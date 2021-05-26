Activision says it’s banned over 350,000 accounts across multiple Call of Duty titles for ‘racist names or toxic behavior’

Activision posted a new anti-toxicity report today, revealing the steps that the company has taken to curb toxicity such as “racist names or toxic behavior” in Call of Duty.

The company said it’s banned over 350,000 accounts in Call of Duty: Warzone, Black Ops Cold War, Modern Warfare, and Call of Duty: Mobile over the last 12 months. But this is just the beginning, according to Activision.

“We are committed to delivering a fun gameplay experience for all of our players,” the company said in its blog post. “There’s no place for toxic behavior, hate speech or harassment of any kind in our games or our society. We are focused on making positive steps forward, and together celebrating the best fans in the world.”

Along with the bans, Activision said it has deployed new in-game filters to catch offensive names and implemented new technology to filter offensive text chat, as well as implementing filters across 11 different languages.

In the future, Activision wants to add more resources to support detection and enforcement, additional monitoring and backend technology, consistent and fair review of enforcement policies, and increased communication with the community.

“There’s much more to be done, including increasing player reporting capabilities and moderation, as well as addressing voice chat to help combat toxicity,” Activision said. “Our goal is to give players the tools needed to manage their own gameplay experience, combined with an enforcement approach that addresses hate speech, racism, sexism and harassment.”

So if you’re fragging out with your friends and see an offensive, racist, or toxic name, use the report function and you just might be helping to make the multiplayer landscape a better place.