Search and Destroy: 6-4 Gen.G
- Seaside Control: 3-1 FaZe
- Arsenal Hardpoint: 250-92 FaZe
Luminosity vs. UYU
UYU win 3-1
- Seaside Hardpoint: 250-237 UYU
- Arsenal Search and Destroy: 6-4 UYU
- Seaside Control: 3-1 Luminosity
- Hacienda Hardpoint: 250-218 UYU
OpTic Gaming vs. Evil Geniuses
OpTic win 3-0
Team Reciprocity vs. Midnight Esports
Reciprocity win 3-0
- Seaside Hardpoint: 250-242 Reciprocity
- Arsenal Search and Destroy: 6-0 Reciprocity
- Frequency Control: 3-2 Reciprocity
Monday, May 20
Team Reciprocity vs. Luminosity
Reciprocity win 3-1
- Arsenal Hardpoint: 250-132 Reciprocity
- Gridlock Search and Destroy: 6-3 Reciprocity
- Frequency Control: 3-1 Luminosity
- Frequency Hardpoint: 250-125 Reciprocity
Midnight Esports vs. Evil Geniuses
Evil Geniuses win 3-1
- Hacienda Hardpoint: 250-224 EG
- Frequency Search and Destroy: 6-5 Midnight
- Arsenal Control: 3-0 EG
- Seaside Hardpoint: 250-232 EG
Thursday, May 16
OpTic Gaming vs. UYU
OpTic win 3-1
- Hacienda Hardpoint: 250-189 OpTic
- Hacienda Search and Destroy: 6-2 OpTic
- Frequency Control: 3-2 UYU
- Frequency Hardpoint: 250-33 OpTic
Luminosity vs. Midnight Esports
Midnight win 3-0
- Frequency Hardpoint: 250-225 Midnight
- Hacienda Search and Destroy: 6-2 Midnight
- Arsenal Control: 3-1 Midnight
Gen.G vs. Evil Geniuses
Evil Geniuses win 3-0
FaZe Clan vs. Team Reciprocity
FaZe win 3-0
Wednesday, May 15
Luminosity vs. Evil Geniuses
Evil Geniuses win 3-1
- Hacienda Hardpoint: 250-63 EG
- Gridlock Search and Destroy: 6-4 EG
- Gridlock Control: 3-2 Luminosity
- Arsenal Hardpoint: 250-128 EG
Gen.G vs. Team Reciprocity
Reciprocity win 3-2
- Frequency Hardpoint: 250-138 Gen.G
- Gridlock Search and Destroy: 6-5 Reciprocity
- Gridlock Control: 3-0 Gen.G
- Arsenal Hardpoint: 250-230 Reciprocity
- Frequency Search and Destroy: 6-3 Reciprocity
OpTic Gaming vs. FaZe Clan
OpTic win 3-2
- Seaside Hardpoint: 250-247 FaZe
- Frequency Search and Destroy: 6-0 OpTic
- Arsenal Control: 3-1 FaZe
- Arsenal Hardpoint: 250-167 OpTic
- Hacienda Search and Destroy: 6-4 OpTic
Midnight Esports vs. UYU
Midnight win 3-2
- Frequency Hardpoint: 250-164 Midnight
- Frequency Search and Destroy: 6-1 Midnight
- Seaside Control: 3-1 UYU
- Seaside Hardpoint: 250-179 UYU
- Arsenal Search and Destroy: 6-3 Midnight
Tuesday, May 14
Luminosity vs. FaZe Clan
FaZe win 3-0
OpTic Gaming vs. Team Reciprocity
OpTic win 3-1
- Hacienda Hardpoint: 250-106 OpTic
- Payload Search and Destroy: 6-4 OpTic
- Arsenal Control: 3-1 Reciprocity
- Frequency Hardpoint: 250-227 OpTic
Gen.G vs. Midnight Esports
Gen.G win 3-0
Evil Geniuses vs. UYU
Evil Geniuses win 3-1
- Frequency Hardpoint: 250-245 EG
- Arsenal Search and Destroy: 6-5 UYU
- Arsenal Control: 3-0 EG
- Arsenal Hardpoint: 250-127 EG
Monday, May 13
OpTic Gaming vs. Gen.G
OpTic win 3-2
- Seaside Hardpoint: 250-197 Gen.G
- Gridlock Search and Destroy: 6-2 Gen.G
