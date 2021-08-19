New Warzone map, anti-cheat coming with release of Call of Duty: Vanguard

Call of Duty: Vanguard has been officially announced with a reveal trailer and release date after months of leaks regarding Sledgehammer Games’ upcoming title.

The big news for Warzone fans, though, is that with Vanguard, Warzone will be getting a new map and an anti-cheat system implemented across all versions of the battle royale game.

The number of cheaters within the popular battle royale has been an issue since it launched in March 2020. Many of the biggest Warzone content creators have stepped away from playing it recently due to how many hackers there are within the game.

A NEW #WARZONE EXPERIENCE IS COMING!



Featuring a brand new map, gameplay and playlists, this Warzone experience will be supported with a new anti-cheat system on PC. pic.twitter.com/lt9E8qJlyZ — Call of Duty (@CallofDuty) August 19, 2021

Specifics about Raven Software’s new anti-cheat weren’t announced but details will be revealed “in the coming weeks prior to Vanguard’s launch,” according to Activision. If this anti-cheat can derail the endless supply of cheat makers that have come out since the game’s launch, it could help bring Warzone back to the forefront.

Warzone’s map has remained virtually untouched since its launch, aside from a cosmetic redesign with Verdansk 1984 earlier this year. The announcement of a new map is welcoming news to fans of the game. With Vanguard being set in the World War II era, Raven has many different areas of the world to choose from. Rather than sticking with the bland, gray design of 2017’s CoD: WWII, Raven and Sledgehammer could bring a more colorful palette to Warzone.

Call of Duty: Vanguard is set to release on Nov. 5 on PlayStation 4, PlayStation 5, Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S, and PC.