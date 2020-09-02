PlayStation Plus users can download another free Call of Duty: Warzone DLC pack today

PlayStation Plus users have been blessed with yet another free cosmetic pack for Call of Duty: Warzone, and it’s available to download today.

The Season Five Reloaded Combat Pack for Warzone features an Epic Operator skin for Otter, dressing him up like an employee of Superstore in Verdansk. It’s perfect for those who like to hot drop at that point of interest in every game.

Image via Activision

But the free stuff doesn’t end there. The pack also includes a Legendary pistol blueprint, and an Epic knife that turns the melee weapon into a boxcutter that a Superstore employee might use.

The cosmetic pack rounds out with an Epic weapon charm, an Epic calling card, an Epic emblem, and a 60-minute double XP token.

This is the third free cosmetic pack for Warzone players on PS4, highlighting the partnership between Activision and Sony. The partnership will continue with PS4 players getting early access to the Call of Duty: Black Ops Cold War beta this fall.

The new pack can be downloaded on the PlayStation Store on PS4 or on its web site, and it’s an exclusive until at least Oct. 1, 2020.