- Arsenal Control: 3-2 OpTic
- Frequency Hardpoint: 250-126 OpTic
- Frequency Search and Destroy: 6-4 OpTic
UYU vs. FaZe Clan
FaZe Clan win 3-0
Thursday, April 4
OpTic Gaming vs. 100 Thieves
100 Thieves win 3-0
Splyce vs. Team Reciprocity
Splyce win 3-1
- Frequency Hardpoint: 250-213 Reciprocity
- Payload Search and Destroy: 6-2 Splyce
- Gridlock Control: 3-2 Splyce
- Gridlock Hardpoint: 250-224 Splyce
Midnight Esports vs. Denial Esports
Denial win 3-2
- Arsenal Hardpoint: 250-235 Midnight
- Payload Search and Destroy: 6-0 Denial
- Seaside Control: 3-0 Midnight
- Seaside Hardpoint: 250-153 Denial
- Arsenal Search and Destroy: 6-1 Denial
Gen.G vs. Enigma6
Gen.G win 3-1
- Gridlock Hardpoint: 250-189 Gen.G
- Arsenal Search and Destroy: 6-2 E6
- Frequency Control: 3-0 Gen.G
- Seaside Hardpoint: 250-138 Gen.G
Wednesday, April 3
OpTic Gaming vs. Splyce
OpTic win 3-2
- Hacienda Hardpoint: 250-158 OpTic
- Hacienda Search and Destroy: 6-0 OpTic
- Seaside Control: 3-2 Splyce
- Frequency Hardpoint: 250-197 Splyce
- Arsenal Search and Destroy: 6-3 OpTic
Gen.G vs. 100 Thieves
100 Thieves win 3-1
- Frequency Hardpoint: 250-192 100T
- Payload Search and Destroy: 6-5 Gen.G
- Gridlock Control: 3-0 100T
- Hacienda Hardpoint: 250-240 100T
Denial Esports vs. Team Reciprocity
Reciprocity win 3-1
- Arsenal Hardpoint: 250-117 Reciprocity
- Payload Search and Destroy: 6-2 Denial
- Arsenal Control: 3-2 Reciprocity
- Gridlock Hardpoint: 250-49 Reciprocity
Enigma6 vs. Midnight Esports
Midnight win 3-1
- Arsenal Hardpoint: 250-99 Midnight
- Hacienda Search and Destroy: 6-5 Midnight
- Arsenal Control: 3-1 E6
- Frequency Hardpoint: 250-169 Midnight
Tuesday, April 2
Splyce vs. Gen.G
Gen.G win 3-1
- Hacienda Hardpoint: 250-220 Gen.G
- Payload Search and Destroy: 6-5 Gen.G
- Frequency Control: 3-1 Splyce
- Frequency Hardpoint: 250-196 Gen.G
100 Thieves vs. Midnight Esports
Midnight win 3-2
- Arsenal Hardpoint: 250-225 Midnight
- Arsenal Search and Destroy: 6-1 Midnight
- Frequency Control: 3-0 100T
- Seaside Hardpoint: 250-124 100T
- Payload Search and Destroy: 6-2 Midnight
Team Reciprocity vs. Enigma6
Reciprocity win 3-2
- Gridlock Hardpoint: 250-179 Reciprocity
- Arsenal Search and Destroy: 6-3 E6
- Arsenal Control: 3-2 E6
- Arsenal Hardpoint: 250-135 Reciprocity
- Gridlock Search and Destroy: 6-4 Reciprocity
OpTic Gaming vs. Denial Esports
OpTic win 3-2
- Frequency Hardpoint: 250-239 Denial
- Frequency Search and Destroy: 6-4 OpTic
- Frequency Control: 3-1 Denial
- Seaside Hardpoint: 250-93 OpTic
- Payload Search and Destroy: 6-5 OpTic
Monday, April 1
Team Reciprocity vs. 100 Thieves
100 Thieves win 3-0
OpTic Gaming vs. Enigma6
OpTic win 3-2
- Seaside Hardpoint: 250-189 OpTic
- Hacienda Search and Destroy: 6-2 E6
- Frequency Control: 3-0 E6
- Frequency Hardpoint: 250-84 OpTic
- Payload Search and Destroy: 6-1 OpTic
