The 2019 CWL Pro League is here, and the best Call of Duty teams in the world are ready to make their mark.

There’s more than $1 million at stake in this year’s CWL Pro League—and with no midseason relegation, teams will have nearly six months to compete against each other before the all-important season finale, the CWL Championship.

The majority of the roster from last year’s Stage Two champions, Team Kaliber, is now with 100 Thieves, meaning they’ll have a chance to defend their title with their new organization.

The other 15 teams, including the defending world champions Team Envy, and the 2018 CWL Las Vegas Open winners OpTic Gaming, will certainly have something to say about that, though.

Stream

The 2019 CWL Pro League can be viewed starting on Monday, Feb. 4 via several streams. The event will be available on MLG’s website, the in-game event viewer on PlayStation 4, and the official Call of Duty Twitch channel.

Format

The 16 teams have been split into two separate eight-team divisions. And like last year’s CWL Pro League, the divisions will take two weeks at a time to play their divisional opponents in round-robin format.

Each Division A team will play seven matches before Division B takes over for two weeks. After Division B’s second week concludes on Feb. 28, all of the teams will have nearly a month-long break from league matches as they prepare for CWL Fort Worth. When they return to league matches on March 25, cross-division matches will begin.

The top 10 teams at the end of the season will advance to the playoffs, where the winner will receive $500,000. Additionally, a $2,500 match win bonus has been added to each regular season game as a new incentive to win at all times.

Teams

The first four qualified teams—OpTic Gaming, eUnited, Splyce, and Luminosity—clinched spots in the league with their CWL Las Vegas Open placings in December. The final 12 fought in a 28-team qualifier event in January to round out the field.

Here are the divisions for the 2019 CWL Pro League.

Division A

OpTic Gaming: Seth “Scump” Abner, Ian “Crimsix” Porter, Damon “Karma” Barlow, Tommy “TJHaLy” Haly, and Brandon “Dashy” Otell (Substitute: Tyler “TeePee” Polchow)

Seth “Scump” Abner, Ian “Crimsix” Porter, Damon “Karma” Barlow, Tommy “TJHaLy” Haly, and Brandon “Dashy” Otell (Substitute: Tyler “TeePee” Polchow) Luminosity: Josiah “Slacked” Berry, Johnathan “John” Perez, Matthew “FormaL” Piper, Nicholas “Classic” DiCostanzo, and Richard “Ricky” Stacy (Substitute: Peirce “Gunless” Hillman)

Josiah “Slacked” Berry, Johnathan “John” Perez, Matthew “FormaL” Piper, Nicholas “Classic” DiCostanzo, and Richard “Ricky” Stacy (Substitute: Peirce “Gunless” Hillman) Midnight Esports: Devin “LlamaGod” Tran, Renato “Saints” Forza, Christopher “Parasite” Duarte, Andres Lacefield, and Rasim “Blazt” Ogresevic (Substitute: Aidan “GorgoKnight” Provenzano)

Devin “LlamaGod” Tran, Renato “Saints” Forza, Christopher “Parasite” Duarte, Andres Lacefield, and Rasim “Blazt” Ogresevic (Substitute: Aidan “GorgoKnight” Provenzano) Evil Geniuses: John “Xotic” Bruno, Dillon “Attach” Price, Bryan “Apathy” Zhelyazkov, Jordan “JKap” Kaplan, and Timothy “Phantomz” Landis (Substitute: Tyler “FeLo” Johnson)

John “Xotic” Bruno, Dillon “Attach” Price, Bryan “Apathy” Zhelyazkov, Jordan “JKap” Kaplan, and Timothy “Phantomz” Landis (Substitute: Tyler “FeLo” Johnson) UYU: Mehran “Mayhem” Anjomshoa, Anthony “Methodz” Zinni, Saul “Parzelion” Masse-Siguenza, Matthew “Royalty” Faithfull, and Alex “Zaptius” Bonilla (Substitute: Nicholas “Proto” Maldonado)

Mehran “Mayhem” Anjomshoa, Anthony “Methodz” Zinni, Saul “Parzelion” Masse-Siguenza, Matthew “Royalty” Faithfull, and Alex “Zaptius” Bonilla (Substitute: Nicholas “Proto” Maldonado) Team Reciprocity: Bradley “Wuskin” Marshall, Sean “Seany” O’Connor, Zach “Zed” Denyer, Dylan Henderson, and Denholm “Denz” Taylor (Substitute: Thomas “Tommey” Trewren)

Bradley “Wuskin” Marshall, Sean “Seany” O’Connor, Zach “Zed” Denyer, Dylan Henderson, and Denholm “Denz” Taylor (Substitute: Thomas “Tommey” Trewren) Gen.G: Chance “Maux” Moncivaez, Michael “MajorManiak” Szymaniak, Jared “Nagafen” Harrell, Colt “Havok” McLendon, and Dylan “Envoy” Hannon (Substitute: Michael “SpaceLy” Schmale)

Chance “Maux” Moncivaez, Michael “MajorManiak” Szymaniak, Jared “Nagafen” Harrell, Colt “Havok” McLendon, and Dylan “Envoy” Hannon (Substitute: Michael “SpaceLy” Schmale) FaZe Clan: Thomas “ZooMaa” Paparatto, McArthur “Cellium” Jovel, Matthew “Skrapz” Marshall, Trei “Zer0” Morris, and Obey Asim (Substitute: Thomas “GRVTY” Malin)

