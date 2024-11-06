All Prestige challenges and how to complete them in Black Ops 6

Black Ops 6 has plenty to sink your teeth into, and whether your mode of choice is multiplayer, Zombies, or Warzone, Prestige mode provides a bunch of new challenges to complete—and we’ve got details of them all.
Prestige in Black Ops 6 is unlocked once you reach level 55 and is a great way to flaunt your achievements to your friends and other players. For the completionists out there, each level of Prestige also has various challenges—just don’t forget to use your valuable Permanent Unlock token.
The catch is that you can’t see each challenge until you reach that Prestige level, but we’re here to combat the mystery with all the details you need.
Table of contents
All Prestige challenges in BO6
Exclusive challenges also become available alongside the cosmetics you earn through Prestige in Black Ops 6. Completing them provides even more rewards and experience, with challenges to complete across the main three modes: Multiplayer, Zombies, and Warzone.
We’ll add Warzone challenges to this guide when they become available and higher levels of Prestige!
Prestige 1
Combat Scenarios: Multiplayer
|Calling Card
|Name
|How to complete
|On Point
|Kill an enemy who shot your first while or shortly after diving.
|Squint Test
|Earn a Moonshot Medal (Kill an enemy from 250m or more).
|Flowing Low
|Earn five Snaked Medals (Two rapid Weapon Kills against enemies in different directions while on your stomach, back, or side).
|I Got It First
|Earn 10 First Blood Medals (First Kill in a match).
|Hollywood
|Earn an Action Shot Medal (Kill an enemy that was behind you after diving by spinning around to face the direction you dove from).
|Banger
|Earn 25 Wall Bang Medals (Kill an enemy with a bullet that penetrated a wall or other surface).
|Combat Scenarios Master
|Complete all Combat Scenarios Challenges.
Trade Tools: Zombies
|Calling Card
|Name
|How to complete
|Bullet Ballet
|Get 250 kills using Akimbo Pistols while Speed Cola is active.
|Raining Death
|Get 15 kills without reloading with an LMG 25 times.
|Flow State
|Kill 50 Zombies in a row without taking damage with Melee Weapons.
|Titan Felling
|Get 10 Elite Kills with Shotguns.
|Endless Barrage
|Get 20 Zombie Kills rapidly with an Assault Rifle or SMG 10 times.
|Brained
|Get 1000 Critical Kills with a Sniper Rifle or Marksman Rifle
|Trade Tools Master
|Complete all Trade Tools Challenges.
Prestige 2
Versatility: Multiplayer
|Calling Card
|Name
|How to complete
|Dead Eye
|Earn 5 One Shot, One Kill Medals.
|Up Close
|Earn 25 Point Blank Medals with a Shotgun
|Brute Force
|Using a LMG with a Crossbar Underbarrel and Belt Fed Magazine Attachments equipped, kill 10 enemies while defending an Objective.
|Shredder
|Using an SMG with No Stock and Rapid Fire Attachments equipped, get 25 Hipefire kills.
|Efficient
|Using an Assault Rifle with an Extended Magazine Atachment equipped, kill five enemies without reloading.
|Backup Plan
|Get a kill with a Primary Weapon and a Pistol in one life 10 times.
|Versatility Master
|Complete all Versatility Challenges.
Quench Quest: Zombies
|Calling Card
|Name
|How to complete
|Sugar High
|Acquire eight Perks before the start of Round 10
|Deft Hand
|Kill 100 Zombies shortly after reloading with Speed Cola active
|Surveyor
|Acquire 15 Random Perk Power Ups
|Look Out Below
|Kill 25 Zombies with PHD Flopper Explosions
|Haymaker
|Kill one Elite Zombie with Melee Macchiato Punches
|Gunslinger
|Get 25 Critical Kills in a row using Deadshot Daiquiri
|Quench Quest Master
|Complete all Quench Quest Master Challenges.
Prestige 3
Anytime, Anywhere: Multiplayer
|Calling Card
|Name
|How to complete
|Wipeout
|TBC
|Defense
|TBC
|Ambitious
|TBC
|Hot Lead
|TBC
|Entrenched
|TBC
|Air Control
|TBC
|Anytime, Anywhere Master
|Complete all Anytime, Anywhere Challenges.
Destruction: Zombies
|Calling Card
|Name
|How to complete
|Stand Clear
|TBC
|Major Ordinance
|TBC
|Explosive Surprise
|TBC
|Apocalypse
|TBC
|Thrill Addicted
|TBC
|Juggler
|TBC
|Destruction Master
|Complete all Destruction Challenges.
Prestige 4
Extreme Lethality: Multiplayer
|Calling Card
|Name
|How to complete
|Triple Kaboom
|TBC
|Explosive Plays
|TBC
|Hot Dawg!
|TBC
|Triggered
|TBC
|Knock Knock
|TBC
|Combo
|TBC
|Extreme Lethality Master
|Complete all Extreme Lethality Challenges.
Spellslinger: Zombies
|Calling Card
|Name
|How to complete
|Amped Up
|TBC
|10 Billion Watts
|TBC
|Cluster Bomb
|TBC
|Pulling Aggro
|TBC
|Death’s Veil
|TBC
|Team Player
|TBC
|Spellslinger Master
|Complete all Spellslinger Challenges.
Prestige 5
Forge to Kill: Multiplayer
|Calling Card
|Name
|How to complete
|Steady Hand
|TBC
|Wild Fire
|TBC
|Acrobatic
|TBC
|Headhunter
|TBC
|Silent Hunter
|TBC
|Deep Focus
|TBC
|Forged to Kill Master
|Complete all Forged to Kill Challenges.
Dismemberment: Zombies
|Calling Card
|Name
|How to complete
|Blast Zone
|TBC
|Perfectly Charred
|TBC
|Precision Cuts
|TBC
|Fire & Forget
|TBC
|Armageddon
|TBC
|Kill It With Fire
|TBC
|Dismemberment Master
|Complete all Dismemberment Challenges.
Prestige 6
Perks of the Job: Multiplayer
|Calling Card
|Name
|How to complete
|Speed Demon
|TBC
|Good Intel
|TBC
|Score Collector
|TBC
|On The Go
|TBC
|Field Work
|TBC
|Hunting Prey
|TBC
|Perks of the Job Master
|Complete all Perks of the Job Challenges.
Expert Tactics: Zombies
|Calling Card
|Name
|How to complete
|Perfect Harmony
|TBC
|Mad Science
|TBC
|Spacetime Tear
|TBC
|Shock & Awe
|TBC
|Gullible
|TBC
|Stalking Prey
|TBC
|Expert Tactics Master
|Complete all Expert Tactics Challenges.
Prestige 7
Field Operations: Multiplayer
|Calling Card
|Name
|How to complete
|Let’s Go
|TBC
|Flex Move
|TBC
|Deep Cover
|TBC
Published: Nov 6, 2024 06:42 am