Splyce vs. Midnight Esports
Splyce win 3-1
- Hacienda Hardpoint: 250-243 Splyce
- Frequency Search and Destroy: 6-3 Splyce
- Arsenal Control: 3-2 Midnight
- Arsenal Hardpoint: 250-171 Splyce
Denial Esports vs. Gen.G
Gen.G win 3-1
- Seaside Hardpoint: 250-178 Denial
- Arsenal Search and Destroy: 6-0 Gen.G
- Frequency Control: 3-1 Gen.G
- Hacienda Hardpoint: 250-178 Gen.G
Thursday, March 28
Luminosity vs. Heretics
Heretics win 3-2
- Hacienda Hardpoint: 250-144 Heretics
- Gridlock Search and Destroy: 6-1 Luminosity
- Gridlock Control: 3-0 Heretics
- Frequency Hardpoint: 250-144 Luminosity
- Hacienda Search and Destroy: 6-4 Heretics
Red Reserve vs. eUnited
eUnited win 3-2
- Frequency Hardpoint: 250-145 eUnited
- Payload Search and Destroy: 6-2 Red Reserve
- Frequency Control: 3-2 Red Reserve
- Gridlock Hardpoint: 250-228 eUnited
- Arsenal Search and Destroy: 6-1 eUnited
Excelerate Gaming vs. Evil Geniuses
Excelerate win 3-0
- Gridlock Hardpoint: 250-71 Excelerate
- Gridlock Search and Destroy: 6-3 Excelerate
- Gridlock Control: 3-1 Excelerate
Team Envy vs. UYU
Envy win 3-0
Wednesday, March 27
Luminosity vs. eUnited
Luminosity win 3-2
- Frequency Hardpoint: 250-214 Luminosity
- Arsenal Search and Destroy: 6-5 eUnited
- Gridlock Control: 3-0 eUnited
- Arsenal Hardpoint: 250-208 Luminosity
- Hacienda Search and Destroy: 6-2 Luminosity
Team Envy vs. Evil Geniuses
Evil Geniuses win 3-1
- Frequency Hardpoint: 250-204 nV
- Frequency Search and Destroy: 6-5 EG
- Gridlock Control: 3-0 EG
- Hacienda Hardpoint: 250-226 EG
UYU vs. Excelerate Gaming
Excelerate win 3-0
- Arsenal Hardpoint: 250-98 Excelerate
- Payload Search and Destroy: 6-3 Excelerate
- Gridlock Control: 3-1 Excelerate
Red Reserve vs. Heretics
Heretics win 3-0
- Hacienda Hardpoint: 250-204 Heretics
- Gridlock Search and Destroy: 6-4 Heretics
- Gridlock Control: 3-2 Heretics
Tuesday, March 26
Team Envy vs. Red Reserve
Envy win 3-2
- Hacienda Hardpoint: 250-222 Red Reserve
- Gridlock Search and Destroy: 6-3 nV
- Gridlock Control: 3-2 nV
- Frequency Hardpoint: 250-204 Red Reserve
- Hacienda Search and Destroy: 6-2 nV
Luminosity vs. Excelerate Gaming
Luminosity win 3-2
- Frequency Hardpoint: 250-159 Luminosity
- Payload Search and Destroy: 6-3 Excelerate
- Gridlock Control: 3-0 Luminosity
- Arsenal Hardpoint: 250-180 Excelerate
- Gridlock Search and Destroy: 6-2 Luminosity
UYU vs. eUnited
eUnited win 3-0
- Arsenal Hardpoint: 250-239 eUnited
- Payload Search and Destroy: 6-5 eUnited
- Gridlock Control: 3-0 eUnited
Heretics vs. Evil Geniuses
Heretics win 3-2
- Frequency Hardpoint: 250-198 EG
- Gridlock Search and Destroy: 6-5 EG
- Frequency Control: 3-0 Heretics
- Seaside Hardpoint: 250-143 Heretics
- Frequency Search and Destroy: 6-4 Heretics
Monday, March 25
Evil Geniuses vs. eUnited
eUnited win 3-2
- Hacienda Hardpoint: 250-220 eUnited
