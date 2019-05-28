Regular season results for the 2019 CWL Pro League

The wait is finally over—the 2019 CWL Pro League has officially begun.

Regular season action in the 2019 CWL Pro League kicked off on Monday, Feb. 4. Sixteen of the best teams in the world qualified for the chance to compete in the league at the MLG Arena in Columbus, Ohio.



The 16 teams have been split into two separate eight-team divisions. The CWL Pro League will run four days per week, with 14 total matches taking place between Monday and Thursday.

Here are the regular season results in the 2019 CWL Pro League, updated with the most recent games on top.

Monday, May 27

Splyce vs. Enigma6

Splyce win 3-0

Frequency Hardpoint: 250-180 Splyce

Hacienda Search and Destroy: 6-4 Splyce

Frequency Control: 3-2 Splyce

Team Envy vs. Denial Esports

Denial win 3-2

Frequency Hardpoint: 250-90 Denial

Arsenal Search and Destroy: 6-4 Denial

Seaside Control: 3-1 nV

Hacienda Hardpoint: 250-160 nV

Hacienda Search and Destroy: 6-2 Denial

Thursday, May 23

OpTic Gaming vs. Luminosity

OpTic win 3-0

Frequency Hardpoint: 250-248 OpTic

Payload Search and Destroy: 6-3 OpTic

Frequency Control: 3-2 OpTic

Gen.G vs. UYU

UYU win 3-2

Seaside Hardpoint: 250-205 Gen.G

Hacienda Search and Destroy: 6-0 Gen.G

Arsenal Control: 3-2 UYU

Gridlock Hardpoint: 250-236 UYU

Gridlock Search and Destroy: 6-2 UYU

Evil Geniuses vs. Team Reciprocity

Reciprocity win 3-2

Seaside Hardpoint: 250-85 Reciprocity

Frequency Search and Destroy: 6-5 EG

Arsenal Control: 3-0 EG

Frequency Hardpoint: 250-235 Reciprocity

Arsenal Search and Destroy: 6-3 Reciprocity

FaZe Clan vs. Midnight Esports

FaZe win 3-1

Seaside Hardpoint: 250-93 FaZe

Frequency Search and Destroy: 6-1 Midnight

Seaside Control: 3-1 FaZe

Arsenal Hardpoint: 250-189 FaZe

Wednesday, May 22

Gen.G vs. Luminosity

Gen.G win 3-1

Seaside Hardpoint: 250-117 Gen.G

Arsenal Search and Destroy: 6-5 Luminosity

Arsenal Control: 3-1 Gen.G

Frequency Hardpoint: 250-229 Gen.G

OpTic Gaming vs. Midnight Esports

OpTic win 3-0

Frequency Hardpoint: 250-215 OpTic

Payload Search and Destroy: 6-3 OpTic

Frequency Control: 3-0 OpTic

Team Reciprocity vs. UYU

Reciprocity win 3-2

Hacienda Hardpoint: 250-225 Reciprocity

Gridlock Search and Destroy: 6-4 UYU

Gridlock Control: 3-1 UYU

Arsenal Hardpoint: 250-248 Reciprocity

Arsenal Search and Destroy: 6-4 Reciprocity

FaZe Clan vs. Evil Geniuses

FaZe win 3-2

Seaside Hardpoint: 250-212 EG

Arsenal Search and Destroy: 6-1 EG

Gridlock Control: 3-1 FaZe

Gridlock Hardpoint: 250-123 FaZe

Frequency Search and Destroy: 6-4 FaZe

Tuesday, May 21

Gen.G vs. FaZe Clan

FaZe win 3-1

Frequency Hardpoint: 250-243 FaZe

Gridlock Search and Destroy: 6-4 Gen.G

Seaside Control: 3-1 FaZe

Arsenal Hardpoint: 250-92 FaZe

Luminosity vs. UYU

UYU win 3-1

Seaside Hardpoint: 250-237 UYU

Arsenal Search and Destroy: 6-4 UYU