Division B

eUnited: James “Clayster” Eubanks, Alec “Arcitys” Sanderson, Preston “Prestinni” Sanderson, Tyler “aBeZy” Pharris, and Chris “Simp” Lehr (Substitute: Tristan “Spoof” Green)

James “Clayster” Eubanks, Alec “Arcitys” Sanderson, Preston “Prestinni” Sanderson, Tyler “aBeZy” Pharris, and Chris “Simp” Lehr (Substitute: Tristan “Spoof” Green) Splyce: Jordan “Jurd” Crowley, Donovan “Temp” Laroda, Ulysses “Aqua” Silva, Daniel “Loony” Loza, and Lamar “Accuracy” Abedi (Substitute: Nick “Happy” Suda)

Jordan “Jurd” Crowley, Donovan “Temp” Laroda, Ulysses “Aqua” Silva, Daniel “Loony” Loza, and Lamar “Accuracy” Abedi (Substitute: Nick “Happy” Suda) Team Envy: Patrick “ACHES” Price, Justin “SiLLY” Fargo-Palmer, Cuyler “Huke” Garland, Maurice “Fero” Henriquez, and Jacob “Decemate” Cato (Substitute: Embry “Bevils” Bevil)

Patrick “ACHES” Price, Justin “SiLLY” Fargo-Palmer, Cuyler “Huke” Garland, Maurice “Fero” Henriquez, and Jacob “Decemate” Cato (Substitute: Embry “Bevils” Bevil) Enigma6: Jordon General, Matthew “KiSMET” Tinsley, Bradley “Frosty” Bergstrom, Eric “JetLi” Phan, and Adam “GodRx” Brown (Substitute: Troy “Sender” Michaels)

Jordon General, Matthew “KiSMET” Tinsley, Bradley “Frosty” Bergstrom, Eric “JetLi” Phan, and Adam “GodRx” Brown (Substitute: Troy “Sender” Michaels) 100 Thieves: Kenny Williams, Preston “Priestahh” Greiner, Sam “Octane” Larew, Austin “SlasheR” Liddicoat, and Ian “Enable” Wyatt (Substitute: James Crowder)

Kenny Williams, Preston “Priestahh” Greiner, Sam “Octane” Larew, Austin “SlasheR” Liddicoat, and Ian “Enable” Wyatt (Substitute: James Crowder) Heretics: Alejandro “Lucky” López, Juan “JurNii” Antonio González, Jorge “MethodZ” Bancells, Endika “Sukry” Andres, and Adrian “MeTTalZz” Serrano (Substitute: Carlos “Lgend” Pereiras)

Alejandro “Lucky” López, Juan “JurNii” Antonio González, Jorge “MethodZ” Bancells, Endika “Sukry” Andres, and Adrian “MeTTalZz” Serrano (Substitute: Carlos “Lgend” Pereiras) Elevate: Christopher “ProFeeZy” Astudillo, Mike “MRuiz” Ruiz, Cesar “Skyz” Bueno, Wailers Locart, and Paul “Breszy” Breszynski (Substitute: Lucas “rizK” Derambure)

Christopher “ProFeeZy” Astudillo, Mike “MRuiz” Ruiz, Cesar “Skyz” Bueno, Wailers Locart, and Paul “Breszy” Breszynski (Substitute: Lucas “rizK” Derambure) Denial Esports: Joseph “Joee” Pinnington, Rhys “Rated” Price, Ben Bance, Carson “Brack” Newberry, and Alex “Alexx” Carpenter (Substitute: Ryan “ZeeK” Lapierre)

Schedule

The CWL Pro League will run four days per week, with 14 total matches taking place between Monday and Thursday. Matches begin later on Monday each week, starting at 5pm CT rather than the 2pm CT time that all the other days follow.

Here is the full schedule for week one of the 2019 CWL Pro League.

Monday, May 27

5pm CT: Team Envy vs. Denial Esports

Team Envy vs. Denial Esports 6:30pm CT: Enigma6 vs. Splyce

Tuesday, May 28

2pm CT: Denial Esports vs. 100 Thieves

Denial Esports vs. 100 Thieves 3:30pm CT: Splyce vs. Elevate

Splyce vs. Elevate 5pm CT: Heretics vs. Team Envy

Heretics vs. Team Envy 6:30pm CT: eUnited vs. Enigma6

Wednesday, May 29

2pm CT: Denial Esports vs. Elevate

Denial Esports vs. Elevate 3:30pm CT: Heretics vs. Enigma6

Heretics vs. Enigma6 5pm CT: Splyce vs. eUnited

Splyce vs. eUnited 6:30pm CT: 100 Thieves vs. Team Envy

Thursday, May 30

2pm CT: Enigma6 vs. Elevate

Enigma6 vs. Elevate 3:30pm CT: Splyce vs. Denial Esports

Splyce vs. Denial Esports 5pm CT: 100 Thieves vs. Heretics

100 Thieves vs. Heretics 6:30pm CT: eUnited vs. Team Envy

The league’s new schedule will be updated each week.