- Gridlock Search and Destroy: 6-5 EG
- Seaside Control: 3-1 eUnited
- Gridlock Hardpoint: 250-101 EG
- Hacienda Search and Destroy: 6-3 eUnited
Luminosity vs. Team Envy
Envy win 3-2
- Seaside Hardpoint: 250-117 Luminosity
- Payload Search and Destroy: 6-2 Luminosity
- Gridlock Control: 3-1 nV
- Frequency Hardpoint: 250-174 nV
- Gridlock Search and Destroy: 6-5 nV
Excelerate Gaming vs. Red Reserve
Red Reserve win 3-2
- Frequency Hardpoint: 250-166 Excelerate
- Gridlock Search and Destroy: 6-3 Excelerate
- Gridlock Control: 3-1 Red Reserve
- Arsenal Hardpoint: 250-180 Red Reserve
- Arsenal Search and Destroy: 6-3 Red Reserve
UYU vs. Heretics
UYU win 3-0
Thursday, Feb. 28
Splyce vs. eUnited
eUnited win 3-1
- Frequency Hardpoint: 250-141 eUnited
- Payload Search and Destroy: 6-5 eUnited
- Frequency Control: 3-2 Splyce
- Seaside Hardpoint: 250-248 eUnited
100 Thieves vs. Enigma6
100 Thieves win 3-0
Team Heretics vs. Team Envy
Envy win 3-1
- Frequency Hardpoint: 250-143 Heretics
- Hacienda Search and Destroy: 6-1 Envy
- Gridlock Control: 3-1 Envy
- Gridlock Hardpoint: 250-236 Envy
Denial Esports vs. Excelerate Gaming
Denial win 3-1
- Gridlock Hardpoint: 250-213 Denial
- Payload Search and Destroy: 6-3 Denial
- Frequency Control: 3-0 Excelerate
- Frequency Hardpoint: 250-53 Denial
Wednesday, Feb. 27
Team Envy vs. eUnited
Envy win 3-0
100 Thieves vs. Team Heretics
100 Thieves win 3-0
Splyce vs. Denial Esports
Denial win 3-2
- Hacienda Hardpoint: 250-207 Splyce
- Arsenal Search and Destroy: 6-3 Splyce
- Arsenal Control: 3-0 Denial
- Frequency Hardpoint: 250-147 Denial
- Payload Search and Destroy: 6-3 Denial
Enigma6 vs. Excelerate Gaming
Enigma6 win 3-1
- Gridlock Hardpoint: 250-163 E6
- Hacienda Search and Destroy: 6-4 Excelerate
- Arsenal Control: 3-1 E6
- Seaside Hardpoint: 250-61 E6
Tuesday, Feb. 26
Enigma6 vs. Team Envy
Enigma6 win 3-2
- Hacienda Hardpoint: 250-148 E6
- Frequency Search and Destroy: 6-5 Envy
- Seaside Control: 3-0 E6
- Frequency Hardpoint: 250-102 Envy
- Payload Search and Destroy: 6-4 E6
Splyce vs. Team Heretics
Heretics win 3-1
- Hacienda Hardpoint: 250-243 Heretics
- Hacienda Search and Destroy: 6-2 Splyce
- Seaside Control: 3-0 Heretics
- Frequency Hardpoint: 250-219 Heretics
100 Thieves vs. Excelerate Gaming
100 Thieves win 3-1
- Gridlock Hardpoint: 250-179 100T
- Frequency Search and Destroy: 6-2 Excelerate
- Arsenal Control: 3-0 100T
- Arsenal Hardpoint: 250-148 100T
eUnited vs. Denial Esports
eUnited win 3-1
- Seaside Hardpoint: 250-242 Denial
- Frequency Search and Destroy: 6-2 eUnited
- Gridlock Control: 3-0 eUnited
- Gridlock Hardpoint: 250-60 eUnited
Monday, Feb. 25
Splyce vs. Excelerate Gaming
Splyce win 3-1
- Frequency Hardpoint: 250-149 Splyce
- Hacienda Search and Destroy: 6-4 Excelerate
- Seaside Control: 3-0 Splyce
- Arsenal Hardpoint: 250-194 Splyce
Team Envy vs. 100 Thieves
