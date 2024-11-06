Forgot password
All Prestige challenges and how to complete them in Black Ops 6

Prestige is a great way to flaunt your achievements and Prestige challenges provide some unique tasks.
Nov 6, 2024

Black Ops 6 has plenty to sink your teeth into, and whether your mode of choice is multiplayer, Zombies, or Warzone, Prestige mode provides a bunch of new challenges to complete—and we’ve got details of them all.

Prestige in Black Ops 6 is unlocked once you reach level 55 and is a great way to flaunt your achievements to your friends and other players. For the completionists out there, each level of Prestige also has various challenges—just don’t forget to use your valuable Permanent Unlock token.

The catch is that you can’t see each challenge until you reach that Prestige level, but we’re here to combat the mystery with all the details you need.

Table of contents

All Prestige challenges in BO6

Exclusive challenges also become available alongside the cosmetics you earn through Prestige in Black Ops 6. Completing them provides even more rewards and experience, with challenges to complete across the main three modes: Multiplayer, Zombies, and Warzone.

We’ll add Warzone challenges to this guide when they become available and higher levels of Prestige!

Prestige 1

Combat Scenarios: Multiplayer

Calling CardNameHow to complete
The On Point Calling Card in Black Ops 6 showing a skeleton diving at the camera.On PointKill an enemy who shot your first while or shortly after diving.
A skeleton holding a sniper rifle in a Black Ops 6 Calling CardSquint TestEarn a Moonshot Medal (Kill an enemy from 250m or more).
A skeleton sliding in a Black Ops 6 Calling CardFlowing LowEarn five Snaked Medals (Two rapid Weapon Kills against enemies in different directions while on your stomach, back, or side).
A skeleton holding a pistol in a Black Ops 6 Calling CardI Got It FirstEarn 10 First Blood Medals (First Kill in a match).
A skeleton falling away from the camera in a Black Ops 6 Calling CardHollywoodEarn an Action Shot Medal (Kill an enemy that was behind you after diving by spinning around to face the direction you dove from).
A close-up of a skeleton holding a pistol in a Black Ops 6 Calling CardBangerEarn 25 Wall Bang Medals (Kill an enemy with a bullet that penetrated a wall or other surface).
A skeleton holding an assault rifle in a Black Ops 6 Calling CardCombat Scenarios MasterComplete all Combat Scenarios Challenges.

Trade Tools: Zombies

Calling CardNameHow to complete
A soldier wielding akimbo pistols in a Black Ops 6 Calling CardBullet BalletGet 250 kills using Akimbo Pistols while Speed Cola is active.
A soldier with an LMG against Zombies in a Black Ops 6 Calling CardRaining DeathGet 15 kills without reloading with an LMG 25 times.
A soldier wielding a knife in a Black Ops 6 Calling CardFlow StateKill 50 Zombies in a row without taking damage with Melee Weapons.
A soldier shooting a zombie from close range in a Black Ops 6 Calling CardTitan FellingGet 10 Elite Kills with Shotguns.
A soldier surrounded by Zombies in a Black Ops 6 Calling CardEndless BarrageGet 20 Zombie Kills rapidly with an Assault Rifle or SMG 10 times.
A soldier looking through a scope at a Zombie in a Black Ops 6 Calling CardBrainedGet 1000 Critical Kills with a Sniper Rifle or Marksman Rifle
Two soldiers facing the Zombie horde in a Black Ops 6 Calling CardTrade Tools MasterComplete all Trade Tools Challenges.