Seaside Control: 3-1 Luminosity

Hacienda Hardpoint: 250-218 UYU

OpTic Gaming vs. Evil Geniuses

OpTic win 3-0

Gridlock Hardpoint: 250-202 OpTic

Arsenal Search and Destroy: 6-3 OpTic

Frequency Control: 3-0 OpTic

Team Reciprocity vs. Midnight Esports

Reciprocity win 3-0

Seaside Hardpoint: 250-242 Reciprocity

Arsenal Search and Destroy: 6-0 Reciprocity

Frequency Control: 3-2 Reciprocity

Monday, May 20

Team Reciprocity vs. Luminosity

Reciprocity win 3-1

Arsenal Hardpoint: 250-132 Reciprocity

Gridlock Search and Destroy: 6-3 Reciprocity

Frequency Control: 3-1 Luminosity

Frequency Hardpoint: 250-125 Reciprocity

Midnight Esports vs. Evil Geniuses

Evil Geniuses win 3-1

Hacienda Hardpoint: 250-224 EG

Frequency Search and Destroy: 6-5 Midnight

Arsenal Control: 3-0 EG

Seaside Hardpoint: 250-232 EG

Thursday, May 16

OpTic Gaming vs. UYU

OpTic win 3-1

Hacienda Hardpoint: 250-189 OpTic

Hacienda Search and Destroy: 6-2 OpTic

Frequency Control: 3-2 UYU

Frequency Hardpoint: 250-33 OpTic

Luminosity vs. Midnight Esports

Midnight win 3-0

Frequency Hardpoint: 250-225 Midnight

Hacienda Search and Destroy: 6-2 Midnight

Arsenal Control: 3-1 Midnight

Gen.G vs. Evil Geniuses

Evil Geniuses win 3-0

Arsenal Hardpoint: 250-246 EG

Arsenal Search and Destroy: 6-4 EG

Arsenal Control: 3-0 EG

FaZe Clan vs. Team Reciprocity

FaZe win 3-0

Hacienda Hardpoint: 250-171 FaZe

Arsenal Search and Destroy: 6-5 FaZe

Gridlock Control: 3-0 FaZe

Wednesday, May 15

Luminosity vs. Evil Geniuses

Evil Geniuses win 3-1

Hacienda Hardpoint: 250-63 EG

Gridlock Search and Destroy: 6-4 EG

Gridlock Control: 3-2 Luminosity

Arsenal Hardpoint: 250-128 EG

Gen.G vs. Team Reciprocity

Reciprocity win 3-2

Frequency Hardpoint: 250-138 Gen.G

Gridlock Search and Destroy: 6-5 Reciprocity

Gridlock Control: 3-0 Gen.G

Arsenal Hardpoint: 250-230 Reciprocity

Frequency Search and Destroy: 6-3 Reciprocity

OpTic Gaming vs. FaZe Clan

OpTic win 3-2

Seaside Hardpoint: 250-247 FaZe

Frequency Search and Destroy: 6-0 OpTic

Arsenal Control: 3-1 FaZe

Arsenal Hardpoint: 250-167 OpTic

Hacienda Search and Destroy: 6-4 OpTic

Midnight Esports vs. UYU

Midnight win 3-2

Frequency Hardpoint: 250-164 Midnight

Frequency Search and Destroy: 6-1 Midnight

Seaside Control: 3-1 UYU

Seaside Hardpoint: 250-179 UYU

Arsenal Search and Destroy: 6-3 Midnight

Tuesday, May 14

Luminosity vs. FaZe Clan

FaZe win 3-0

Frequency Hardpoint: 250-195 FaZe

Hacienda Search and Destroy: 6-3 FaZe

Arsenal Control: 3-0 FaZe

OpTic Gaming vs. Team Reciprocity

OpTic win 3-1

Hacienda Hardpoint: 250-106 OpTic

Payload Search and Destroy: 6-4 OpTic

Arsenal Control: 3-1 Reciprocity

Frequency Hardpoint: 250-227 OpTic

Gen.G vs. Midnight Esports

Gen.G win 3-0

Seaside Hardpoint: 250-172 Gen.G

Frequency Search and Destroy: 6-5 Gen.G

Frequency Control: 3-0 Gen.G

Evil Geniuses vs. UYU

Evil Geniuses win 3-1

Frequency Hardpoint: 250-245 EG

Arsenal Search and Destroy: 6-5 UYU

Arsenal Control: 3-0 EG