100 Thieves win 3-1
- Gridlock Hardpoint: 250-236 100T
- Arsenal Search and Destroy: 6-2 100T
- Seaside Control: 3-0 Envy
- Arsenal Hardpoint: 250-206 100T
Thursday, Feb. 21
100 Thieves vs. eUnited
eUnited win 3-2
- Seaside Hardpoint: 250-242 eUnited
- Arsenal Search and Destroy: 6-5 eUnited
- Frequency Control: 3-0 100T
- Gridlock Hardpoint: 250-225 100T
- Frequency Search and Destroy: 6-4 eUnited
Splyce vs. Enigma6
Splyce win 3-1
- Hacienda Hardpoint: 250-202 Splyce
- Hacienda Search and Destroy: 6-5 Splyce
- Seaside Control: 3-2 E6
- Frequency Hardpoint: 250-230 Splyce
Team Envy vs. Denial Esports
Envy win 3-1
- Gridlock Hardpoint: 250-246 Envy
- Arsenal Search and Destroy: 6-5 Denial
- Gridlock Control: 3-2 Envy
- Arsenal Hardpoint: 250-58 Envy
Team Heretics vs. Excelerate Gaming
Heretics win 3-0
- Gridlock Hardpoint: 250-219 Heretics
- Frequency Search and Destroy: 6-3 Heretics
- Frequency Control: 3-2 Heretics
Wednesday, Feb. 20
Splyce vs. Team Envy
Splyce win 3-2
- Frequency Hardpoint: 250-217 Envy
- Payload Search and Destroy: 6-5 Envy
- Gridlock Control: 3-2 Splyce
- Hacienda Hardpoint: 250-235 Splyce
- Hacienda Search and Destroy: 6-5 Splyce
Excelerate Gaming vs. eUnited
eUnited win 3-2
- Frequency Hardpoint: 250-111 eUnited
- Payload Search and Destroy: 6-2 Excelerate
- Seaside Control: 3-1 Excelerate
- Seaside Hardpoint: 250-93 eUnited
- Frequency Search and Destroy: 6-5 eUnited
Team Heretics vs. Enigma6
Heretics win 3-2
- Gridlock Hardpoint: 250-159 E6
- Frequency Search and Destroy: 6-1 Heretics
- Arsenal Control: 3-0 E6
- Frequency Hardpoint: 250-171 Heretics
- Hacienda Search and Destroy: 6-2 Heretics
100 Thieves vs. Denial Esports
100 Thieves win 3-0
Tuesday, Feb. 19
Splyce vs. 100 Thieves
Splyce win 3-0
- Frequency Hardpoint: 250-208 Splyce
- Arsenal Search and Destroy: 6-4 Splyce
- Gridlock Control: 3-1 Splyce
Enigma6 vs. eUnited
eUnited win 3-0
- Arsenal Hardpoint: 250-163 eUnited
- Payload Search and Destroy: 6-1 eUnited
- Seaside Control: 3-1 eUnited
Team Envy vs. Excelerate Gaming
Excelerate win 3-2
- Seaside Hardpoint: 250-118 Excelerate
- Hacienda Search and Destroy: 6-3 Envy
- Seaside Control: 3-2 Excelerate
- Arsenal Hardpoint: 250-94 Envy
- Gridlock Search and Destroy: 6-4 Excelerate
Team Heretics vs. Denial Esports
Heretics win 3-1
- Frequency Hardpoint: 250-115 Denial
- Frequency Search and Destroy: 6-3 Heretics
- Gridlock Control: 3-2 Heretics
- Hacienda Hardpoint: 250-181 Heretics
Monday, Feb. 18
Denial Esports vs. Enigma6
Enigma6 win 3-1
- Frequency Hardpoint: 250-113 E6
- Frequency Search and Destroy: 6-4 E6
- Frequency Control: 3-2 Denial
- Seaside Hardpoint: 250-236 E6
Team Heretics vs. eUnited
Heretics win 3-2
- Gridlock Hardpoint: 250-158 Heretics
- Frequency Search and Destroy: 6-4 eUnited
- Gridlock Control: 3-2 Heretics
- Arsenal Hardpoint: 250-149 eUnited
