Over 100,000 more Call of Duty accounts were banned for cheating yesterday

Activision has offered another update on the cheating situation in Call of Duty, confirming over 100,000 accounts were banned yesterday.

The news comes just days after the company confirmed a new anti-cheat is coming to Call of Duty: Warzone alongside an update later this year after the release of Call of Duty: Vanguard. But for now, the battle against hackers and cheaters continues.

A warning to cheaters: our new PC anti-cheat is coming and we’re dedicated to rooting out active and repeat offenders today.



Over 100,000 #CallOfDuty accounts were banned yesterday, targeting repeat offenders and cheat providers at the source. pic.twitter.com/GVLD1sPeEn — Call of Duty (@CallofDuty) August 25, 2021

🚫 Over 100,000 @CallofDuty accounts were banned yesterday – targeting repeat offenders and cheat providers at the source.



More updates to come across #Warzone. — Raven Software (@RavenSoftware) August 25, 2021

“A warning to cheaters: our new PC anti-cheat is coming and we’re dedicated to rooting out active and repeat offenders today,” the company said on Twitter. “Over 100,000 Call of Duty accounts were banned yesterday, targeting repeat offenders and cheat providers at the source.”

In May, Activision said over 500,000 accounts had been banned across multiple Call of Duty titles, with even more banned for “racist names or toxic behavior.” In its most recent update, Warzone’s developer said 50,000 accounts were banned in one day just two weeks ago, so the bans appear to be ramping up.

Warzone developer Raven Software said there were “more updates to come across” the battle royale game. The free-to-play battle royale game has had an issue with hacks and cheats since it was released in March 2020, but the latest news is encouraging.

Vanguard will be released on Nov. 5 and Warzone will get a big update to coincide with the World War II theme not long after.