Arsenal Hardpoint: 250-127 EG

Monday, May 13

OpTic Gaming vs. Gen.G

OpTic win 3-2

Seaside Hardpoint: 250-197 Gen.G

Gridlock Search and Destroy: 6-2 Gen.G

Arsenal Control: 3-2 OpTic

Frequency Hardpoint: 250-126 OpTic

Frequency Search and Destroy: 6-4 OpTic

UYU vs. FaZe Clan

FaZe Clan win 3-0

Hacienda Hardpoint: 250-145 FaZe

Hacienda Search and Destroy: 6-1 FaZe

Gridlock Control: 3-1 FaZe

Thursday, April 4

OpTic Gaming vs. 100 Thieves

100 Thieves win 3-0

Frequency Hardpoint: 250-235 100T

Hacienda Search and Destroy: 6-2 100T

Arsenal Control: 3-2 100T

Splyce vs. Team Reciprocity

Splyce win 3-1

Frequency Hardpoint: 250-213 Reciprocity

Payload Search and Destroy: 6-2 Splyce

Gridlock Control: 3-2 Splyce

Gridlock Hardpoint: 250-224 Splyce

Midnight Esports vs. Denial Esports

Denial win 3-2

Arsenal Hardpoint: 250-235 Midnight

Payload Search and Destroy: 6-0 Denial

Seaside Control: 3-0 Midnight

Seaside Hardpoint: 250-153 Denial

Arsenal Search and Destroy: 6-1 Denial

Gen.G vs. Enigma6

Gen.G win 3-1

Gridlock Hardpoint: 250-189 Gen.G

Arsenal Search and Destroy: 6-2 E6

Frequency Control: 3-0 Gen.G

Seaside Hardpoint: 250-138 Gen.G

Wednesday, April 3

OpTic Gaming vs. Splyce

OpTic win 3-2

Hacienda Hardpoint: 250-158 OpTic

Hacienda Search and Destroy: 6-0 OpTic

Seaside Control: 3-2 Splyce

Frequency Hardpoint: 250-197 Splyce

Arsenal Search and Destroy: 6-3 OpTic

Gen.G vs. 100 Thieves

100 Thieves win 3-1

Frequency Hardpoint: 250-192 100T

Payload Search and Destroy: 6-5 Gen.G

Gridlock Control: 3-0 100T

Hacienda Hardpoint: 250-240 100T

Denial Esports vs. Team Reciprocity

Reciprocity win 3-1

Arsenal Hardpoint: 250-117 Reciprocity

Payload Search and Destroy: 6-2 Denial

Arsenal Control: 3-2 Reciprocity

Gridlock Hardpoint: 250-49 Reciprocity

Enigma6 vs. Midnight Esports

Midnight win 3-1

Arsenal Hardpoint: 250-99 Midnight

Hacienda Search and Destroy: 6-5 Midnight

Arsenal Control: 3-1 E6

Frequency Hardpoint: 250-169 Midnight

Tuesday, April 2

Splyce vs. Gen.G

Gen.G win 3-1

Hacienda Hardpoint: 250-220 Gen.G

Payload Search and Destroy: 6-5 Gen.G

Frequency Control: 3-1 Splyce

Frequency Hardpoint: 250-196 Gen.G

100 Thieves vs. Midnight Esports

Midnight win 3-2

Arsenal Hardpoint: 250-225 Midnight

Arsenal Search and Destroy: 6-1 Midnight

Frequency Control: 3-0 100T

Seaside Hardpoint: 250-124 100T

Payload Search and Destroy: 6-2 Midnight

Team Reciprocity vs. Enigma6

Reciprocity win 3-2

Gridlock Hardpoint: 250-179 Reciprocity

Arsenal Search and Destroy: 6-3 E6

Arsenal Control: 3-2 E6

Arsenal Hardpoint: 250-135 Reciprocity

Gridlock Search and Destroy: 6-4 Reciprocity

OpTic Gaming vs. Denial Esports

OpTic win 3-2

Frequency Hardpoint: 250-239 Denial

Frequency Search and Destroy: 6-4 OpTic

Frequency Control: 3-1 Denial

Seaside Hardpoint: 250-93 OpTic

Payload Search and Destroy: 6-5 OpTic

Monday, April 1

Team Reciprocity vs. 100 Thieves

100 Thieves win 3-0

Gridlock Harpdoint: 250-249 100T