- Hacienda Search and Destroy: 6-4 Heretics
Thursday, Feb. 14
OpTic Gaming vs. Luminosity
Luminosity win 3-2
- Hacienda Hardpoint: 250-181 OpTic
- Gridlock Search and Destroy: 6-3 OpTic
- Gridlock Control: 3-1 Luminosity
- Frequency Hardpoint: 250-121 Luminosity
- Arsenal Search and Destroy: 6-5 Luminosity
Team Reciprocity vs. Evil Geniuses
Evil Geniuses win 3-1
- Seaside Hardpoint: 250-224 EG
- Gridlock Search and Destroy: 6-0 Reciprocity
- Arsenal Control: 3-0 EG
- Frequency Hardpoint: 250-126 EG
Midnight Esports vs. Gen.G
Midnight win 3-1
- Arsenal Hardpoint: 250-123 Midnight
- Gridlock Search and Destroy: 6-1 Gen.G
- Seaside Control: 3-2 Midnight
- Gridlock Hardpoint: 250-167 Midnight
Red Reserve vs. UYU
Red Reserve win 3-0
- Arsenal Hardpoint: 250-205 Red Reserve
- Hacienda Search and Destroy: 6-5 Red Reserve
- Gridlock Control: 3-2 Red Reserve
Wednesday, Feb. 13
OpTic Gaming vs. Gen.G
Gen.G win 3-2
- Gridlock Hardpoint: 250-232 Gen.G
- Payload Search and Destroy: 6-4 Gen.G
- Gridlock Control: 3-1 OpTic
- Hacienda Hardpoint: 250-139 OpTic
- Frequency Search and Destroy: 6-2 Gen.G
Midnight Esports vs. Luminosity
Luminosity win 3-0
- Frequency Hardpoint: 250-116 Luminosity
- Hacienda Search and Destroy: 6-2 Luminosity
- Frequency Control: 3-0 Luminosity
Red Reserve vs. Evil Geniuses
Red Reserve win 3-0
- Gridlock Hardpoint: 250-185 Red Reserve
- Hacienda Search and Destroy: 6-2 Red Reserve
- Gridlock Control: 3-2 Red Reserve
Team Reciprocity vs. UYU
UYU win 3-2
- Seaside Hardpoint: 250-216 UYU
- Gridlock Search and Destroy: 6-5 Reciprocity
- Seaside Control: 3-0 UYU
- Arsenal Hardpoint: 250-198 Reciprocity
- Hacienda Search and Destroy: 6-2 UYU
Tuesday, Feb. 12
Luminosity vs. Evil Geniuses
Luminosity win 3-2
- Seaside Hardpoint: 250-233 EG
- Hacienda Search and Destroy: 6-3 Luminosity
- Gridlock Control: 3-2 Luminosity
- Arsenal Hardpoint: 250-99 EG
- Gridlock Search and Destroy: 6-4 Luminosity
OpTic Gaming vs. Red Reserve
OpTic win 3-1
- Gridlock Hardpoint: 250-186 OpTic
- Payload Search and Destroy: 6-4 OpTic
- Gridlock Control: 3-1 Red Reserve
- Arsenal Hardpoint: 250-248 OpTic
Gen.G vs. UYU
Gen.G win 3-1
- Arsenal Hardpoint: 250-208 UYU
- Payload Search and Destroy: 6-0 Gen.G
- Gridlock Control: 3-2 Gen.G
- Gridlock Hardpoint: 250-213 Gen.G
Midnight Esports vs. Team Reciprocity
Reciprocity win 3-2
- Arsenal Hardpoint: 250-184 Midnight
- Arsenal Search and Destroy: 6-5 Reciprocity
- Seaside Control: 3-2 Reciprocity
- Hacienda Hardpoint: 250-144 Midnight
- Frequency Search and Destroy: 6-5 Reciprocity
Monday, Feb. 11
Gen.G vs. Luminosity
Gen.G win 3-2
- Frequency Hardpoint: 250-147 Luminosity
- Gridlock Search and Destroy: 6-3 Gen.G
- Frequency Control: 3-2 Luminosity
- Gridlock Hardpoint: 250-168 Gen.G
- Frequency Search and Destroy: 6-3 Gen.G
Evil Geniuses vs. UYU
UYU win 3-1
