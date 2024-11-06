All Prestige challenges and how to complete them in Black Ops 6

Black Ops 6 has plenty to sink your teeth into, and whether your mode of choice is multiplayer, Zombies, or Warzone, Prestige mode provides a bunch of new challenges to complete—and we’ve got details of them all.

Recommended Videos

Prestige in Black Ops 6 is unlocked once you reach level 55 and is a great way to flaunt your achievements to your friends and other players. For the completionists out there, each level of Prestige also has various challenges—just don’t forget to use your valuable Permanent Unlock token.

The catch is that you can’t see each challenge until you reach that Prestige level, but we’re here to combat the mystery with all the details you need.

All Prestige challenges in BO6

Exclusive challenges also become available alongside the cosmetics you earn through Prestige in Black Ops 6. Completing them provides even more rewards and experience, with challenges to complete across the main three modes: Multiplayer, Zombies, and Warzone.

We’ll add Warzone challenges to this guide when they become available and higher levels of Prestige!

Prestige 1

Combat Scenarios: Multiplayer

Calling Card Name How to complete On Point Kill an enemy who shot your first while or shortly after diving. Squint Test Earn a Moonshot Medal (Kill an enemy from 250m or more). Flowing Low Earn five Snaked Medals (Two rapid Weapon Kills against enemies in different directions while on your stomach, back, or side). I Got It First Earn 10 First Blood Medals (First Kill in a match). Hollywood Earn an Action Shot Medal (Kill an enemy that was behind you after diving by spinning around to face the direction you dove from). Banger Earn 25 Wall Bang Medals (Kill an enemy with a bullet that penetrated a wall or other surface). Combat Scenarios Master Complete all Combat Scenarios Challenges.

Trade Tools: Zombies

Calling Card Name How to complete Bullet Ballet Get 250 kills using Akimbo Pistols while Speed Cola is active. Raining Death Get 15 kills without reloading with an LMG 25 times. Flow State Kill 50 Zombies in a row without taking damage with Melee Weapons. Titan Felling Get 10 Elite Kills with Shotguns. Endless Barrage Get 20 Zombie Kills rapidly with an Assault Rifle or SMG 10 times. Brained Get 1000 Critical Kills with a Sniper Rifle or Marksman Rifle Trade Tools Master Complete all Trade Tools Challenges.

Prestige 2

Versatility: Multiplayer

Calling Card Name How to complete Dead Eye Earn 5 One Shot, One Kill Medals. Up Close Earn 25 Point Blank Medals with a Shotgun Brute Force Using a LMG with a Crossbar Underbarrel and Belt Fed Magazine Attachments equipped, kill 10 enemies while defending an Objective. Shredder Using an SMG with No Stock and Rapid Fire Attachments equipped, get 25 Hipefire kills. Efficient Using an Assault Rifle with an Extended Magazine Atachment equipped, kill five enemies without reloading. Backup Plan Get a kill with a Primary Weapon and a Pistol in one life 10 times. Versatility Master Complete all Versatility Challenges.

Quench Quest: Zombies

Calling Card Name How to complete Sugar High Acquire eight Perks before the start of Round 10 Deft Hand Kill 100 Zombies shortly after reloading with Speed Cola active Surveyor Acquire 15 Random Perk Power Ups Look Out Below Kill 25 Zombies with PHD Flopper Explosions Haymaker Kill one Elite Zombie with Melee Macchiato Punches Gunslinger Get 25 Critical Kills in a row using Deadshot Daiquiri Quench Quest Master Complete all Quench Quest Master Challenges.

Prestige 3

Anytime, Anywhere: Multiplayer

Calling Card Name How to complete Wipeout TBC Defense TBC Ambitious TBC Hot Lead TBC Entrenched TBC Air Control TBC Anytime, Anywhere Master Complete all Anytime, Anywhere Challenges.

Destruction: Zombies

Calling Card Name How to complete Stand Clear TBC Major Ordinance TBC Explosive Surprise TBC Apocalypse TBC Thrill Addicted TBC Juggler TBC Destruction Master Complete all Destruction Challenges.

Prestige 4

Extreme Lethality: Multiplayer

Calling Card Name How to complete Triple Kaboom TBC Explosive Plays TBC Hot Dawg! TBC Triggered TBC Knock Knock TBC Combo TBC Extreme Lethality Master Complete all Extreme Lethality Challenges.

Spellslinger: Zombies

Calling Card Name How to complete Amped Up TBC 10 Billion Watts TBC Cluster Bomb TBC Pulling Aggro TBC Death’s Veil TBC Team Player TBC Spellslinger Master Complete all Spellslinger Challenges.

Prestige 5

Forge to Kill: Multiplayer

Calling Card Name How to complete Steady Hand TBC Wild Fire TBC Acrobatic TBC Headhunter TBC Silent Hunter TBC Deep Focus TBC Forged to Kill Master Complete all Forged to Kill Challenges.

Dismemberment: Zombies

Calling Card Name How to complete Blast Zone TBC Perfectly Charred TBC Precision Cuts TBC Fire & Forget TBC Armageddon TBC Kill It With Fire TBC Dismemberment Master Complete all Dismemberment Challenges.

Prestige 6

Perks of the Job: Multiplayer

Calling Card Name How to complete Speed Demon TBC Good Intel TBC Score Collector TBC On The Go TBC Field Work TBC Hunting Prey TBC Perks of the Job Master Complete all Perks of the Job Challenges.

Expert Tactics: Zombies

Calling Card Name How to complete Perfect Harmony TBC Mad Science TBC Spacetime Tear TBC Shock & Awe TBC Gullible TBC Stalking Prey TBC Expert Tactics Master Complete all Expert Tactics Challenges.

Prestige 7

Field Operations: Multiplayer