Arsenal Search and Destroy: 6-5 100T

Seaside Control: 3-0 100T

OpTic Gaming vs. Enigma6

OpTic win 3-2

Seaside Hardpoint: 250-189 OpTic

Hacienda Search and Destroy: 6-2 E6

Frequency Control: 3-0 E6

Frequency Hardpoint: 250-84 OpTic

Payload Search and Destroy: 6-1 OpTic

Splyce vs. Midnight Esports

Splyce win 3-1

Hacienda Hardpoint: 250-243 Splyce

Frequency Search and Destroy: 6-3 Splyce

Arsenal Control: 3-2 Midnight

Arsenal Hardpoint: 250-171 Splyce

Denial Esports vs. Gen.G

Gen.G win 3-1

Seaside Hardpoint: 250-178 Denial

Arsenal Search and Destroy: 6-0 Gen.G

Frequency Control: 3-1 Gen.G

Hacienda Hardpoint: 250-178 Gen.G

Thursday, March 28

Luminosity vs. Heretics

Heretics win 3-2

Hacienda Hardpoint: 250-144 Heretics

Gridlock Search and Destroy: 6-1 Luminosity

Gridlock Control: 3-0 Heretics

Frequency Hardpoint: 250-144 Luminosity

Hacienda Search and Destroy: 6-4 Heretics

Red Reserve vs. eUnited

eUnited win 3-2

Frequency Hardpoint: 250-145 eUnited

Payload Search and Destroy: 6-2 Red Reserve

Frequency Control: 3-2 Red Reserve

Gridlock Hardpoint: 250-228 eUnited

Arsenal Search and Destroy: 6-1 eUnited

Excelerate Gaming vs. Evil Geniuses

Excelerate win 3-0

Gridlock Hardpoint: 250-71 Excelerate

Gridlock Search and Destroy: 6-3 Excelerate

Gridlock Control: 3-1 Excelerate

Team Envy vs. UYU

Envy win 3-0

Seaside Hardpoint: 250-231 nV

Gridlock Search and Destroy: 6-4 nV

Arsenal Control: 3-1 nV

Wednesday, March 27

Luminosity vs. eUnited

Luminosity win 3-2

Frequency Hardpoint: 250-214 Luminosity

Arsenal Search and Destroy: 6-5 eUnited

Gridlock Control: 3-0 eUnited

Arsenal Hardpoint: 250-208 Luminosity

Hacienda Search and Destroy: 6-2 Luminosity

Team Envy vs. Evil Geniuses

Evil Geniuses win 3-1

Frequency Hardpoint: 250-204 nV

Frequency Search and Destroy: 6-5 EG

Gridlock Control: 3-0 EG

Hacienda Hardpoint: 250-226 EG

UYU vs. Excelerate Gaming

Excelerate win 3-0

Arsenal Hardpoint: 250-98 Excelerate

Payload Search and Destroy: 6-3 Excelerate

Gridlock Control: 3-1 Excelerate

Red Reserve vs. Heretics

Heretics win 3-0

Hacienda Hardpoint: 250-204 Heretics

Gridlock Search and Destroy: 6-4 Heretics

Gridlock Control: 3-2 Heretics

Tuesday, March 26

Team Envy vs. Red Reserve

Envy win 3-2

Hacienda Hardpoint: 250-222 Red Reserve

Gridlock Search and Destroy: 6-3 nV

Gridlock Control: 3-2 nV

Frequency Hardpoint: 250-204 Red Reserve

Hacienda Search and Destroy: 6-2 nV

Luminosity vs. Excelerate Gaming

Luminosity win 3-2

Frequency Hardpoint: 250-159 Luminosity

Payload Search and Destroy: 6-3 Excelerate

Gridlock Control: 3-0 Luminosity

Arsenal Hardpoint: 250-180 Excelerate

Gridlock Search and Destroy: 6-2 Luminosity

UYU vs. eUnited

eUnited win 3-0

Arsenal Hardpoint: 250-239 eUnited

Payload Search and Destroy: 6-5 eUnited

Gridlock Control: 3-0 eUnited

Heretics vs. Evil Geniuses

Heretics win 3-2

Frequency Hardpoint: 250-198 EG

Gridlock Search and Destroy: 6-5 EG

Frequency Control: 3-0 Heretics

