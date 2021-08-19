Call of Duty: Vanguard releases Nov. 5

Call of Duty: Vanguard is now available for pre-order on PlayStation, Xbox, and PC and will be officially released on Nov. 5.

Vanguard is the next title in the Call of Duty series and is taking players back to a World War II setting. The pre-release information and release date were revealed during today’s Warzone live event, where fans were able to experience a special flashback event teasing the new title.

Rise On Every Front. #Vanguard arrives on November 5th.



Critical intel below👇 pic.twitter.com/Q9NnaFyC1O — Call of Duty (@CallofDuty) August 19, 2021

The reveal trailer confirms players will fight in multiple theaters of war, including North Africa, the Eastern Front, Western Front, and the Pacific. The game will launch with 20 multiplayer maps, including 16 core maps and four Champion Hill maps. That’s the most maps a Call of Duty title has ever launched with, according to the official Call of Duty Twitter account. Vanguard will also tell the story of the creation of the Special Forces through the eyes of “four multinational heroes.”

Warzone fans can expect a fresh experience featuring a new map, gameplay, and playlist. The new Warzone experience will also feature an anti-cheat system on PC, which is a much-needed addition. Vanguard’s Zombies mode will be developed by Treyarch, bringing the iconic gameplay to a new title.

Pre-ordering the new title will grant access to an open beta that will be available on PlayStation consoles first. Digital pre-orders get instant access to the Night Raid Mastercraft in Black Ops Cold War and Warzone. “For those wanting to pre-order, there are three distinct editions to choose from: Standard (MSRP $59.99), Cross-Gen Bundle (MSRP $69.99), and Ultimate (MSRP $99.99),” Activision said.

Call of Duty: Vanguard will be released on Nov. 5.