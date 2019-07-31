Following the conclusion of the 2019 CWL Finals earlier this month, Call of Duty fans are now ready to turn their attention toward the biggest event of the year.

The 2019 Call of Duty World League Championship will take place in Los Angeles from Aug. 14 to 18. The 32 best teams in the world will fight for their share of the $2 million prize pool in the Golden State.

All of the teams that qualified for CoD Champs 2019 were finalized at the CWL Finals in Miami from July 19 to 21. These 32 squads were divided into eight groups of four during today’s pool play selection show. Only the top two teams in each pool will move on to the double-elimination championship bracket at CoD Champs 2019.

Here are the groups for the 2019 Call of Duty World League Championship.

Pool A

eUnited

Elevate

The Bhoys

Fire Sticks Gaming

Pool B

Gen.G

Enigma6

Team WaR

Fuego Gaming

Pool C

FaZe Clan

Units

Mazer Gaming

Team Divinely

Pool D

Team Reciprocity

Team Envy

Sage Esports

LGND Status

Pool E

Luminosity

UYU

Team Singularity

eXcalibur

Pool F

100 Thieves

Midnight Esports

Sicario Gaming

FURY Gaming

Pool G

OpTic Gaming

Evil Geniuses

Carnage Gaming

Train Hard

Pool H

Splyce

Heretics

Aspire Esports

Hybrid Gaming

CoD Champs 2019 begins on Aug. 14.