Seaside Hardpoint: 250-143 Heretics

Frequency Search and Destroy: 6-4 Heretics

Monday, March 25

Evil Geniuses vs. eUnited

eUnited win 3-2

Hacienda Hardpoint: 250-220 eUnited

Gridlock Search and Destroy: 6-5 EG

Seaside Control: 3-1 eUnited

Gridlock Hardpoint: 250-101 EG

Hacienda Search and Destroy: 6-3 eUnited

Luminosity vs. Team Envy

Envy win 3-2

Seaside Hardpoint: 250-117 Luminosity

Payload Search and Destroy: 6-2 Luminosity

Gridlock Control: 3-1 nV

Frequency Hardpoint: 250-174 nV

Gridlock Search and Destroy: 6-5 nV

Excelerate Gaming vs. Red Reserve

Red Reserve win 3-2

Frequency Hardpoint: 250-166 Excelerate

Gridlock Search and Destroy: 6-3 Excelerate

Gridlock Control: 3-1 Red Reserve

Arsenal Hardpoint: 250-180 Red Reserve

Arsenal Search and Destroy: 6-3 Red Reserve

UYU vs. Heretics

UYU win 3-0

Seaside Hardpoint: 250-220 UYU

Hacienda Search and Destroy: 6-5 UYU

Seaside Control: 3-0 UYU

Thursday, Feb. 28

Splyce vs. eUnited

eUnited win 3-1

Frequency Hardpoint: 250-141 eUnited

Payload Search and Destroy: 6-5 eUnited

Frequency Control: 3-2 Splyce

Seaside Hardpoint: 250-248 eUnited

100 Thieves vs. Enigma6

100 Thieves win 3-0

Hacienda Hardpoint: 250-174 100T

Hacienda Search and Destroy: 6-3 100T

Gridlock Control: 3-0 100T

Team Heretics vs. Team Envy

Envy win 3-1

Frequency Hardpoint: 250-143 Heretics

Hacienda Search and Destroy: 6-1 Envy

Gridlock Control: 3-1 Envy

Gridlock Hardpoint: 250-236 Envy

Denial Esports vs. Excelerate Gaming

Denial win 3-1

Gridlock Hardpoint: 250-213 Denial

Payload Search and Destroy: 6-3 Denial

Frequency Control: 3-0 Excelerate

Frequency Hardpoint: 250-53 Denial

Wednesday, Feb. 27

Team Envy vs. eUnited

Envy win 3-0

Frequency Hardpoint: 250-200 Envy

Frequency Search and Destroy: 6-3 Envy

Seaside Control: 3-2 Envy

100 Thieves vs. Team Heretics

100 Thieves win 3-0

Hacienda Hardpoint: 250-226 100T

Arsenal Search and Destroy: 6-4 100T

Frequency Control: 3-2 100T

Splyce vs. Denial Esports

Denial win 3-2

Hacienda Hardpoint: 250-207 Splyce

Arsenal Search and Destroy: 6-3 Splyce

Arsenal Control: 3-0 Denial

Frequency Hardpoint: 250-147 Denial

Payload Search and Destroy: 6-3 Denial

Enigma6 vs. Excelerate Gaming

Enigma6 win 3-1

Gridlock Hardpoint: 250-163 E6

Hacienda Search and Destroy: 6-4 Excelerate

Arsenal Control: 3-1 E6

Seaside Hardpoint: 250-61 E6

Tuesday, Feb. 26

Enigma6 vs. Team Envy

Enigma6 win 3-2

Hacienda Hardpoint: 250-148 E6

Frequency Search and Destroy: 6-5 Envy

Seaside Control: 3-0 E6

Frequency Hardpoint: 250-102 Envy

Payload Search and Destroy: 6-4 E6

Splyce vs. Team Heretics

Heretics win 3-1

Hacienda Hardpoint: 250-243 Heretics

Hacienda Search and Destroy: 6-2 Splyce

Seaside Control: 3-0 Heretics

Frequency Hardpoint: 250-219 Heretics

100 Thieves vs. Excelerate Gaming

100 Thieves win 3-1

Gridlock Hardpoint: 250-179 100T

Frequency Search and Destroy: 6-2 Excelerate

Arsenal Control: 3-0 100T

Arsenal Hardpoint: 250-148 100T