Prestige 2

Versatility: Multiplayer

Calling CardNameHow to complete
A close-up shot of a scope in a Black Ops 6 Calling CardDead EyeEarn 5 One Shot, One Kill Medals.
A close-up headshot in a Black Ops 6 Calling CardUp CloseEarn 25 Point Blank Medals with a Shotgun
A soldier using an LMG in a Black Ops 6 Calling CardBrute ForceUsing a LMG with a Crossbar Underbarrel and Belt Fed Magazine Attachments equipped, kill 10 enemies while defending an Objective.
Bullets across an image in a Black Ops 6 Calling CardShredderUsing an SMG with No Stock and Rapid Fire Attachments equipped, get 25 Hipefire kills.
A red gun and skulls on a Black Ops 6 Calling CardEfficientUsing an Assault Rifle with an Extended Magazine Atachment equipped, kill five enemies without reloading.
A soldier wielding two weapons in a Black Ops 6 Calling CardBackup PlanGet a kill with a Primary Weapon and a Pistol in one life 10 times.
A skeleton with a handful of cards in a Black Ops 6 Calling CardVersatility MasterComplete all Versatility Challenges.

Quench Quest: Zombies

Calling CardNameHow to complete
A cartoon character drinking in a Black Ops 6 Calling CardSugar HighAcquire eight Perks before the start of Round 10
A cartoon character shooting in a Black Ops 6 Calling CardDeft HandKill 100 Zombies shortly after reloading with Speed Cola active
A cartoon robot in a Black Ops 6 Calling CardSurveyorAcquire 15 Random Perk Power Ups
A cartoon rocket launch in a Black Ops 6 Calling CardLook Out BelowKill 25 Zombies with PHD Flopper Explosions
A rocket-propelled fist in a Black Ops 6 Calling CardHaymakerKill one Elite Zombie with Melee Macchiato Punches
A robot fist in a Black Ops 6 Calling CardsGunslingerGet 25 Critical Kills in a row using Deadshot Daiquiri
A shooting quest in a Black Ops 6 Calling CardQuench Quest MasterComplete all Quench Quest Master Challenges.

Prestige 3

Anytime, Anywhere: Multiplayer

Calling CardNameHow to complete
A bald eagle on a Black Ops 6 calling card.WipeoutTBC
A keypad shown on a Black Ops 6 Calling CardDefenseTBC
A close-up shot of a Lion's face on a Black Ops 6 Calling CardAmbitiousTBC
Molten metal shown in a Black Ops 6 Calling Card.Hot LeadTBC
A spider's web shown on a Black Ops 6 Calling CardEntrenchedTBC
Butterflies shown on a Black Ops 6 Calling CardAir ControlTBC
A hooded figure on a Black Ops 6 Calling CardAnytime, Anywhere MasterComplete all Anytime, Anywhere Challenges.

Destruction: Zombies

Calling CardNameHow to complete
A rocket launch in a Black Ops 6 Calling CardStand ClearTBC
The inside of a spaceship in a Black Ops 6 Calling CardMajor OrdinanceTBC
Astronauts on a planet in a Black Ops 6 Calling CardExplosive SurpriseTBC
An asteroid striking a moon in a Black Ops 6 Calling CardApocalypseTBC
An astronaut with a gun in a Black Ops 6 Calling CardThrill AddictedTBC
A space rover on a Black Ops 6 Calling CardJugglerTBC
A close-up shot of an astronaut in a Black Ops 6 Calling CardDestruction MasterComplete all Destruction Challenges.

Prestige 4

Extreme Lethality: Multiplayer

Calling CardNameHow to complete
Flaming skulls shown on a Black Ops 6 Calling CardTriple KaboomTBC
A animated design on a Black Ops 6 Calling CardExplosive PlaysTBC
Animated hot dogs on a Black Ops 6 Calling CardHot Dawg!TBC
Alarm clocks on a Black Ops 6 Calling CardTriggeredTBC
A variety of fists shown on a Black Ops 6 Calling CardsKnock KnockTBC
Cartoon skulls on a Black Ops 6 Calling CardsComboTBC
Cartoon skulls with a crown in a Black Ops 6 Calling CardExtreme Lethality MasterComplete all Extreme Lethality Challenges.