- Gridlock Hardpoint: 250-38 EG
- Hacienda Search and Destroy: 6-3 UYU
- Seaside Control: 3-1 UYU
- Seaside Hardpoint: 250-180 UYU
Thursday, Feb. 7
Gen.G vs. Evil Geniuses
Gen.G win 3-1
- Seaside Hardpoint: 250-203 EG
- Gridlock Search and Destroy: 6-3 Gen.G
- Seaside Control: 3-2 Gen.G
- Frequency Hardpoint: 250-75 Gen.G
Red Reserve vs. Luminosity
Red Reserve win 3-1
- Hacienda Hardpoint: 250-150 Red Reserve
- Hacienda Search and Destroy: 6-1 Red Reserve
- Gridlock Control: 3-0 Luminosity
- Seaside Hardpoint: 250-236 Red Reserve
OpTic Gaming vs. Team Reciprocity
OpTic win 3-1
- Frequency Hardpoint: 250-231 OpTic
- Frequency Search and Destroy: 6-4 Reciprocity
- Frequency Control: 3-1 OpTic
- Hacienda Hardpoint: 250-88 OpTic
Midnight Esports vs. UYU
Midnight win 3-0
- Frequency Hardpoint: 250-185 Midnight
- Gridlock Search and Destroy: 6-2 Midnight
- Arsenal Control: 3-0 Midnight
Wednesday, Feb. 6
OpTic Gaming vs. Evil Geniuses
OpTic win 3-0
Midnight Esports vs. Red Reserve
Midnight win 3-2
- Gridlock Hardpoint: 250-234 Midnight
- Payload Search and Destroy: 6-2 Red Reserve
- Arsenal Control: 3-2 Red Reserve
- Hacienda Hardpoint: 250-130 Midnight
- Hacienda Search and Destroy: 6-4 Midnight
Luminosity vs. UYU
UYU win 3-1
- Seaside Hardpoint: 250-147 UYU
- Hacienda Search and Destroy: 6-4 Luminosity
- Gridlock Control: 3-0 UYU
- Gridlock Hardpoint: 250-229 UYU
Gen.G vs. Team Reciprocity
Gen.G win 3-1
- Seaside Hardpoint: 250-243 Reciprocity
- Gridlock Search and Destroy: 6-4 Gen.G
- Arsenal Control: 3-2 Gen.G
- Arsenal Hardpoint: 250-240 Gen.G
Tuesday, Feb. 5
Luminosity vs. Team Reciprocity
Reciprocity win 3-2
- Hacienda Hardpoint: 250-236 Reciprocity
- Gridlock Search and Destroy: 6-3 Reciprocity
- Gridlock Control: 3-2 Luminosity
- Arsenal Hardpoint: 250-242 Luminosity
- Hacienda Search and Destroy: 6-4 Reciprocity
OpTic Gaming vs. UYU
OpTic win 3-2
- Arsenal Hardpoint: 250-212 OpTic
- Payload Search and Destroy: 6-5 OpTic
- Gridlock Control: 3-1 UYU
- Gridlock Hardpoint: 250-208 UYU
- Arsenal Search and Destroy: 6-0 OpTic
Evil Geniuses vs. Midnight Esports
Midnight win 3-0
- Frequency Hardpoint: 250-222 Midnight
- Frequency Search and Destroy: 6-3 Midnight
- Arsenal Control: 3-0 Midnight
Gen.G vs. Red Reserve
Gen.G win 3-1
- Hacienda Hardpoint: 250-167 Red Reserve
- Payload Search and Destroy: 6-2 Gen.G
- Gridlock Control: 3-2 Gen.G
- Seaside Hardpoint: 250-140 Gen.G
Monday, Feb. 4
OpTic Gaming vs. Midnight Esports
Midnight win 3-0
- Hacienda Hardpoint: 250-215 Midnight
- Hacienda Search and Destroy: 6-2 Midnight
- Arsenal Control: 3-0 Midnight
Red Reserve vs. Team Reciprocity
Red Reserve win 3-0
- Arsenal Hardpoint: 250-93 Red Reserve
- Frequency Search and Destroy: 6-4 Red Reserve
- Gridlock Control: 3-2 Red Reserve
This article will be updated until the 2019 CWL Pro League ends later this year.