eUnited vs. Denial Esports

eUnited win 3-1

Seaside Hardpoint: 250-242 Denial

Frequency Search and Destroy: 6-2 eUnited

Gridlock Control: 3-0 eUnited

Gridlock Hardpoint: 250-60 eUnited

Monday, Feb. 25

Splyce vs. Excelerate Gaming

Splyce win 3-1

Frequency Hardpoint: 250-149 Splyce

Hacienda Search and Destroy: 6-4 Excelerate

Seaside Control: 3-0 Splyce

Arsenal Hardpoint: 250-194 Splyce

Team Envy vs. 100 Thieves

100 Thieves win 3-1

Gridlock Hardpoint: 250-236 100T

Arsenal Search and Destroy: 6-2 100T

Seaside Control: 3-0 Envy

Arsenal Hardpoint: 250-206 100T

Thursday, Feb. 21

100 Thieves vs. eUnited

eUnited win 3-2

Seaside Hardpoint: 250-242 eUnited

Arsenal Search and Destroy: 6-5 eUnited

Frequency Control: 3-0 100T

Gridlock Hardpoint: 250-225 100T

Frequency Search and Destroy: 6-4 eUnited

Splyce vs. Enigma6

Splyce win 3-1

Hacienda Hardpoint: 250-202 Splyce

Hacienda Search and Destroy: 6-5 Splyce

Seaside Control: 3-2 E6

Frequency Hardpoint: 250-230 Splyce

Team Envy vs. Denial Esports

Envy win 3-1

Gridlock Hardpoint: 250-246 Envy

Arsenal Search and Destroy: 6-5 Denial

Gridlock Control: 3-2 Envy

Arsenal Hardpoint: 250-58 Envy

Team Heretics vs. Excelerate Gaming

Heretics win 3-0

Gridlock Hardpoint: 250-219 Heretics

Frequency Search and Destroy: 6-3 Heretics

Frequency Control: 3-2 Heretics

Wednesday, Feb. 20

Splyce vs. Team Envy

Splyce win 3-2

Frequency Hardpoint: 250-217 Envy

Payload Search and Destroy: 6-5 Envy

Gridlock Control: 3-2 Splyce

Hacienda Hardpoint: 250-235 Splyce

Hacienda Search and Destroy: 6-5 Splyce

Excelerate Gaming vs. eUnited

eUnited win 3-2

Frequency Hardpoint: 250-111 eUnited

Payload Search and Destroy: 6-2 Excelerate

Seaside Control: 3-1 Excelerate

Seaside Hardpoint: 250-93 eUnited

Frequency Search and Destroy: 6-5 eUnited

Team Heretics vs. Enigma6

Heretics win 3-2

Gridlock Hardpoint: 250-159 E6

Frequency Search and Destroy: 6-1 Heretics

Arsenal Control: 3-0 E6

Frequency Hardpoint: 250-171 Heretics

Hacienda Search and Destroy: 6-2 Heretics

100 Thieves vs. Denial Esports

100 Thieves win 3-0

Hacienda Hardpoint: 250-74 100T

Gridlock Search and Destroy: 6-4 100T

Gridlock Control: 3-0 100T

Tuesday, Feb. 19

Splyce vs. 100 Thieves

Splyce win 3-0

Frequency Hardpoint: 250-208 Splyce

Arsenal Search and Destroy: 6-4 Splyce

Gridlock Control: 3-1 Splyce

Enigma6 vs. eUnited

eUnited win 3-0

Arsenal Hardpoint: 250-163 eUnited

Payload Search and Destroy: 6-1 eUnited

Seaside Control: 3-1 eUnited

Team Envy vs. Excelerate Gaming

Excelerate win 3-2

Seaside Hardpoint: 250-118 Excelerate

Hacienda Search and Destroy: 6-3 Envy

Seaside Control: 3-2 Excelerate

Arsenal Hardpoint: 250-94 Envy

Gridlock Search and Destroy: 6-4 Excelerate

Team Heretics vs. Denial Esports

Heretics win 3-1

Frequency Hardpoint: 250-115 Denial

Frequency Search and Destroy: 6-3 Heretics

Gridlock Control: 3-2 Heretics

Hacienda Hardpoint: 250-181 Heretics

Monday, Feb. 18

Denial Esports vs. Enigma6

