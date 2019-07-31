Following the conclusion of the 2019 CWL Finals earlier this month, Call of Duty fans are now ready to turn their attention toward the biggest event of the year.
The 2019 Call of Duty World League Championship will take place in Los Angeles from Aug. 14 to 18. The 32 best teams in the world will fight for their share of the $2 million prize pool in the Golden State.
All of the teams that qualified for CoD Champs 2019 were finalized at the CWL Finals in Miami from July 19 to 21. These 32 squads were divided into eight groups of four during today’s pool play selection show. Only the top two teams in each pool will move on to the double-elimination championship bracket at CoD Champs 2019.
Here are the groups for the 2019 Call of Duty World League Championship.
Pool A
- eUnited
- Elevate
- The Bhoys
- Fire Sticks Gaming
Pool B
- Gen.G
- Enigma6
- Team WaR
- Fuego Gaming
Pool C
- FaZe Clan
- Units
- Mazer Gaming
- Team Divinely
Pool D
- Team Reciprocity
- Team Envy
- Sage Esports
- LGND Status
Pool E
- Luminosity
- UYU
- Team Singularity
- eXcalibur
Pool F
- 100 Thieves
- Midnight Esports
- Sicario Gaming
- FURY Gaming
Pool G
- OpTic Gaming
- Evil Geniuses
- Carnage Gaming
- Train Hard
Pool H
- Splyce
- Heretics
- Aspire Esports
- Hybrid Gaming
CoD Champs 2019 begins on Aug. 14.