Spellslinger: Zombies

Calling CardNameHow to complete
Zombies walking in a row in a Black Ops 6 Calling CardAmped UpTBC
Zombies being struck by lightning in a Black Ops 6 Calling Card10 Billion WattsTBC
Zombies walking towards a moon in Black Ops 6 Calling CardsCluster BombTBC
A close-up shot of zombies in a Black Ops 6 Calling CardPulling AggroTBC
A person with a blue aura fighting zombies in a Black Ops 6 Calling CardDeath’s VeilTBC
A floating player with a green aura in a Black Ops 6 Calling CardTeam PlayerTBC
A close up shot of a face with one blue eye and one green eye in a Black Ops 6 Calling CardSpellslinger MasterComplete all Spellslinger Challenges.

Prestige 5

Forge to Kill: Multiplayer

Calling CardNameHow to complete
A person wielding a gun in a Black Ops 6 Calling CardSteady HandTBC
A black and white Black Ops 6 Calling Card.Wild FireTBC
A black, white, and orange Black Ops 6 Calling Card.AcrobaticTBC
A headshot shown in a Black Ops 6 Calling Card.HeadhunterTBC
A close up shot of a chest and a gun in a Black Ops 6 Calling CardSilent HunterTBC
A close up shot of an orange character in a Black Ops 6 Calling CardDeep FocusTBC
A gun shown on a slot machine on a Black Ops 6 Calling CardForged to Kill MasterComplete all Forged to Kill Challenges.

Dismemberment: Zombies

Calling CardNameHow to complete
A close up shot of green zombie faces in a Black Ops 6 Calling CardBlast ZoneTBC
A molotov cocktail in a Black Ops 6 Calling CardPerfectly CharredTBC
Zombie faces split in half on a Black Ops 6 Calling CardPrecision CutsTBC
A zombie being headshotted in a Black Ops 6 Calling CardFire & ForgetTBC
Burning Vermin in a Black Ops 6 Calling CardArmageddonTBC
A zombie face burning in a Black Ops 6 Calling CardKill It With FireTBC
A zombie with a gas mask in a Black Ops 6 Calling CardDismemberment MasterComplete all Dismemberment Challenges.

Prestige 6

Perks of the Job: Multiplayer

Calling CardNameHow to complete
A purple character over a background in a Black Ops 6 Calling Card. Speed DemonTBC
A green background with bats in a Black Ops 6 Calling Card.Good IntelTBC
A collection of dogtags on a Black Ops 6 Calling CardScore CollectorTBC
A samurai on a Black Ops 6 Calling CardOn The GoTBC
Purple lightning on a Black Ops 6 Calling CardField WorkTBC
A red skull on a Black Ops 6 Calling CardHunting PreyTBC
A flaming skeleton in a Black Ops 6 Calling Card.Perks of the Job MasterComplete all Perks of the Job Challenges.

Expert Tactics: Zombies

Calling CardNameHow to complete
A turret shooting at a fireball in a Black Ops 6 Calling CardPerfect HarmonyTBC
A zombie surrounded by purple electricity in a Black Ops 6 Calling CardMad ScienceTBC
Two zombies in purple energy in a Black Ops 6 Calling CardSpacetime TearTBC
A zombie around blue energy in a Black Ops 6 Calling CardShock & AweTBC
Zombie hands around a monkey bomb in Black Ops 6 Calling CardGullibleTBC
A close-up zombie with a red face in a Black Ops 6 Calling CardStalking PreyTBC
Zombies running away from a nuke in a Black Ops 6 Calling CardExpert Tactics MasterComplete all Expert Tactics Challenges.

Prestige 7

Field Operations: Multiplayer

Calling CardNameHow to complete
A character holding a sword in a Black Ops 6 Calling CardLet’s GoTBC
A character holding a head in a Black Ops 6 Calling CardFlex MoveTBC
A character hiding in a Black Ops 6 Calling CardDeep CoverTBC