Enigma6 win 3-1

Frequency Hardpoint: 250-113 E6

Frequency Search and Destroy: 6-4 E6

Frequency Control: 3-2 Denial

Seaside Hardpoint: 250-236 E6

Team Heretics vs. eUnited

Heretics win 3-2

Gridlock Hardpoint: 250-158 Heretics

Frequency Search and Destroy: 6-4 eUnited

Gridlock Control: 3-2 Heretics

Arsenal Hardpoint: 250-149 eUnited

Hacienda Search and Destroy: 6-4 Heretics

Thursday, Feb. 14

OpTic Gaming vs. Luminosity

Luminosity win 3-2

Hacienda Hardpoint: 250-181 OpTic

Gridlock Search and Destroy: 6-3 OpTic

Gridlock Control: 3-1 Luminosity

Frequency Hardpoint: 250-121 Luminosity

Arsenal Search and Destroy: 6-5 Luminosity

Team Reciprocity vs. Evil Geniuses

Evil Geniuses win 3-1

Seaside Hardpoint: 250-224 EG

Gridlock Search and Destroy: 6-0 Reciprocity

Arsenal Control: 3-0 EG

Frequency Hardpoint: 250-126 EG

Midnight Esports vs. Gen.G

Midnight win 3-1

Arsenal Hardpoint: 250-123 Midnight

Gridlock Search and Destroy: 6-1 Gen.G

Seaside Control: 3-2 Midnight

Gridlock Hardpoint: 250-167 Midnight

Red Reserve vs. UYU

Red Reserve win 3-0

Arsenal Hardpoint: 250-205 Red Reserve

Hacienda Search and Destroy: 6-5 Red Reserve

Gridlock Control: 3-2 Red Reserve

Wednesday, Feb. 13

OpTic Gaming vs. Gen.G

Gen.G win 3-2

Gridlock Hardpoint: 250-232 Gen.G

Payload Search and Destroy: 6-4 Gen.G

Gridlock Control: 3-1 OpTic

Hacienda Hardpoint: 250-139 OpTic

Frequency Search and Destroy: 6-2 Gen.G

Midnight Esports vs. Luminosity

Luminosity win 3-0

Frequency Hardpoint: 250-116 Luminosity

Hacienda Search and Destroy: 6-2 Luminosity

Frequency Control: 3-0 Luminosity

Red Reserve vs. Evil Geniuses

Red Reserve win 3-0

Gridlock Hardpoint: 250-185 Red Reserve

Hacienda Search and Destroy: 6-2 Red Reserve

Gridlock Control: 3-2 Red Reserve

Team Reciprocity vs. UYU

UYU win 3-2

Seaside Hardpoint: 250-216 UYU

Gridlock Search and Destroy: 6-5 Reciprocity

Seaside Control: 3-0 UYU

Arsenal Hardpoint: 250-198 Reciprocity

Hacienda Search and Destroy: 6-2 UYU

Tuesday, Feb. 12

Luminosity vs. Evil Geniuses

Luminosity win 3-2

Seaside Hardpoint: 250-233 EG

Hacienda Search and Destroy: 6-3 Luminosity

Gridlock Control: 3-2 Luminosity

Arsenal Hardpoint: 250-99 EG

Gridlock Search and Destroy: 6-4 Luminosity

OpTic Gaming vs. Red Reserve

OpTic win 3-1

Gridlock Hardpoint: 250-186 OpTic

Payload Search and Destroy: 6-4 OpTic

Gridlock Control: 3-1 Red Reserve

Arsenal Hardpoint: 250-248 OpTic

Gen.G vs. UYU

Gen.G win 3-1

Arsenal Hardpoint: 250-208 UYU

Payload Search and Destroy: 6-0 Gen.G

Gridlock Control: 3-2 Gen.G

Gridlock Hardpoint: 250-213 Gen.G

Midnight Esports vs. Team Reciprocity

Reciprocity win 3-2

Arsenal Hardpoint: 250-184 Midnight

Arsenal Search and Destroy: 6-5 Reciprocity

Seaside Control: 3-2 Reciprocity

Hacienda Hardpoint: 250-144 Midnight

Frequency Search and Destroy: 6-5 Reciprocity

Monday, Feb. 11

Gen.G vs. Luminosity

Gen.G win 3-2

Frequency Hardpoint: 250-147 Luminosity

Gridlock Search and Destroy: 6-3 Gen.G

Frequency Control: 3-2 Luminosity

Gridlock Hardpoint: 250-168 Gen.G

Frequency Search and Destroy: 6-3 Gen.G

Evil Geniuses vs. UYU

UYU win 3-1

Gridlock Hardpoint: 250-38 EG

Hacienda Search and Destroy: 6-3 UYU

Seaside Control: 3-1 UYU

Seaside Hardpoint: 250-180 UYU

Thursday, Feb. 7

Gen.G vs. Evil Geniuses

Gen.G win 3-1

Seaside Hardpoint: 250-203 EG

Gridlock Search and Destroy: 6-3 Gen.G

Seaside Control: 3-2 Gen.G

Frequency Hardpoint: 250-75 Gen.G

Red Reserve vs. Luminosity

Red Reserve win 3-1

Hacienda Hardpoint: 250-150 Red Reserve

Hacienda Search and Destroy: 6-1 Red Reserve

Gridlock Control: 3-0 Luminosity

Seaside Hardpoint: 250-236 Red Reserve

OpTic Gaming vs. Team Reciprocity

OpTic win 3-1

Frequency Hardpoint: 250-231 OpTic

Frequency Search and Destroy: 6-4 Reciprocity

Frequency Control: 3-1 OpTic

Hacienda Hardpoint: 250-88 OpTic

Midnight Esports vs. UYU

Midnight win 3-0

Frequency Hardpoint: 250-185 Midnight

Gridlock Search and Destroy: 6-2 Midnight

Arsenal Control: 3-0 Midnight

Wednesday, Feb. 6

OpTic Gaming vs. Evil Geniuses

OpTic win 3-0

Gridlock Hardpoint: 250-212 OpTic

Arsenal Search and Destroy: 6-1 OpTic

Gridlock Control: 3-2 OpTic

Midnight Esports vs. Red Reserve

Midnight win 3-2

Gridlock Hardpoint: 250-234 Midnight

Payload Search and Destroy: 6-2 Red Reserve

Arsenal Control: 3-2 Red Reserve

Hacienda Hardpoint: 250-130 Midnight

Hacienda Search and Destroy: 6-4 Midnight

Luminosity vs. UYU

UYU win 3-1

Seaside Hardpoint: 250-147 UYU

Hacienda Search and Destroy: 6-4 Luminosity

Gridlock Control: 3-0 UYU

Gridlock Hardpoint: 250-229 UYU

Gen.G vs. Team Reciprocity

Gen.G win 3-1

Seaside Hardpoint: 250-243 Reciprocity

Gridlock Search and Destroy: 6-4 Gen.G

Arsenal Control: 3-2 Gen.G

Arsenal Hardpoint: 250-240 Gen.G

Tuesday, Feb. 5

Luminosity vs. Team Reciprocity

Reciprocity win 3-2

Hacienda Hardpoint: 250-236 Reciprocity

Gridlock Search and Destroy: 6-3 Reciprocity

Gridlock Control: 3-2 Luminosity

Arsenal Hardpoint: 250-242 Luminosity

Hacienda Search and Destroy: 6-4 Reciprocity

OpTic Gaming vs. UYU

OpTic win 3-2

Arsenal Hardpoint: 250-212 OpTic

Payload Search and Destroy: 6-5 OpTic

Gridlock Control: 3-1 UYU

Gridlock Hardpoint: 250-208 UYU

Arsenal Search and Destroy: 6-0 OpTic

Evil Geniuses vs. Midnight Esports

Midnight win 3-0

Frequency Hardpoint: 250-222 Midnight

Frequency Search and Destroy: 6-3 Midnight

Arsenal Control: 3-0 Midnight

Gen.G vs. Red Reserve

Gen.G win 3-1

Hacienda Hardpoint: 250-167 Red Reserve

Payload Search and Destroy: 6-2 Gen.G

Gridlock Control: 3-2 Gen.G

Seaside Hardpoint: 250-140 Gen.G

Monday, Feb. 4

OpTic Gaming vs. Midnight Esports

Midnight win 3-0

Hacienda Hardpoint: 250-215 Midnight

Hacienda Search and Destroy: 6-2 Midnight

Arsenal Control: 3-0 Midnight

Red Reserve vs. Team Reciprocity

Red Reserve win 3-0

Arsenal Hardpoint: 250-93 Red Reserve

Frequency Search and Destroy: 6-4 Red Reserve

Gridlock Control: 3-2 Red Reserve

